Looking for a four-legged friend in Chatsworth, CA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at your local shelter for a safe, loving home.

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier

American Staffordshire Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white markings

Black with white markings Shelter: West Valley Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services

Phone: (888) 452-7381

Patsy is a beautiful young American Staffordshire Terrier with a striking black-and-white coat. She’s at West Valley Animal Care Center, hoping someone will give her a chance at a stable, loving home. If you’re looking for a strong, loyal companion, Patsy could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet PATSY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retriever Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: West Valley Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services

Phone: (888) 452-7381

Luna is a young Labrador Retriever puppy with a sweet black-and-white coat. She’s just starting life and needs a family ready for puppy energy, training, and lots of love. If you’ve been wanting to raise a Lab from puppyhood, Luna is waiting for you.

👉 Meet LUNA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky

Husky Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with gray or silver

White with gray or silver Shelter: West Valley Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services

Phone: (888) 452-7381

Colmillo is a handsome adult Husky with a white and gray/silver coat. Huskies are known for their energy and love of activity, so he may do best with someone who enjoys walks, runs, or hikes. He’s ready for a home that can give him structure, exercise, and care.

👉 Meet COLMILLO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Chatsworth, consider visiting West Valley Animal Care Center to meet these dogs in person. Even if you can’t adopt, sharing their profiles can help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.