LA’s engineering scene is buzzing right now – from deep space hardware to data centers and big public works. Here are several strong openings worth a look this week.

Employer: CyberCoders

Location: Los Angeles, CA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $175,000/year

Lead end‑to‑end satellite configuration for a venture‑backed startup supported by NASA, DARPA, and Space Force. Heavy CAD work (SolidWorks/Creo/NX/CATIA), AIT, TVAC/vibe testing, and launch vehicle integration; 3+ years spacecraft or complex aerospace experience required and U.S. work authorization (no sponsorship).

Note: This role appears in multiple postings; details are the same, so it’s listed once here.

Employer: BeamSphere

Location: El Segundo, CA (onsite)

Type: Full-time internship (Summer 2027)

Pay: $34 – $40/hour

Hands‑on materials testing and process development across metals, ceramics, composites, and polymers to support manufacturing. Great fit if you’re pursuing a BS/MS in Materials or Mechanical Engineering and want real lab and production experience.

Employer: Silvus Technologies (Motorola Solutions subsidiary)

Location: West Los Angeles, CA (onsite, M–F)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $105,000/year

Test and troubleshoot advanced MANET/MIMO radio hardware for defense and public safety applications. You’ll own bench testing, fixtures, and reports; BSEE + 2+ years hardware test and U.S. Person status are required.

Employer: Perkins&Will

Location: Los Angeles, CA (US West region focus)

Type: Full-time, senior leadership

Salary: $175,000 – $225,000/year

Senior, licensed architect role leading transit station architecture across the West Coast. You’ll set market strategy, drive pursuits, and oversee delivery of complex public‑sector transit projects while mentoring a regional team.

Employer: HEICO

Location: Chatsworth, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $105,000/year

Design analog, digital, and RF PCBs for high‑performance antenna products used across commercial and defense markets. You’ll take boards from early concept through fab and assembly in a growing hardware team.

Employer: Kleinfelder

Location: Southern California (Los Angeles County, Orange County, Inland Empire)

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Salary: $200,000 – $275,000/year

Lead construction management for major transportation and public works projects, overseeing inspectors, schedules, change orders, and contractor coordination. Requires BS in Civil/Construction, ~12+ years experience; California PE and Caltrans background preferred.

Employer: Black & Veatch

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $163,404 – $272,872/year

Lead electrical design for water and wastewater facilities, including MV/LV distribution, VFDs, and standby generators. You’ll act as a technical expert, support business development, and coordinate with utilities; PE license and 11+ years experience required.

Employer: Enterris Associates

Location: Los Angeles, CA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time, senior

Salary: $200,000 – $247,300/year + bonus eligible

Serve as LAWA’s lead electrical representative to LADWP and other agencies, driving approvals and resolving utility issues on major airport development projects. Needs 15+ years electrical design/construction experience and deep local agency coordination experience; CA PE (Electrical preferred) strongly favored.

Employer: AECOM

Location: Remote from U.S. locations (including Los Angeles)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $195,000/year

Design HVAC and heat‑rejection systems for large‑scale data centers, including CFD analysis, redundancy planning, and energy‑efficient cooling strategies. PE license and 6+ years relevant experience required; role is mostly remote with occasional travel.

Employer: AECOM

Location: Los Angeles, CA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $240,000/year

Lead Caltrans and local‑agency roadway projects from studies through final PS&E. You’ll handle design leadership, QA/QC, and mentoring while helping with proposals; 8+ years experience and PE (or ability to get CA PE within 12 months) preferred.

Employer: WSP USA

Location: Los Angeles, CA (and other CA offices)

Type: Full-time paid summer internship (12 weeks)

Pay: $23.90 – $32.22/hour

Join the Property & Buildings team to support mechanical, electrical, or plumbing design work under a mentor. Ideal for students graduating August 2027 or later who want real project exposure plus training and networking.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.