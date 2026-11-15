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Los Angeles
🚚 Los Angeles supply chain jobs with multiple openings
5 days ago
Logistics is busy across Los Angeles right now, from big consulting firms to local warehouses and retail operations. Here are several solid roles if you like keeping products, parts, and gear moving smoothly.
Purchasing Assistant
- Employer: Electro Rent
- Location: Van Nuys, CA (Los Angeles)
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Salary: Not listed
Work with vendors, purchasing, accounting, and warehouse teams to handle RMAs, purchase orders, and shipment tracking. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, like Excel, and want to grow in purchasing and procurement.
Equipment Support Technician I
- Employer: Electro Rent
- Location: Van Nuys, CA (Los Angeles)
- Type: Full-time, onsite (warehouse)
- Salary: $20.00–$22.00 per hour
Hands-on warehouse role handling receiving, staging, stocking, and shipping technical equipment. Great if you have 6+ months of warehouse experience and want steady work with benefits and room to build skills.
WMS Consulting Senior Manager
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time, consulting
- Salary: $171,600–$338,300 per year
Lead large warehouse management system (WMS) implementations and supply chain transformations for major clients. Ideal for someone with 10+ years in warehousing and deep experience in Manhattan or BlueYonder WMS; recruiting ends 2/25/2027.
Warehouse Inventory Coordinator
- Employer: Arena Events Group / Arena Americas
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time, onsite (warehouse/operations)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead inventory for event furniture, tools, and scenic builds from load-in to load-out. Good for someone who’s led small teams, is strong in Google Sheets, and doesn’t mind evening/weekend hours around events; comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more.
Shipping & Inventory Specialist
- Employer: Cash Cards Unlimited
- Location: Chatsworth, CA
- Type: Full-time, onsite (warehouse)
- Salary: $20.00–$22.00 per hour
Support inventory and shipping for a growing trading card business (Pokemon, Magic, sports cards). Nice match if you’re detail-oriented, can lift 40 lbs, and like TCGs; includes health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and employee discount.
Commercial Specialist
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Granada Hills, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Blend customer service, sales support, and delivery coordination for commercial auto parts customers. Good if you’re organized, have a valid driver’s license, and want strong benefits plus growth paths in a big, stable company.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles you can jump to from the posting.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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