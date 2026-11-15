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📣 Los Angeles Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Los Angeles is buzzing with sales and marketing roles right now, from entry-level event work to six-figure executive seats. Here are some of the best options across tech, real estate, food, cannabis, and more.
Leasing Professional – Be DTLA
Employer: Greystar
Location: Los Angeles, CA (DTLA)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $22–$24/hour + bonuses, 20% housing discount
Help lease a 600+ unit luxury community in downtown LA. You’ll handle tours, applications, renewals, and resident relations, with strong benefits and a housing discount if you live on-site.
Chief Communications Officer
Employer: Kinetic Investment Management
Location: Los Angeles, CA (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $191,600–$244,000/year
Lead global communications strategy, media relations, and executive messaging for a financial organization. Ideal for a senior comms leader with 15+ years’ experience and a track record in corporate reputation.
Cannabis Brand Outside Sales / Outside Sales Representative
Employer: The Lazy Bud / JJLN
Location: Los Angeles, CA (On the road)
Type: Full-time, 1099 contract
Pay: Commission-only, uncapped (est. $30,000–$120,000/year)
Grow multiple cannabis brands by opening new dispensary accounts, managing a book of buyers, and traveling to retail locations. Best for reps with existing cannabis relationships and at least 2 years of outside sales.
Account Executive – Innovative Technical Sales (AI)
Employer: ByteDance
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $151,164–$347,130/year + bonus + RSUs
Sell ByteDance’s B2B innovation and GenAI/LLM solutions, build a strong pipeline, and partner with marketing on go-to-market. Great fit if you have 5+ years in B2B tech/AI or cloud/SaaS sales.
Account Supervisor – Strategic Communications, Real Estate
Employer: Quinn, an Interluxe Group Company
Location: Los Angeles, CA (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (competitive with benefits)
Run PR and strategic comms for luxury real estate clients—earned media, press trips, thought leadership, and team oversight. Ideal for someone with 4–5 years in luxury real estate or lifestyle PR.
Sales Engineer – Boilers & Industrial Equipment
Employer: CyberCoders (for a manufacturer client)
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $150,000–$175,000/year + profit-sharing bonus
Blend technical know-how with relationship-driven sales of industrial heating and boiler systems. Perfect if you’ve sold engineered equipment and are comfortable with consulting engineers and mechanical contractors.
District Sales Manager – North Los Angeles
Employer: Performance Foodservice
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $90,700–$140,000/year + benefits (Day 1 health)
Lead a foodservice sales team, hit district revenue goals, and coach reps on product knowledge and sales techniques. Requires 4–6 years of foodservice sales plus supervisory or team lead experience.
Senior Manager, FinServ & Insurance Ad Sales
Employer: Spectrum Reach
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $130,000–$160,000/year base + ~$104,000 commission target
Own the Financial Services & Insurance vertical, selling data-driven ad solutions and leading revenue growth. Best for someone with 7+ years in FinServ/insurance advertising and strong programmatic/media chops.
Sales Manager, K–12 Core Products
Employer: Lunch Bunch
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $130,000–$150,000/year + bonus
Own sales of healthier school food products into public school districts and K–12 foodservice companies. Great for K–12 or foodservice pros who know school nutrition procurement and broker/distributor networks.
VP of Business Development – IntelligentOps
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Los Angeles, CA (Travel 20–60%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $163,400–$322,100/year + incentive program
Drive ARR growth for Deloitte’s IntelligentOps decision-intelligence product, shaping sales strategy, pricing, and market expansion. Suited to senior sellers with 10+ years in enterprise software, analytics, or AI platforms.
Marketing & A&R Intern
Employer: Run Things (independent record label)
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Internship
Pay: Not listed
Hands-on label internship where you work directly on artist campaigns from demo to rollout. Good for music-obsessed self-starters who want real marketing/A&R experience, not just coffee runs.
Creator Relations & Social Media Lead
Employer: MeeBoss (hiring for WonderLab/WonderBiotics)
Location: Los Angeles, CA (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Be a public face of a global probiotic brand, managing wellness creator partnerships and hosting content on TikTok, IG, and YouTube. Ideal if you have 5+ years in influencer/creator marketing and a strong LA wellness network.
Senior Business Development Executive
Employer: Logic20/20, Inc.
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $175,000–$200,000/year base + uncapped commission
Hunt new enterprise consulting clients, selling AI, analytics, and digital transformation services. Best for seasoned pros who’ve closed multi-million-dollar consulting deals and love complex, C-suite sales.
Sales Solutions II (Spec, Railings)
Employer: Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope (OBE)
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $24–$33/hour
Quote and convert orders for architectural glass/railing products, read specs and drawings, and support customers by phone and email. Good fit if you’re organized, customer-focused, and comfortable with technical details.
Account Executive
Employer: Travers Tool
Location: Chatsworth, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (base + benefits)
Phone-centric B2B role growing revenue with industrial and metalworking customers—40–50 outbound calls a day, heavy CRM use, and strong benefits. Great if you like structured inside sales and building long-term accounts.
Marketing Assistant
Employer: LMN Studio
Location: Los Angeles, CA (In person)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $4,300–$5,300/month
Support local brand campaigns, work events, and talk directly with customers about products and promos. Nice entry-level option if you’re social, curious about marketing, and like in-person work.
Entry Level Sales Representative
Employer: Not listed (event-based marketing company)
Location: Culver City, CA (In person)
Type: Entry-level
Pay: $700–$1,200/week (base + commission)
Event-based sales role with paid training, working in-person promotions and learning core sales and leadership skills. Good for people coming from retail, hospitality, or customer service.
Outside Sales Representative – DMV Registration Services
Employer: Motiv Corp
Location: Los Angeles, CA (Field-based, hybrid)
Type: Contract, outside sales
Pay: Commission-only – 30% of profit from your sales
Sign up auto dealerships for DMV registration and title services, working mostly in the field. Best for independent hunters comfortable with commission-only pay and building their own route.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or flexibility on experience.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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