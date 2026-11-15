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🐱 Playful Kittens Ready for Adoption in San Pedro, CA
San Pedro has some very sweet kittens waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these babies are at the same local shelter and have low adoption fees.
A
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Harbor Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services
- Phone: (888) 452-7381
A is a tiny tuxedo boy looking for a fresh start in life. If you’re ready to raise a kitten and give him lots of love and playtime, he could be a great match for you.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TOBI
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Harbor Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services
- Phone: (888) 452-7381
Tobi is a young tabby boy with a soft, sleek coat. He’s still a baby, so he’ll need gentle guidance, toys, and a patient family to help him grow into a confident cat.
👉 Meet TOBI and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LOLA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Harbor Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services
- Phone: (888) 452-7381
Lola is a baby tuxedo girl who’s ready to leave the shelter for a cozy home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a kitten to your life, she could be the perfect little companion.
👉 Meet LOLA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near San Pedro, CA, please consider visiting Harbor Animal Care Center to meet these kittens in person. Sharing this with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.