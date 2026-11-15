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💰 Los Angeles Accounting & Finance Roles with Multiple $100K+ Openings
Los Angeles is busy with finance and accounting hiring right now, from public firms to PE, tech, and healthcare. If you’ve got numbers skills, there’s a wide range here—from early career to partner track.
Audit Senior (Non Profit OR For Profit) – Public – to $120k
- Employer: CyberCoders (Top 100 CPA firm client)
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (heavily hybrid; LA or San Jose office)
- Salary: $100,000–$120,000 base + bonuses + full benefits
- Type: Full-time
- Ideal for auditors with 3+ years public accounting (assurance) and a CPA (or in progress) who want diverse industry exposure and strong PTO, 401(k) match, and bonus programs.
Tax Manager – Bilingual (Spanish), Hybrid/Remote
- Employer: CyberCoders (public accounting firm client)
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (hybrid or remote from San Diego or Woodland Hills)
- Salary: $150,000–$160,000 + bonus
- Type: Full-time
- Lead a tax team serving real estate, film, and entertainment clients; 5+ years public tax, CA CPA, and Spanish highly preferred, with 4 weeks PTO and a real path to partnership.
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Senior Associate or Associate, Korean Tax Practice (Corporate Tax)
- Employer: KPMG US
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Salary (CA range): $81,130–$164,565
- Type: Full-time
- Join KPMG’s Business Tax Services team advising corporate and partnership clients; requires Korean/English bilingual skills and 1–3+ years public or corporate tax experience.
Controller – Luxury Consumer Products Brand
- Employer: Conexus (recruiting for a luxury brand)
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
- Hands-on Controller role at a fast-growing luxury consumer brand (50%+ annual revenue growth), owning full accounting, ERP conversion, inventory/cost accounting, and international consolidations while partnering closely with the CFO.
Senior Financial Analyst
- Employer: Troutman Pepper Locke LLP
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Salary: $85,000–$125,000
- Type: Full-time
- High-visibility FP&A role at a major law firm, doing financial modeling, dashboards, budgeting, and BI tools (Power BI/Tableau) with direct exposure to senior leadership.
Senior Associate, M&A and Portfolio Improvement
- Employer: REGENT (private equity)
- Location: Beverly Hills, CA (in-office 5 days/week)
- Salary: $150,000–$200,000 base + bonus
- Type: Full-time
- PE Senior Associate role covering deal evaluation, M&A execution, and post-close portfolio ops—great fit for 3–7 years in PE or investment banking with strong modeling and transaction experience.
High Net Worth Tax Managing Director
- Employer: Baker Tilly US
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Salary (CA range): $201,810–$382,600
- Type: Full-time
- Lead and grow a private wealth tax practice serving HNW individuals, families, trusts, and family offices; requires CPA or JD and 8+ years high-end tax planning experience.
Investment Banking Financial Analyst – Consumer (Class of 2027)
- Employer: Houlihan Lokey
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Salary: $110,000
- Type: Full-time
- Analyst role in the No. 1 U.S. consumer M&A team, working on M&A, capital raising, and strategic advisory; ideal for candidates with IB internships and strong valuation skills.
Tax Senior Manager, Business Incentives Group (FDII)
- Employer: BDO USA
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Salary (national range): $99,750–$262,500
- Type: Full-time
- Senior Manager in BDO’s Business Incentives Group, focused on credits/deductions, FDII, and tax controversy, leading teams and client relationships in a specialized consulting niche.
Tax Manager – Remote in CA
- Employer: Jobot (for a South Bay public accounting firm)
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (remote within California)
- Salary: $150,000–$170,000
- Type: Full-time
- Manage tax engagements at a respected South Bay firm with a strong work–life balance focus; needs 5+ years public accounting and preferably a CPA.
Tax Partner – Top 100 Public Accounting Firm
- Employer: Jobot (for a Top 100 firm)
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Salary: $275,000–$500,000
- Type: Full-time
- True Partner-level opportunity for a seasoned tax leader with 10–15+ years public accounting and existing partner experience, at a Top 100 firm with strong benefits and education support.
Disbursement Clerk I (Accounts Payable)
- Employer: Electro Rent
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Salary: Not listed (AP role; hourly likely)
- Type: Full-time
- Entry-to-mid level AP/disbursements role handling vendor payments, Concur T&E/P-cards, and D365 vendor setup, plus notary duties for company documents.
Payroll Specialist IV (Staff Payroll Specialist)
- Employer: LegalZoom
- Location: Sherman Oaks / Los Angeles, CA (hybrid)
- Salary: $114,200–$182,800
- Type: Full-time
- Senior individual-contributor role running multi-state payroll end-to-end, with SOX controls, reconciliations, audits, and system work (e.g., ADP) in a tech-forward, AI-aware environment.
Senior Property Accountant – Real Estate
- Employer: LHH (recruiting for a real estate firm)
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (hybrid 3–4 days in office)
- Salary: $105,000–$120,000 + bonus
- Type: Full-time
- Own full-cycle accounting for a portfolio of real estate assets, including financials, cash flows, construction draws, and lender/investor reporting; 5+ years property accounting required.
Tax Senior – Hybrid Encino
- Employer: CyberCoders (for a national CPA firm)
- Location: Encino / Los Angeles, CA (hybrid)
- Salary: $105,000–$130,000 + benefits, 401(k), PTO
- Type: Full-time
- Review and prepare complex individual, corporate, partnership, and trust returns, lead planning, and mentor staff; needs 3+ years public tax and CPA or CPA-track.
Collision Center Auditor / Administrative Auditor
- Employer: Harry's Auto Collision Center
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (in person)
- Salary: From $22/hour (40+ hours/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Great for someone with light accounting/bookkeeping who wants to grow in the auto repair industry, auditing repair orders, invoices, and helping with AP/AR; includes health insurance, PTO, and paid training.
Non-Government Collector – Patient Accounting
- Employer: Keck Medicine of USC
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Salary: $26.00–$41.28/hour
- Type: Full-time (8-hour days, non-exempt, non-union)
- Hospital patient accounts collector role handling commercial insurance follow-up, underpayments, appeals, and contract compliance; requires 1–2 years collections experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person, especially in LA’s busy finance market.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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