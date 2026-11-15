San Pedro has some very sweet kittens waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these babies are at the same local shelter and have low adoption fees.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Harbor Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services

Phone: (888) 452-7381

A is a tiny tuxedo boy looking for a fresh start in life. If you’re ready to raise a kitten and give him lots of love and playtime, he could be a great match for you.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Harbor Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services

Phone: (888) 452-7381

Tobi is a young tabby boy with a soft, sleek coat. He’s still a baby, so he’ll need gentle guidance, toys, and a patient family to help him grow into a confident cat.

👉 Meet TOBI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Harbor Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services

Phone: (888) 452-7381

Lola is a baby tuxedo girl who’s ready to leave the shelter for a cozy home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a kitten to your life, she could be the perfect little companion.

👉 Meet LOLA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near San Pedro, CA, please consider visiting Harbor Animal Care Center to meet these kittens in person. Sharing this with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.