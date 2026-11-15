Los Angeles is buzzing with sales and marketing roles right now, from entry-level event work to six-figure executive seats. Here are some of the best options across tech, real estate, food, cannabis, and more.

Employer: Greystar

Location: Los Angeles, CA (DTLA)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22–$24/hour + bonuses, 20% housing discount

Help lease a 600+ unit luxury community in downtown LA. You’ll handle tours, applications, renewals, and resident relations, with strong benefits and a housing discount if you live on-site.

Employer: Kinetic Investment Management

Location: Los Angeles, CA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $191,600–$244,000/year

Lead global communications strategy, media relations, and executive messaging for a financial organization. Ideal for a senior comms leader with 15+ years’ experience and a track record in corporate reputation.

Employer: The Lazy Bud / JJLN

Location: Los Angeles, CA (On the road)

Type: Full-time, 1099 contract

Pay: Commission-only, uncapped (est. $30,000–$120,000/year)

Grow multiple cannabis brands by opening new dispensary accounts, managing a book of buyers, and traveling to retail locations. Best for reps with existing cannabis relationships and at least 2 years of outside sales.

Employer: ByteDance

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $151,164–$347,130/year + bonus + RSUs

Sell ByteDance’s B2B innovation and GenAI/LLM solutions, build a strong pipeline, and partner with marketing on go-to-market. Great fit if you have 5+ years in B2B tech/AI or cloud/SaaS sales.

Employer: Quinn, an Interluxe Group Company

Location: Los Angeles, CA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive with benefits)

Run PR and strategic comms for luxury real estate clients—earned media, press trips, thought leadership, and team oversight. Ideal for someone with 4–5 years in luxury real estate or lifestyle PR.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a manufacturer client)

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$175,000/year + profit-sharing bonus

Blend technical know-how with relationship-driven sales of industrial heating and boiler systems. Perfect if you’ve sold engineered equipment and are comfortable with consulting engineers and mechanical contractors.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,700–$140,000/year + benefits (Day 1 health)

Lead a foodservice sales team, hit district revenue goals, and coach reps on product knowledge and sales techniques. Requires 4–6 years of foodservice sales plus supervisory or team lead experience.

Employer: Spectrum Reach

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000–$160,000/year base + ~$104,000 commission target

Own the Financial Services & Insurance vertical, selling data-driven ad solutions and leading revenue growth. Best for someone with 7+ years in FinServ/insurance advertising and strong programmatic/media chops.

Employer: Lunch Bunch

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000–$150,000/year + bonus

Own sales of healthier school food products into public school districts and K–12 foodservice companies. Great for K–12 or foodservice pros who know school nutrition procurement and broker/distributor networks.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Los Angeles, CA (Travel 20–60%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $163,400–$322,100/year + incentive program

Drive ARR growth for Deloitte’s IntelligentOps decision-intelligence product, shaping sales strategy, pricing, and market expansion. Suited to senior sellers with 10+ years in enterprise software, analytics, or AI platforms.

Employer: Run Things (independent record label)

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Internship

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on label internship where you work directly on artist campaigns from demo to rollout. Good for music-obsessed self-starters who want real marketing/A&R experience, not just coffee runs.

Employer: MeeBoss (hiring for WonderLab/WonderBiotics)

Location: Los Angeles, CA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be a public face of a global probiotic brand, managing wellness creator partnerships and hosting content on TikTok, IG, and YouTube. Ideal if you have 5+ years in influencer/creator marketing and a strong LA wellness network.

Employer: Logic20/20, Inc.

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000–$200,000/year base + uncapped commission

Hunt new enterprise consulting clients, selling AI, analytics, and digital transformation services. Best for seasoned pros who’ve closed multi-million-dollar consulting deals and love complex, C-suite sales.

Employer: Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope (OBE)

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $24–$33/hour

Quote and convert orders for architectural glass/railing products, read specs and drawings, and support customers by phone and email. Good fit if you’re organized, customer-focused, and comfortable with technical details.

Employer: Travers Tool

Location: Chatsworth, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base + benefits)

Phone-centric B2B role growing revenue with industrial and metalworking customers—40–50 outbound calls a day, heavy CRM use, and strong benefits. Great if you like structured inside sales and building long-term accounts.

Employer: LMN Studio

Location: Los Angeles, CA (In person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $4,300–$5,300/month

Support local brand campaigns, work events, and talk directly with customers about products and promos. Nice entry-level option if you’re social, curious about marketing, and like in-person work.

Employer: Not listed (event-based marketing company)

Location: Culver City, CA (In person)

Type: Entry-level

Pay: $700–$1,200/week (base + commission)

Event-based sales role with paid training, working in-person promotions and learning core sales and leadership skills. Good for people coming from retail, hospitality, or customer service.

Employer: Motiv Corp

Location: Los Angeles, CA (Field-based, hybrid)

Type: Contract, outside sales

Pay: Commission-only – 30% of profit from your sales

Sign up auto dealerships for DMV registration and title services, working mostly in the field. Best for independent hunters comfortable with commission-only pay and building their own route.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or flexibility on experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.