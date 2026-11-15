Los Angeles is busy with finance and accounting hiring right now, from public firms to PE, tech, and healthcare. If you’ve got numbers skills, there’s a wide range here—from early career to partner track.

Employer: CyberCoders (Top 100 CPA firm client)

CyberCoders (Top 100 CPA firm client) Location: Los Angeles, CA (heavily hybrid; LA or San Jose office)

(heavily hybrid; LA or San Jose office) Salary: $100,000–$120,000 base + bonuses + full benefits

Type: Full-time

Ideal for auditors with 3+ years public accounting (assurance) and a CPA (or in progress) who want diverse industry exposure and strong PTO, 401(k) match, and bonus programs.

Employer: CyberCoders (public accounting firm client)

CyberCoders (public accounting firm client) Location: Los Angeles, CA (hybrid or remote from San Diego or Woodland Hills)

(hybrid or remote from San Diego or Woodland Hills) Salary: $150,000–$160,000 + bonus

Type: Full-time

Lead a tax team serving real estate, film, and entertainment clients; 5+ years public tax, CA CPA, and Spanish highly preferred, with 4 weeks PTO and a real path to partnership.

(Duplicate listing detected; only one version shown.)

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Salary (CA range): $81,130–$164,565

Type: Full-time

Join KPMG’s Business Tax Services team advising corporate and partnership clients; requires Korean/English bilingual skills and 1–3+ years public or corporate tax experience.

Employer: Conexus (recruiting for a luxury brand)

(recruiting for a luxury brand) Location: Los Angeles, CA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Hands-on Controller role at a fast-growing luxury consumer brand (50%+ annual revenue growth), owning full accounting, ERP conversion, inventory/cost accounting, and international consolidations while partnering closely with the CFO.

Employer: Troutman Pepper Locke LLP

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Salary: $85,000–$125,000

Type: Full-time

High-visibility FP&A role at a major law firm, doing financial modeling, dashboards, budgeting, and BI tools (Power BI/Tableau) with direct exposure to senior leadership.

Employer: REGENT (private equity)

(private equity) Location: Beverly Hills, CA (in-office 5 days/week)

Salary: $150,000–$200,000 base + bonus

Type: Full-time

PE Senior Associate role covering deal evaluation, M&A execution, and post-close portfolio ops—great fit for 3–7 years in PE or investment banking with strong modeling and transaction experience.

Employer: Baker Tilly US

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Salary (CA range): $201,810–$382,600

Type: Full-time

Lead and grow a private wealth tax practice serving HNW individuals, families, trusts, and family offices; requires CPA or JD and 8+ years high-end tax planning experience.

Employer: Houlihan Lokey

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Salary: $110,000

Type: Full-time

Analyst role in the No. 1 U.S. consumer M&A team, working on M&A, capital raising, and strategic advisory; ideal for candidates with IB internships and strong valuation skills.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Salary (national range): $99,750–$262,500

Type: Full-time

Senior Manager in BDO’s Business Incentives Group, focused on credits/deductions, FDII, and tax controversy, leading teams and client relationships in a specialized consulting niche.

Employer: Jobot (for a South Bay public accounting firm)

(for a South Bay public accounting firm) Location: Los Angeles, CA (remote within California)

(remote within California) Salary: $150,000–$170,000

Type: Full-time

Manage tax engagements at a respected South Bay firm with a strong work–life balance focus; needs 5+ years public accounting and preferably a CPA.

Employer: Jobot (for a Top 100 firm)

(for a Top 100 firm) Location: Los Angeles, CA

Salary: $275,000–$500,000

Type: Full-time

True Partner-level opportunity for a seasoned tax leader with 10–15+ years public accounting and existing partner experience, at a Top 100 firm with strong benefits and education support.

Employer: Electro Rent

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Salary: Not listed (AP role; hourly likely)

Not listed (AP role; hourly likely) Type: Full-time

Entry-to-mid level AP/disbursements role handling vendor payments, Concur T&E/P-cards, and D365 vendor setup, plus notary duties for company documents.

Employer: LegalZoom

Location: Sherman Oaks / Los Angeles, CA (hybrid)

Salary: $114,200–$182,800

Type: Full-time

Senior individual-contributor role running multi-state payroll end-to-end, with SOX controls, reconciliations, audits, and system work (e.g., ADP) in a tech-forward, AI-aware environment.

Employer: LHH (recruiting for a real estate firm)

(recruiting for a real estate firm) Location: Los Angeles, CA (hybrid 3–4 days in office)

Salary: $105,000–$120,000 + bonus

Type: Full-time

Own full-cycle accounting for a portfolio of real estate assets, including financials, cash flows, construction draws, and lender/investor reporting; 5+ years property accounting required.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a national CPA firm)

(for a national CPA firm) Location: Encino / Los Angeles, CA (hybrid)

Salary: $105,000–$130,000 + benefits, 401(k), PTO

Type: Full-time

Review and prepare complex individual, corporate, partnership, and trust returns, lead planning, and mentor staff; needs 3+ years public tax and CPA or CPA-track.

Employer: Harry's Auto Collision Center

Location: Los Angeles, CA (in person)

Salary: From $22/hour (40+ hours/week)

Type: Full-time

Great for someone with light accounting/bookkeeping who wants to grow in the auto repair industry, auditing repair orders, invoices, and helping with AP/AR; includes health insurance, PTO, and paid training.

Employer: Keck Medicine of USC

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Salary: $26.00–$41.28/hour

Type: Full-time (8-hour days, non-exempt, non-union)

Hospital patient accounts collector role handling commercial insurance follow-up, underpayments, appeals, and contract compliance; requires 1–2 years collections experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person, especially in LA’s busy finance market.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.