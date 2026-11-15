Los Angeles is buzzing with education jobs right now, from part-time tutoring to high-level university roles. Here are a few solid options if you love teaching and mentoring.

Employer: Future Stars Tutoring

Future Stars Tutoring Location: Sylmar, CA (in-person at Barry J Nidorf School)

(in-person at Barry J Nidorf School) Type: Part-time (about 5 hours/day, 3 days/week)

(about 5 hours/day, 3 days/week) Pay: $20/hour

Work with high school graduates during school hours, helping with academics, counseling, and college guidance. Great fit if you’re patient, passionate about teaching, and can commit at least six months; current teachers, subs, and college students with 60+ units are welcome.

Employer: California State University, Northridge (CSUN)

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Tenure-track, Associate Professor

Tenure-track, Anticipated Hiring Range: Around $92,000 (dependent on qualifications)

(dependent on qualifications) Start Date: August 19, 2027 (subject to budget approval)

(subject to budget approval) Preferred Application Deadline: December 8, 2026 (open until filled)

Lead and grow the Armenian Studies Program while teaching at least two courses per semester in language, literature, culture, history, or related fields. Ideal for a scholar with a Ph.D., strong publication record, native or near-native Armenian and English, and experience in academic leadership and community engagement.

Employer: University of Southern California – Marshall School of Business

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time, non-tenure-track, open rank (Assistant/Associate/Full Professor)

Full-time, non-tenure-track, (Assistant/Associate/Full Professor) Salary Range: $134,000 – $273,800/year (dependent on qualifications)

(dependent on qualifications) Start Date: August 2027

Teach entrepreneurship at a top business school while building your own research or thought-leadership agenda. Best for experienced educators or practitioners with strong teaching, a clear research profile in entrepreneurship, and interest in leading programs, events, or partnerships at the Greif Center.

If one of these roles speaks to you, click through, check the full details, and apply early so you don’t miss out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.