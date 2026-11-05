Red Flag Warning for Santa Monica Mountains area

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Susana Mountains, and Western San Gabriel Mountains. The warning is for strong winds and very dry air from 2 AM to 6 PM PST Saturday.

Winds may reach 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, and some gusts could be 45 to 55 mph. Humidity will be very low, between 8 and 20 percent, with poor overnight recovery. If a fire starts, it can spread very fast and may threaten life and homes. People near wildland areas should be ready to leave if a wildfire begins and should use great care with anything that could start a fire.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®