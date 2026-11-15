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Los Angeles
🍽️ Los Angeles Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings
4 days ago
LA’s food scene is buzzing, and a lot of spots are hiring right now—from late-night laundry shifts to high-end sushi and Italian. Here are several solid options if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.
Host/Hostess – House of Galbi Korean BBQ
- Employer: House of Galbi Korean BBQ
- Location: Encino, CA
- Type: Part-time (20–29 hrs/week)
- Pay: $17.87 – $27.81/hr (bi-weekly)
High-energy, modern Korean BBQ spot with tabletop grills and a big dining room. You’ll greet guests, handle phones, to-go orders, payments, and help keep the front clean.
Runner/Server – Bulgogi Hut AYCE KBBQ
- Employer: BULGOGI HUT
- Location: Koreatown, Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $18.42/hr
All-you-can-eat Korean BBQ in K-Town. Start as a food runner and grow into serving in a busy, competitive, tip-driven environment.
Server/Barista/Cashier – Café Role (Posting 1)
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: 10–28 hrs/week
- Pay: $16.90 – $37.95/hr
Mix of serving, making coffee, and running the register. Good fit if you like variety, flexible hours, and a café vibe.
Server/Barista/Cashier – Café Role (Posting 2)
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: 16–29 hrs/week
- Pay: $16.90 – $37.50/hr
Very similar café role with a bit more weekly hours. People with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.
Host / Expo – Bulgogi Hut
- Employer: BULGOGI HUT
- Location: Koreatown, Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18.42 – $20.00/hr
Front-of-house role greeting guests, managing the waitlist, and handling to-go and delivery orders at a busy AYCE KBBQ.
Food Runner – Lucky Strike Entertainment
- Employer: Lucky Strike Entertainment
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.42 – $20.00/hr
Deliver food and drinks in a bowling/entertainment center. Comes with fun perks like free bowling, arcade discounts, and other attraction deals.
Bartender – Alisa Wine & Friends
- Employer: Alisa Wine & Friends Greek Restaurant
- Location: Venice (Abbot Kinney), CA
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $38.00 – $45.00/hr
Greek-inspired restaurant and wine bar looking for an experienced bartender. Great if you know cocktails, wine, and like a stylish, busy bar scene.
Personal de lavandería – Turno nocturno
- Employer: Big Waves Laundromat
- Location: Mar Vista, Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time or Part-time (24–40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $18.50/hr + tips
Night shift (11 p.m.–7 a.m.) washing, drying, folding, and packing clothes. Good for night owls who want steady hours and quick hiring.
Night Kitchen Porter – Carmel Restaurant
- Employer: Carmel Restaurant
- Location: West Hollywood, CA
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $17.87 – $20.00/hr + tips
Late-night back-of-house role deep-cleaning a high-end kitchen and polishing glassware/silverware so the restaurant is ready for the next day.
Host / Hostess / Greeter – Tel Aviv Grill
- Employer: Tel Aviv Grill
- Location: Encino, CA
- Type: Part-time (10–20 hrs/week)
- Pay: $18.90 – $28.00/hr
Welcome guests, manage the waitlist, pass out menus, and answer calls at a popular Israeli spot.
Nightclub Hostess – Surf N Turf Tacos
- Employer: Surf N Turf Tacos
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $25.00/hr
Front-of-house nightlife role greeting guests, managing reservations and seating, and keeping the flow smooth during busy nights.
Shift Manager – Pizza Hut
- Employer: Pizza Hut
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Shift-based management
Restaurant leadership role where you run shifts, coach the team, and keep things clean, safe, and fun while growing your management skills.
PM Line Cook – Ospi
- Employer: Ospi – Memento Mori Hospitality
- Location: Venice, CA
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $25.00/hr
Evening line cook role at an Italian restaurant that makes pasta and sauces from scratch. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, and growth opportunities.
Dishwasher – HomeState
- Employer: HomeState
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (Playa Vista location listed)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $22.00 – $24.00/hr (with tips)
Kitchen team/dishwasher role with free meals, benefits options, and room to move up in a popular Tex-Mex concept.
Deli/Assistant Dept Leader – Ralphs
- Employer: Ralphs
- Location: Hollywood, CA
- Type: Part-time
Lead the deli team, help with scheduling, training, and sales goals while serving customers and keeping the department clean and safe.
Dishwasher – Katsuya Brentwood
- Employer: SBE Restaurant Group
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (Brentwood)
- Type: Not listed (on-site)
Back-of-house dish and utility role at a high-end Japanese restaurant, keeping equipment, dishes, and kitchen areas clean in a fast-paced setting.
Server – Ospi
- Employer: Ospi – Memento Mori Hospitality
- Location: Venice, CA
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $272.00 – $299.00 per day
Serve Southern Italian food in a busy Venice spot focused on warm, dinner-party-style hospitality, with benefits and growth potential.
Front Crew – Ono Hawaiian BBQ
- Employer: Ono Hawaiian BBQ
- Location: Woodland Hills, CA
- Type: Part-time or Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Front counter role taking orders, running the POS, serving food, and keeping the restaurant clean, with benefits like 401(k) match, health insurance, and meal discounts.
Cashier / Server / Host – Mediterranean Restaurant
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18.50 – $20.00/hr
From-scratch Mediterranean spot hiring servers (2+ years experience) and hosts. Good fit if you like a family-style, team-focused environment.
Pizza Cook – West Hills Pizza Company
- Employer: West Hills Pizza Company
- Location: West Hills, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $22.00/hr
Make pizzas and other menu items, follow recipes, and keep your station clean. Great if you already have kitchen or pizza experience.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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