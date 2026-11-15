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🔧 Los Angeles building & grounds jobs with multiple openings
Los Angeles is busy and growing, which means steady work keeping buildings, hospitals, and venues clean and running. Here are several solid building and grounds roles hiring now across the city.
Day Porter
Employer: UG2
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Keep offices and common areas spotless: vacuum, mop, clean restrooms, restock supplies, and handle trash. Good fit if you like staying active, have an eye for detail, and enjoy working with both coworkers and building staff.
Greenskeeper
Employer: The Los Angeles Country Club
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $18.00 – $21.00 per hour
Help care for one of LA’s premier golf courses by mowing, trimming, raking, and clearing debris. Great for someone who likes working outdoors, has a valid CA driver’s license, and wants steady, hands-on work.
HOUSEKEEPER (PART TIME)
Employer: Crothall Healthcare at Monterey Park Hospital
Location: 900 S Atlantic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90022
Type: Part-time (rotating weekends)
Salary: $23.00 per hour
Light cleaning in a hospital setting: make beds, clean rooms and halls, vacuum, and handle trash. No experience required, and part-time staff get access to a range of benefit programs and discounts.
Porter
Employer: Lucky Strike Entertainment
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $19.00 – $21.00 per hour
Keep a busy bowling and entertainment center clean and guest-ready, help with event setups, and handle light maintenance. Comes with fun perks like free bowling and attractions, plus food and event discounts.
Environmental Services / Custodial Manager 2
Employer: Sodexo (Adventist Health White Memorial)
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $67,405 – $87,230 per year
Lead the hospital’s environmental services team, oversee daily cleaning operations, and ensure safety and regulatory standards are met. Good match if you have healthcare EVS experience, leadership skills, and want a role with benefits and growth potential.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.