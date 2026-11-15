Logistics is busy across Los Angeles right now, from big consulting firms to local warehouses and retail operations. Here are several solid roles if you like keeping products, parts, and gear moving smoothly.

Employer: Electro Rent

Electro Rent Location: Van Nuys, CA (Los Angeles)

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed

Work with vendors, purchasing, accounting, and warehouse teams to handle RMAs, purchase orders, and shipment tracking. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, like Excel, and want to grow in purchasing and procurement.

Employer: Electro Rent

Electro Rent Location: Van Nuys, CA (Los Angeles)

Type: Full-time, onsite (warehouse)

Salary: $20.00–$22.00 per hour

Hands-on warehouse role handling receiving, staging, stocking, and shipping technical equipment. Great if you have 6+ months of warehouse experience and want steady work with benefits and room to build skills.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time, consulting

Salary: $171,600–$338,300 per year

Lead large warehouse management system (WMS) implementations and supply chain transformations for major clients. Ideal for someone with 10+ years in warehousing and deep experience in Manhattan or BlueYonder WMS; recruiting ends 2/25/2027.

Employer: Arena Events Group / Arena Americas

Arena Events Group / Arena Americas Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time, onsite (warehouse/operations)

Salary: Not listed

Lead inventory for event furniture, tools, and scenic builds from load-in to load-out. Good for someone who’s led small teams, is strong in Google Sheets, and doesn’t mind evening/weekend hours around events; comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more.

Employer: Cash Cards Unlimited

Cash Cards Unlimited Location: Chatsworth, CA

Type: Full-time, onsite (warehouse)

Salary: $20.00–$22.00 per hour

Support inventory and shipping for a growing trading card business (Pokemon, Magic, sports cards). Nice match if you’re detail-oriented, can lift 40 lbs, and like TCGs; includes health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and employee discount.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Granada Hills, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend customer service, sales support, and delivery coordination for commercial auto parts customers. Good if you’re organized, have a valid driver’s license, and want strong benefits plus growth paths in a big, stable company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles you can jump to from the posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.