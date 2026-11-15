Encino has some wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start. Each one has a unique story and is ready to join a loving home.

Breed: French Bulldog / Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix

French Bulldog / Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix Age: About 4 years (young adult)

About 4 years (young adult) Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Weight: About 45 lbs

About 45 lbs Shelter: Outta the Cage

Location: Encino, CA

Why you’ll love her:

This charming little companion wants to be part of everything you do. Twinkle loves car rides, easy walks, and hanging out in the air conditioning. She’s friendly with kids and other dogs and is all about love, laughter, and cuddles.

Home life & training:

Housetrained and crate trained

and Knows basic commands

Can be a bit bossy with smaller female dogs, but nothing serious

If you’re looking for a fun, people-focused buddy, Twinkle could be your girl.

👉 Meet Twinkle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: English Bulldog mix

English Bulldog mix Age: About 4 years (young adult)

About 4 years (young adult) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate with tan

Brown/Chocolate with tan Shelter: Outta the Cage

Location: Encino, CA

Why you’ll love her:

Matcha is a classic Bulldog couch potato who has mastered the art of doing nothing and looking adorable. She enjoys slow sniff walks, car rides, and curling up in your lap.

Health & home needs:

Recently treated for a respiratory infection and is now doing well

and is now doing well Good with other dogs

Best with older kids (no toddlers who might jump on her)

She’s dreaming of a calm home where she can relax and be part of your pack.

👉 Meet Matcha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Shepsky mix

German Shepherd Dog / Shepsky mix Age: About 5 years (adult)

About 5 years (adult) Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white Shelter: Outta the Cage

Location: Encino, CA

Why you’ll love him:

Ringo is a lovable goofball who just wants to be part of the fun. He loves stuffed animals, kiddie pools, and hanging out with his people.

Personality & skills:

Dog- and kid-friendly

Playful but gentle and respectful

Rides well in the car

Knows basic commands and is a real people-pleaser

Health:

Recently had his hip repaired; sutures are out and he’s on the mend

If you want a fun, family-friendly dog with a big heart, Ringo is ready.

👉 Meet Ringo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Havanese mix

Havanese mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Listed as Female (description refers to "boy")

Listed as (description refers to "boy") Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $400

Shelter: Dogs Without Borders

Location: Encino, CA

Why you’ll love them:

Turkey is a small, sensitive pup looking for a second chance. Rescued from a backyard with many other dogs, this little one is still learning that life can be kind and safe.

Personality & ideal home:

A bit shy at first , but warms up with patience

, but warms up with patience Needs a gentle, patient person to help them blossom

to help them blossom In return, will be a loyal little companion

Turkey deserves a calm, loving home where they can finally relax.

👉 Meet Turkey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua Terrier mix

Chihuahua Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $400

Shelter: Dogs Without Borders

Location: Encino, CA

Why you’ll love her:

Cranberry is another tiny sweetheart rescued from a crowded backyard situation. She’s still learning that people can be gentle and loving.

Personality & ideal home:

Shy at first , but wants to trust

, but wants to trust Needs a quiet, patient home to help her feel safe

to help her feel safe Will reward you with a lifetime of love once she settles in

If you enjoy helping shy dogs come out of their shell, Cranberry could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Cranberry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Encino, CA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs, or share their links so they can find their families faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.