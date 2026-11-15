Los Angeles has steady demand for people who care about kids and community. Here are a few flexible roles where you can make a direct impact right away.

Employer: Wyndy

Wyndy Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time (single-day booking)

When: Tuesday, November 17, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

One-day babysitting job with a 15‑month‑old in a pet-free home. Pure childcare only—no driving, housekeeping, or pet care—great if you want a simple, focused sitting shift.

Employer: Wyndy

Wyndy Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time (single-day booking)

When: Thursday, November 19, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Another one-day role caring for the same-age 15‑month‑old in a pet-free home, again childcare only. Nice option to stack with the Tuesday shift and build your sitter profile with local families.

Employer: Hope the Mission

Location: Sherman Oaks, CA

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Friday–Sunday, 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role at an interim housing program, helping keep the site safe, clean, and supportive for people experiencing homelessness. Good fit if you’re calm under pressure, can do light cleaning and monitoring, and want hands-on experience in homeless services and trauma-informed care.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—community roles in LA tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.