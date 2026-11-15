Chatsworth has some very sweet cats and kittens hoping for a safe, loving home. Here are a few local kitties you can meet and adopt today.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red Tabby

Orange/Red Tabby Shelter: West Valley Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services

Phone: (888) 452-7381

Billy Bob is a handsome orange longhair boy waiting at the West Valley Animal Care Center. If you’re looking for a mature cat instead of a tiny kitten, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet BILLY BOB and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter/Rescue: The Animal Rescue Alliance

Phone: (818) 718-4800

Notes: Please fill out an adoption application to inquire.

Miso is a tiny tabby kitten with soft gray stripes. The rescue asks that you complete an application first so they can help see if she’s a good fit for your home.

👉 Meet Miso and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter/Rescue: The Animal Rescue Alliance

Phone: (818) 718-4800

Notes: Please fill out an adoption application to inquire.

Junie is another adorable gray tabby kitten at The Animal Rescue Alliance. If you’re thinking about adopting a pair of kittens, consider meeting her along with the other tabby babies.

👉 Meet Junie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter/Rescue: The Animal Rescue Alliance

Phone: (818) 718-4800

Notes: Please fill out an adoption application to inquire.

Cricket is a little gray tabby boy who may do well in a home that enjoys playful kitten energy. Reach out to the rescue to learn more about his personality.

👉 Meet Cricket and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter/Rescue: The Animal Rescue Alliance

Phone: (818) 718-4800

Notes: Please fill out an adoption application to inquire.

Schmidt is another sweet gray tabby kitten at the same rescue. Ask The Animal Rescue Alliance about meeting him and possibly one of his kitten buddies.

👉 Meet Schmidt and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Mostly White

Mostly White Shelter: West Valley Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services

Phone: (888) 452-7381

Cow is a mostly white young cat at West Valley Animal Care Center. If you’d like a cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage but still youthful, she could be a nice choice.

👉 Meet COW and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: West Valley Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services

Phone: (888) 452-7381

Finny is a striking black-and-white tuxedo cat. Contact the shelter to ask about his temperament and how he might fit into your home.

👉 Meet FINNY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call the shelters listed above or click through to set up a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these Chatsworth cats find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.