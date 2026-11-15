LA is busy and moving, and so is the job market for drivers and auto pros. If you like being on the road or working with cars, there are several solid options this week.

Employer: Dyno Auto Repair

Dyno Auto Repair Location: Los Angeles, CA (Olympic Blvd)

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: From $20/hour

If you’re new to auto work and want to learn, this shop helper role covers oil changes, brakes, tires, and helping senior mechanics. Monday–Saturday schedule, hands-on training, and walk-in, in-person interviews at the shop.

Employer: Wyndy

Location: Los Angeles / Huntington Park, CA

Type: Part-time, recurring weekday gig

Pay: $25 per week

Very short daily drive: pick up a 3-year-old from grandma’s house around 12:50 PM and drop at preschool by 1:10 PM, Monday–Friday. No babysitting or extra care, just safe, on-time transport.

Employer: MV Transportation

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.63/hour starting

Drive transit buses, keep routes on time, and help riders safely. Employer-paid medical, dental, vision, life (for qualified candidates) plus paid CDL training and permit help if you don’t have your passenger CDL yet.

Employer: Trannpo

Location: Based in Los Angeles, CA – OTR 3–4 weeks

Type: Full-time, on the road

Pay: $1,750–$1,900 per week

Run 26 ft refrigerated straight trucks over the road for 3–4 weeks at a time. Weekly pay, plus benefits like health insurance, HSA, life insurance, profit sharing, and fuel card for experienced Class B drivers.

Employer: Advanced Medical Care, Inc.

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $20–$22/hour

Drive a box truck, handle loading/unloading, and help with basic warehouse tasks for a healthcare-related operation. Bilingual Mandarin/English is needed; includes health insurance and paid time off.

Employer: PATHWAY TOWING

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $4,000–$6,000 per month

Operate flatbed and traditional tow trucks for roadside assistance and accident recovery. Good fit if you have solid driving skills, some mechanical know-how, and like helping stranded drivers.

Employer: GEX Transport (contact Allan: 305-400-2317)

Location: Van Nuys, CA (regional)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,355–$1,500 per week

Class A regional route with steady freight and home weekly, mostly Monday–Friday, 10–12 hour days. Requires clean MVR, ability to pass DOT drug tests, and solid safety record.

Employer: Trannpo

Location: Based in Los Angeles, CA – OTR 2–4 weeks

Type: Full-time, on the road

Pay: From $1,500 per week

Drive 26 ft refrigerated box trucks over the road without needing a CDL, as long as you have solid driving experience. Expect 2–4 weeks out at a time, with loading/unloading and basic truck checks.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, check the details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.