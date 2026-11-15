undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Chatsworth
Looking for a four-legged friend in Chatsworth, CA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at your local shelter for a safe, loving home.
PATSY
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white markings
- Shelter: West Valley Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services
- Phone: (888) 452-7381
Patsy is a beautiful young American Staffordshire Terrier with a striking black-and-white coat. She’s at West Valley Animal Care Center, hoping someone will give her a chance at a stable, loving home. If you’re looking for a strong, loyal companion, Patsy could be the perfect match.
👉 Meet PATSY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LUNA
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: West Valley Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services
- Phone: (888) 452-7381
Luna is a young Labrador Retriever puppy with a sweet black-and-white coat. She’s just starting life and needs a family ready for puppy energy, training, and lots of love. If you’ve been wanting to raise a Lab from puppyhood, Luna is waiting for you.
👉 Meet LUNA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
COLMILLO
- Breed: Husky
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with gray or silver
- Shelter: West Valley Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services
- Phone: (888) 452-7381
Colmillo is a handsome adult Husky with a white and gray/silver coat. Huskies are known for their energy and love of activity, so he may do best with someone who enjoys walks, runs, or hikes. He’s ready for a home that can give him structure, exercise, and care.
👉 Meet COLMILLO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Chatsworth, consider visiting West Valley Animal Care Center to meet these dogs in person. Even if you can’t adopt, sharing their profiles can help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.