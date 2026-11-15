Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Mission Hills, CA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Paws for Life K9 Rescue for someone just like you.

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Paws for Life K9 Rescue – People and Pet Innovation Center

– People and Pet Innovation Center Phone: (310) 738-0842

Biscuit A is a recent arrival, and the team is still getting to know her so they can match her with the right family. If you’re interested, the rescue asks that you submit an application to connect with a staff member and learn more about her.

👉 Meet Biscuit A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Paws for Life K9 Rescue – People and Pet Innovation Center

– People and Pet Innovation Center Phone: (310) 738-0842

Coco A is a younger cattle dog mix who also just arrived at the rescue. Staff are learning his personality so they can help him find the right home. An application is the best way to get more details and speak with a team member.

👉 Meet Coco A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (small)

Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (small) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Paws for Life K9 Rescue – People and Pet Innovation Center

– People and Pet Innovation Center Phone: (310) 738-0842

Lamb Chop A is a young puppy who has just come into the program. The team is still getting to know her so they can place her in a great home. If you’re ready for puppy energy and training, send in an application to learn more.

👉 Meet Lamb Chop A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix

Poodle (Miniature) mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Brown/Chocolate

Cream/Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Paws for Life K9 Rescue – People and Pet Innovation Center

– People and Pet Innovation Center Phone: (310) 738-0842

Jojo A is a young poodle mix who recently arrived at the center. Staff are learning more about her so they can match her with the right adopter. Fill out an application to speak with the team and see if she’s a good fit for your home.

👉 Meet Jojo A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Mission Hills, CA, consider calling Paws for Life K9 Rescue at (310) 738-0842 or visiting their website to start an application. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.