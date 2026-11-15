LA’s creative scene is buzzing right now—especially for folks who live and breathe content, design, and live events. Here are several solid roles hiring across editing, design, casting, and performance.

Employer: TubeScience

Location: Los Angeles, CA — Hybrid

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85K–$105K per year + benefits

Lead the edit for high-performing social ads used by major brands. You’ll guide a pod of editors, jump in on key campaigns, and work where design meets performance with fast feedback and unlimited PTO.

Employer: SHEIN U.S.

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,500–$85,300 per year + bonus eligible

Run day-to-day casting and talent booking for high-volume ecommerce shoots. Great fit if you know modeling agencies, love fast-paced production calendars, and want strong benefits plus fashion-industry exposure.

Employer: We Are Social

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Social-first design role creating short-form content for big brands like McDonald’s and adidas. Ideal if you’re fluent in TikTok/Instagram culture, can design and edit, and want chances to work from global offices.

Employer: FaZe Clan

Location: Remote (USA), based in Los Angeles market

Type: Contract

Oversee long-form YouTube and creator content for one of the biggest names in gaming. You’ll own edits from rough cut to final, manage other editors, and set storytelling and pacing standards across projects.

Employer: Arena Events Group / Production Elements

Location: Los Angeles, CA (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Lead interior and experiential design for major events like Formula 1 and PGA Tour activations. Perfect if you have 5+ years in event or hospitality design and want to see your concepts built on huge stages.

Employer: Honeysuckle Haus

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Contract

Pay: $40–$60 per hour (shooting only)

Shoot weddings with your own pro gear—no editing required. Good side-gig if you already have wedding experience and want flexible, steady work at 20–40 weddings per year.

Employer: Crayola Imagine Arts Academy of Los Angeles

Location: San Fernando Valley & greater LA (schools & events)

Type: Part-time, on-call

Pay: $23–$25 per hour + mileage stipend

Perform a fun, scripted creativity show for kids with storytelling, comedy, and audience participation. Great for actors and improv folks who enjoy working with children and want very flexible, gig-style hours.

If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.