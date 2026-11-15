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🐶 Gentle, Goofy & Cuddly Dogs Waiting for Homes in Encino
Encino has some wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start. Each one has a unique story and is ready to join a loving home.
Twinkle
- Breed: French Bulldog / Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix
- Age: About 4 years (young adult)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Weight: About 45 lbs
- Shelter: Outta the Cage
- Location: Encino, CA
Why you’ll love her:
This charming little companion wants to be part of everything you do. Twinkle loves car rides, easy walks, and hanging out in the air conditioning. She’s friendly with kids and other dogs and is all about love, laughter, and cuddles.
Home life & training:
- Housetrained and crate trained
- Knows basic commands
- Can be a bit bossy with smaller female dogs, but nothing serious
If you’re looking for a fun, people-focused buddy, Twinkle could be your girl.
👉 Meet Twinkle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Matcha
- Breed: English Bulldog mix
- Age: About 4 years (young adult)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with tan
- Shelter: Outta the Cage
- Location: Encino, CA
Why you’ll love her:
Matcha is a classic Bulldog couch potato who has mastered the art of doing nothing and looking adorable. She enjoys slow sniff walks, car rides, and curling up in your lap.
Health & home needs:
- Recently treated for a respiratory infection and is now doing well
- Good with other dogs
- Best with older kids (no toddlers who might jump on her)
She’s dreaming of a calm home where she can relax and be part of your pack.
👉 Meet Matcha and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ringo
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Shepsky mix
- Age: About 5 years (adult)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white
- Shelter: Outta the Cage
- Location: Encino, CA
Why you’ll love him:
Ringo is a lovable goofball who just wants to be part of the fun. He loves stuffed animals, kiddie pools, and hanging out with his people.
Personality & skills:
- Dog- and kid-friendly
- Playful but gentle and respectful
- Rides well in the car
- Knows basic commands and is a real people-pleaser
Health:
- Recently had his hip repaired; sutures are out and he’s on the mend
If you want a fun, family-friendly dog with a big heart, Ringo is ready.
👉 Meet Ringo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Turkey
- Breed: Havanese mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Listed as Female (description refers to "boy")
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $400
- Shelter: Dogs Without Borders
- Location: Encino, CA
Why you’ll love them:
Turkey is a small, sensitive pup looking for a second chance. Rescued from a backyard with many other dogs, this little one is still learning that life can be kind and safe.
Personality & ideal home:
- A bit shy at first, but warms up with patience
- Needs a gentle, patient person to help them blossom
- In return, will be a loyal little companion
Turkey deserves a calm, loving home where they can finally relax.
👉 Meet Turkey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cranberry
- Breed: Chihuahua Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $400
- Shelter: Dogs Without Borders
- Location: Encino, CA
Why you’ll love her:
Cranberry is another tiny sweetheart rescued from a crowded backyard situation. She’s still learning that people can be gentle and loving.
Personality & ideal home:
- Shy at first, but wants to trust
- Needs a quiet, patient home to help her feel safe
- Will reward you with a lifetime of love once she settles in
If you enjoy helping shy dogs come out of their shell, Cranberry could be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Cranberry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Encino, CA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs, or share their links so they can find their families faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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