Los Angeles is busy for pet lovers right now—several local dog daycares and trainers are hiring people who want active, hands-on work with animals.

Employer: South Bay K9

South Bay K9 Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Part-time (no less than 15 hours/week)

(no less than 15 hours/week) Pay: Up to $25.00/hour, based on experience

Work directly on obedience and behavior training with dogs of all breeds. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of dog training experience, love canine behavior, and want paid, on-the-job training.

Employer: West LA Dogs

West LA Dogs Location: Los Angeles, CA 90064

Type: Full-time (about 35–40 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: From $20.00/hour + tips

Active, fast-paced role managing group play, cleaning, and moving dogs safely around the facility. Great if you have 1+ year dog handling experience, can work weekends/holidays, and want room to grow in a professional dog daycare.

Employer: West Hollywood Doggy Daycare

West Hollywood Doggy Daycare Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$19.00/hour

Hands-on care role where you supervise group play, walk and feed dogs, and keep the space clean and safe. Ideal if you love dogs, can handle different sizes and temperaments, and are open to weekend and holiday shifts with paid training and chances to advance.

If one of these feels right, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon—pet jobs in LA tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.