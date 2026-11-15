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Los Angeles
🚌 Los Angeles Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driver Openings
4 days ago
LA is busy and moving, and so is the job market for drivers and auto pros. If you like being on the road or working with cars, there are several solid options this week.
Entry-Level Auto Mechanic / Shop Helper
- Employer: Dyno Auto Repair
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (Olympic Blvd)
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: From $20/hour
If you’re new to auto work and want to learn, this shop helper role covers oil changes, brakes, tires, and helping senior mechanics. Monday–Saturday schedule, hands-on training, and walk-in, in-person interviews at the shop.
Preschool Transportation Helper
- Employer: Wyndy
- Location: Los Angeles / Huntington Park, CA
- Type: Part-time, recurring weekday gig
- Pay: $25 per week
Very short daily drive: pick up a 3-year-old from grandma’s house around 12:50 PM and drop at preschool by 1:10 PM, Monday–Friday. No babysitting or extra care, just safe, on-time transport.
Bus Driver
- Employer: MV Transportation
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $26.63/hour starting
Drive transit buses, keep routes on time, and help riders safely. Employer-paid medical, dental, vision, life (for qualified candidates) plus paid CDL training and permit help if you don’t have your passenger CDL yet.
Commercial CDL Class B Drivers – Over The Road
- Employer: Trannpo
- Location: Based in Los Angeles, CA – OTR 3–4 weeks
- Type: Full-time, on the road
- Pay: $1,750–$1,900 per week
Run 26 ft refrigerated straight trucks over the road for 3–4 weeks at a time. Weekly pay, plus benefits like health insurance, HSA, life insurance, profit sharing, and fuel card for experienced Class B drivers.
Class B Driver – Bilingual (Mandarin/English)
- Employer: Advanced Medical Care, Inc.
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: $20–$22/hour
Drive a box truck, handle loading/unloading, and help with basic warehouse tasks for a healthcare-related operation. Bilingual Mandarin/English is needed; includes health insurance and paid time off.
Tow Truck Driver
- Employer: PATHWAY TOWING
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $4,000–$6,000 per month
Operate flatbed and traditional tow trucks for roadside assistance and accident recovery. Good fit if you have solid driving skills, some mechanical know-how, and like helping stranded drivers.
Regional Class A Truck Driver – Home Weekly
- Employer: GEX Transport (contact Allan: 305-400-2317)
- Location: Van Nuys, CA (regional)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $1,355–$1,500 per week
Class A regional route with steady freight and home weekly, mostly Monday–Friday, 10–12 hour days. Requires clean MVR, ability to pass DOT drug tests, and solid safety record.
Non-Commercial OTR Truck Driver (Non-CDL)
- Employer: Trannpo
- Location: Based in Los Angeles, CA – OTR 2–4 weeks
- Type: Full-time, on the road
- Pay: From $1,500 per week
Drive 26 ft refrigerated box trucks over the road without needing a CDL, as long as you have solid driving experience. Expect 2–4 weeks out at a time, with loading/unloading and basic truck checks.
If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, check the details, and apply while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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