undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎨 Los Angeles Arts & Media Jobs With Multiple Openings
LA’s creative scene is buzzing right now—especially for folks who live and breathe content, design, and live events. Here are several solid roles hiring across editing, design, casting, and performance.
Lead Editor (Hybrid)
Employer: TubeScience
Location: Los Angeles, CA — Hybrid
Type: Full-time
Salary: $85K–$105K per year + benefits
Lead the edit for high-performing social ads used by major brands. You’ll guide a pod of editors, jump in on key campaigns, and work where design meets performance with fast feedback and unlimited PTO.
Senior Casting Producer (Studio Producer I)
Employer: SHEIN U.S.
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $72,500–$85,300 per year + bonus eligible
Run day-to-day casting and talent booking for high-volume ecommerce shoots. Great fit if you know modeling agencies, love fast-paced production calendars, and want strong benefits plus fashion-industry exposure.
Designer / Motion Designer / Editor
Employer: We Are Social
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Social-first design role creating short-form content for big brands like McDonald’s and adidas. Ideal if you’re fluent in TikTok/Instagram culture, can design and edit, and want chances to work from global offices.
Lead Editor (Remote, Contract)
Employer: FaZe Clan
Location: Remote (USA), based in Los Angeles market
Type: Contract
Oversee long-form YouTube and creator content for one of the biggest names in gaming. You’ll own edits from rough cut to final, manage other editors, and set storytelling and pacing standards across projects.
Design Manager – Interiors (Events)
Employer: Arena Events Group / Production Elements
Location: Los Angeles, CA (Onsite)
Type: Full-time
Lead interior and experiential design for major events like Formula 1 and PGA Tour activations. Perfect if you have 5+ years in event or hospitality design and want to see your concepts built on huge stages.
Wedding Photographer / Videographer (Contract)
Employer: Honeysuckle Haus
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Contract
Pay: $40–$60 per hour (shooting only)
Shoot weddings with your own pro gear—no editing required. Good side-gig if you already have wedding experience and want flexible, steady work at 20–40 weddings per year.
Children's Art/Creativity Assembly Performer
Employer: Crayola Imagine Arts Academy of Los Angeles
Location: San Fernando Valley & greater LA (schools & events)
Type: Part-time, on-call
Pay: $23–$25 per hour + mileage stipend
Perform a fun, scripted creativity show for kids with storytelling, comedy, and audience participation. Great for actors and improv folks who enjoy working with children and want very flexible, gig-style hours.
If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.