Los Angeles is busy and growing, which means steady work keeping buildings, hospitals, and venues clean and running. Here are several solid building and grounds roles hiring now across the city.

Employer: UG2

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep offices and common areas spotless: vacuum, mop, clean restrooms, restock supplies, and handle trash. Good fit if you like staying active, have an eye for detail, and enjoy working with both coworkers and building staff.

Employer: The Los Angeles Country Club

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00 – $21.00 per hour

Help care for one of LA’s premier golf courses by mowing, trimming, raking, and clearing debris. Great for someone who likes working outdoors, has a valid CA driver’s license, and wants steady, hands-on work.

Employer: Crothall Healthcare at Monterey Park Hospital

Location: 900 S Atlantic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90022

Type: Part-time (rotating weekends)

Salary: $23.00 per hour

Light cleaning in a hospital setting: make beds, clean rooms and halls, vacuum, and handle trash. No experience required, and part-time staff get access to a range of benefit programs and discounts.

Employer: Lucky Strike Entertainment

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.00 – $21.00 per hour

Keep a busy bowling and entertainment center clean and guest-ready, help with event setups, and handle light maintenance. Comes with fun perks like free bowling and attractions, plus food and event discounts.

Employer: Sodexo (Adventist Health White Memorial)

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $67,405 – $87,230 per year

Lead the hospital’s environmental services team, oversee daily cleaning operations, and ensure safety and regulatory standards are met. Good match if you have healthcare EVS experience, leadership skills, and want a role with benefits and growth potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.