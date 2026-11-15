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🛒 Los Angeles Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $250K
Los Angeles is buzzing with customer-facing jobs right now, from luxury retail to pet care and high-commission sales. If you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet, this week has some strong options.
Seasonal Expeditor
Employer: Vince
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Temporary/Seasonal
Pay: $18.42–$19/hour
Support a luxury apparel store by pulling product for clients, helping at the cash wrap, handling stock, and keeping the store looking sharp. Great fit if you’re organized, customer-focused, and want seasonal work in high-end fashion.
Cashier – Flavez Burger
Employer: Flavez Burger
Location: Tarzana, CA
Type: Evening shifts, in-person
Pay: $21–$23/hour
Evening role (5 p.m.–close) taking orders, running the POS, and keeping the front counter clean in a busy burger spot. Good for night owls with prior restaurant or customer service experience.
Meat Clerk
Employer: Kroger
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Part-time
Pay: Not listed
Work in the meat department helping customers, stocking, checking temps, and keeping cases clean and organized. Ideal if you like grocery work and don’t mind a fast-paced, hands-on role.
Dog Trainer
Employer: Petco
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Part-time
Pay: $16–$22/hour (start rate $18.42)
Train dogs in group and one-on-one sessions while helping pet parents with products and services. Petco provides a 6-week training program, so this is great if you love dogs and want to turn that into a paid skill.
Retail Sales Associate – Century City (Full Time)
Employer: Macy’s
Location: Los Angeles, CA (Century City)
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed (eligible for incentives and benefits)
Front-of-store selling role where you greet customers, hit sales goals, and keep the floor and fitting rooms tidy. Comes with merchandise discounts, benefits, and room to grow inside a big national brand.
Retail Associate
Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Pay: Around $17.81–$18.37/hour (range varies slightly by posting)
General store role helping customers, running the register, stocking, and keeping the store clean. Good entry-level retail job with steady hours if you like staying active on the sales floor.
Overnight Stock Associate
Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time, overnight
Pay: $18.87–$19.37/hour
Night shift role unloading, stocking, and setting the store so it’s ready for morning shoppers. Best for people who prefer overnight hours and don’t mind lifting and being on their feet.
Retail Associate – San Pedro
Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
Location: San Pedro, CA
Type: Full-time
Pay: $17.87–$18.37/hour
Similar to the LA Ross roles but based in San Pedro, helping customers, maintaining displays, and supporting store operations.
Samsung Home Theater Specialist
Employer: Best Buy
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Pay: Competitive, plus employee discount (exact rate not listed)
Become the in-store Samsung expert, explaining TVs and home theater tech in simple terms and helping customers choose the right setup. Great if you like gadgets and want sales experience with a big-box retailer.
Assistant Manager
Employer: PACSUN
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Support the Store Manager with daily operations, visual merchandising, scheduling, and coaching the team. Good step up if you already have retail leadership experience and like youth-focused fashion.
Rental Sales Agent
Employer: SIXT
Location: Los Angeles, CA (airport branch)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $25/hour + uncapped commission (average $112K–$250K/year)
High-earning sales role at the airport, helping customers choose rental cars and upselling protection and add-ons. Strong fit if you’re confident, love commission-based pay, and can work nights, weekends, and holidays.
Cashier / Customer Service – Valet Podium
Employer: One Stop Swap, Inc.
Location: Hollywood, CA
Type: Part-time (Tues & Thurs, 6 p.m.–12 a.m.)
Pay: From $20/hour (~12 hours/week)
Handle payments and radio for cars at a very busy, upscale restaurant valet podium. They want polished, luxury-hospitality experience (fine dining or high-end hotel), since you’re the last impression of the guest’s night.
Groomer / Pet Stylist
Employer: Petco
Location: Studio City, CA
Type: Full-time, in-store
Pay: $15–$25/hour
Provide full-service grooming (baths, haircuts, nails, etc.) with all tools and equipment supplied by Petco. Nice match if you already groom or have completed training and want benefits, discounts, and growth paths like Salon Leader.
Metro by T-Mobile Retail Sales
Employer: T-Mobile Premium Retailers
Location: Canoga Park, CA
Type: Part-time or Full-time, commission
Pay: $18.48/hour + commission/bonus
Help customers pick phones and plans, handle activations, and keep the store organized. Bilingual Spanish/English is required, and top performers can move into assistant or store manager roles.
Visual Merchandising Lead – Melrose
Employer: Los Angeles Apparel
Location: Los Angeles, CA (Melrose)
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed (includes monthly bonus, clothing allowance, benefits, 401(k))
Lead visuals for a brand-new Melrose store—creating floor sets, windows, and displays while keeping standards high every day. Perfect if you have at least a year of visual or styling experience and want a creative, growth-focused role.
If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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