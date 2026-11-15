LA’s food scene is buzzing, and a lot of spots are hiring right now—from late-night laundry shifts to high-end sushi and Italian. Here are several solid options if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: House of Galbi Korean BBQ

House of Galbi Korean BBQ Location: Encino, CA

Type: Part-time (20–29 hrs/week)

Pay: $17.87 – $27.81/hr (bi-weekly)

High-energy, modern Korean BBQ spot with tabletop grills and a big dining room. You’ll greet guests, handle phones, to-go orders, payments, and help keep the front clean.

Employer: BULGOGI HUT

BULGOGI HUT Location: Koreatown, Los Angeles, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $18.42/hr

All-you-can-eat Korean BBQ in K-Town. Start as a food runner and grow into serving in a busy, competitive, tip-driven environment.

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: 10–28 hrs/week

Pay: $16.90 – $37.95/hr

Mix of serving, making coffee, and running the register. Good fit if you like variety, flexible hours, and a café vibe.

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: 16–29 hrs/week

Pay: $16.90 – $37.50/hr

Very similar café role with a bit more weekly hours. People with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.

Employer: BULGOGI HUT

BULGOGI HUT Location: Koreatown, Los Angeles, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.42 – $20.00/hr

Front-of-house role greeting guests, managing the waitlist, and handling to-go and delivery orders at a busy AYCE KBBQ.

Employer: Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.42 – $20.00/hr

Deliver food and drinks in a bowling/entertainment center. Comes with fun perks like free bowling, arcade discounts, and other attraction deals.

Employer: Alisa Wine & Friends Greek Restaurant

Alisa Wine & Friends Greek Restaurant Location: Venice (Abbot Kinney), CA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $38.00 – $45.00/hr

Greek-inspired restaurant and wine bar looking for an experienced bartender. Great if you know cocktails, wine, and like a stylish, busy bar scene.

Employer: Big Waves Laundromat

Location: Mar Vista, Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time or Part-time (24–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.50/hr + tips

Night shift (11 p.m.–7 a.m.) washing, drying, folding, and packing clothes. Good for night owls who want steady hours and quick hiring.

Employer: Carmel Restaurant

Carmel Restaurant Location: West Hollywood, CA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $17.87 – $20.00/hr + tips

Late-night back-of-house role deep-cleaning a high-end kitchen and polishing glassware/silverware so the restaurant is ready for the next day.

Employer: Tel Aviv Grill

Tel Aviv Grill Location: Encino, CA

Type: Part-time (10–20 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.90 – $28.00/hr

Welcome guests, manage the waitlist, pass out menus, and answer calls at a popular Israeli spot.

Employer: Surf N Turf Tacos

Surf N Turf Tacos Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00/hr

Front-of-house nightlife role greeting guests, managing reservations and seating, and keeping the flow smooth during busy nights.

Employer: Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Shift-based management

Restaurant leadership role where you run shifts, coach the team, and keep things clean, safe, and fun while growing your management skills.

Employer: Ospi – Memento Mori Hospitality

Ospi – Memento Mori Hospitality Location: Venice, CA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00/hr

Evening line cook role at an Italian restaurant that makes pasta and sauces from scratch. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, and growth opportunities.

Employer: HomeState

HomeState Location: Los Angeles, CA (Playa Vista location listed)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $22.00 – $24.00/hr (with tips)

Kitchen team/dishwasher role with free meals, benefits options, and room to move up in a popular Tex-Mex concept.

Employer: Ralphs

Ralphs Location: Hollywood, CA

Type: Part-time

Lead the deli team, help with scheduling, training, and sales goals while serving customers and keeping the department clean and safe.

Employer: SBE Restaurant Group

SBE Restaurant Group Location: Los Angeles, CA (Brentwood)

Type: Not listed (on-site)

Back-of-house dish and utility role at a high-end Japanese restaurant, keeping equipment, dishes, and kitchen areas clean in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: Ospi – Memento Mori Hospitality

Ospi – Memento Mori Hospitality Location: Venice, CA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $272.00 – $299.00 per day

Serve Southern Italian food in a busy Venice spot focused on warm, dinner-party-style hospitality, with benefits and growth potential.

Employer: Ono Hawaiian BBQ

Ono Hawaiian BBQ Location: Woodland Hills, CA

Type: Part-time or Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front counter role taking orders, running the POS, serving food, and keeping the restaurant clean, with benefits like 401(k) match, health insurance, and meal discounts.

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.50 – $20.00/hr

From-scratch Mediterranean spot hiring servers (2+ years experience) and hosts. Good fit if you like a family-style, team-focused environment.

Employer: West Hills Pizza Company

West Hills Pizza Company Location: West Hills, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00 – $22.00/hr

Make pizzas and other menu items, follow recipes, and keep your station clean. Great if you already have kitchen or pizza experience.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.