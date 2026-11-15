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🐱 Adoptable Cats Near Van Nuys — Meet Your New Best Friend
Looking for a feline friend in Van Nuys, CA? These sweet cats at East Valley Animal Care Center are waiting for a safe, loving home.
LUNA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Shelter: East Valley Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services
- Phone: (888) 452-7381
LUNA is a sleek, black beauty looking for a calm, caring home where she can feel safe and loved. Adult cats like Luna often settle in quickly and are past the wild kitten stage.
👉 Meet LUNA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LEA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Shelter: East Valley Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services
- Phone: (888) 452-7381
LEA is a lovely tabby girl with a soft gray coat and classic stripes. She’s an adult cat, so her size and temperament are already known, making it easier to see if she’s a good fit for your home.
👉 Meet LEA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SALEM
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Shelter: East Valley Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services
- Phone: (888) 452-7381
SALEM is a handsome black male cat hoping for a fresh start. Adult cats like Salem often make wonderful, steady companions.
👉 Meet SALEM and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Van Nuys, please consider visiting East Valley Animal Care Center or calling (888) 452-7381 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.