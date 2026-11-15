Los Angeles HR is busy right now—lots of movement at both the assistant and senior leadership levels. If you’re in HR and open to a change, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Equity Union

Equity Union Location: Burbank, CA (Greater Los Angeles)

Salary: $100,000 – $120,000/year

Type: Full-time, in person

This is a senior recruiting role focused on growing a fast‑growing real estate brokerage by bringing in experienced agents and teams. Good fit if you have 7+ years recruiting, a CA real estate license, and love high‑energy outreach, events, and building a recruiting strategy from end to end.

Employer: AvalonBay Communities / Vivmark Residential

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Salary: $104,000 – $126,500/year + ~10% bonus

Type: Full-time, hybrid (Mon–Thu onsite, Fri remote)

You’ll handle complex employee relations investigations, coach leaders on performance and discipline, and use data to spot ER trends. Ideal if you have 4–7 years ER experience, strong knowledge of CA employment law, and are comfortable partnering with HRBPs and leadership.

Employer: Los Angeles Metro

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, executive, on-site/office-based

High‑level leadership role overseeing employee & labor relations, including standing up a new police union and CBA for Public Safety. Best for someone with 8+ years senior management, deep labor relations experience, and comfort working with unions, boards, and elected officials.

Employer: CV Resources (for a downtown LA law firm)

Location: Downtown Los Angeles, CA

Salary: $26.44 – $33.65/hour

Type: Full-time, direct hire, hybrid (2–3 days in office)

Entry‑level/early‑career HR role supporting recruiting, onboarding, payroll, benefits, compliance, and training. Great if you have 1+ year HR experience in a law firm, are detail‑oriented, and want broad exposure across HR with room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.