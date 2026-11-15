Los Angeles is buzzing with customer-facing jobs right now, from luxury retail to pet care and high-commission sales. If you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Vince

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Temporary/Seasonal

Pay: $18.42–$19/hour

Support a luxury apparel store by pulling product for clients, helping at the cash wrap, handling stock, and keeping the store looking sharp. Great fit if you’re organized, customer-focused, and want seasonal work in high-end fashion.

Employer: Flavez Burger

Location: Tarzana, CA

Type: Evening shifts, in-person

Pay: $21–$23/hour

Evening role (5 p.m.–close) taking orders, running the POS, and keeping the front counter clean in a busy burger spot. Good for night owls with prior restaurant or customer service experience.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Work in the meat department helping customers, stocking, checking temps, and keeping cases clean and organized. Ideal if you like grocery work and don’t mind a fast-paced, hands-on role.

Employer: Petco

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16–$22/hour (start rate $18.42)

Train dogs in group and one-on-one sessions while helping pet parents with products and services. Petco provides a 6-week training program, so this is great if you love dogs and want to turn that into a paid skill.

Employer: Macy’s

Location: Los Angeles, CA (Century City)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (eligible for incentives and benefits)

Front-of-store selling role where you greet customers, hit sales goals, and keep the floor and fitting rooms tidy. Comes with merchandise discounts, benefits, and room to grow inside a big national brand.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Around $17.81–$18.37/hour (range varies slightly by posting)

General store role helping customers, running the register, stocking, and keeping the store clean. Good entry-level retail job with steady hours if you like staying active on the sales floor.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time, overnight

Pay: $18.87–$19.37/hour

Night shift role unloading, stocking, and setting the store so it’s ready for morning shoppers. Best for people who prefer overnight hours and don’t mind lifting and being on their feet.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: San Pedro, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.87–$18.37/hour

Similar to the LA Ross roles but based in San Pedro, helping customers, maintaining displays, and supporting store operations.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive, plus employee discount (exact rate not listed)

Become the in-store Samsung expert, explaining TVs and home theater tech in simple terms and helping customers choose the right setup. Great if you like gadgets and want sales experience with a big-box retailer.

Employer: PACSUN

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support the Store Manager with daily operations, visual merchandising, scheduling, and coaching the team. Good step up if you already have retail leadership experience and like youth-focused fashion.

Employer: SIXT

Location: Los Angeles, CA (airport branch)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25/hour + uncapped commission (average $112K–$250K/year)

High-earning sales role at the airport, helping customers choose rental cars and upselling protection and add-ons. Strong fit if you’re confident, love commission-based pay, and can work nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: One Stop Swap, Inc.

Location: Hollywood, CA

Type: Part-time (Tues & Thurs, 6 p.m.–12 a.m.)

Pay: From $20/hour (~12 hours/week)

Handle payments and radio for cars at a very busy, upscale restaurant valet podium. They want polished, luxury-hospitality experience (fine dining or high-end hotel), since you’re the last impression of the guest’s night.

Employer: Petco

Location: Studio City, CA

Type: Full-time, in-store

Pay: $15–$25/hour

Provide full-service grooming (baths, haircuts, nails, etc.) with all tools and equipment supplied by Petco. Nice match if you already groom or have completed training and want benefits, discounts, and growth paths like Salon Leader.

Employer: T-Mobile Premium Retailers

Location: Canoga Park, CA

Type: Part-time or Full-time, commission

Pay: $18.48/hour + commission/bonus

Help customers pick phones and plans, handle activations, and keep the store organized. Bilingual Spanish/English is required, and top performers can move into assistant or store manager roles.

Employer: Los Angeles Apparel

Location: Los Angeles, CA (Melrose)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes monthly bonus, clothing allowance, benefits, 401(k))

Lead visuals for a brand-new Melrose store—creating floor sets, windows, and displays while keeping standards high every day. Perfect if you have at least a year of visual or styling experience and want a creative, growth-focused role.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.