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Los Angeles
🧑💼 Los Angeles HR Jobs with Multiple Senior & Entry Roles
4 days ago
Los Angeles HR is busy right now—lots of movement at both the assistant and senior leadership levels. If you’re in HR and open to a change, these roles are worth a look.
Director, Recruiting and Growth – Real Estate
- Employer: Equity Union
- Location: Burbank, CA (Greater Los Angeles)
- Salary: $100,000 – $120,000/year
- Type: Full-time, in person
This is a senior recruiting role focused on growing a fast‑growing real estate brokerage by bringing in experienced agents and teams. Good fit if you have 7+ years recruiting, a CA real estate license, and love high‑energy outreach, events, and building a recruiting strategy from end to end.
Sr Employee Relations Specialist
- Employer: AvalonBay Communities / Vivmark Residential
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Salary: $104,000 – $126,500/year + ~10% bonus
- Type: Full-time, hybrid (Mon–Thu onsite, Fri remote)
You’ll handle complex employee relations investigations, coach leaders on performance and discipline, and use data to spot ER trends. Ideal if you have 4–7 years ER experience, strong knowledge of CA employment law, and are comfortable partnering with HRBPs and leadership.
Senior Executive Officer, Special Programs (Employee & Labor Relations)
- Employer: Los Angeles Metro
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, executive, on-site/office-based
High‑level leadership role overseeing employee & labor relations, including standing up a new police union and CBA for Public Safety. Best for someone with 8+ years senior management, deep labor relations experience, and comfort working with unions, boards, and elected officials.
Human Resources Assistant – Law Firm
- Employer: CV Resources (for a downtown LA law firm)
- Location: Downtown Los Angeles, CA
- Salary: $26.44 – $33.65/hour
- Type: Full-time, direct hire, hybrid (2–3 days in office)
Entry‑level/early‑career HR role supporting recruiting, onboarding, payroll, benefits, compliance, and training. Great if you have 1+ year HR experience in a law firm, are detail‑oriented, and want broad exposure across HR with room to grow.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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