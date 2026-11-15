Looking for a feline friend in Van Nuys, CA? These sweet cats at East Valley Animal Care Center are waiting for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Shelter: East Valley Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services

Phone: (888) 452-7381

LUNA is a sleek, black beauty looking for a calm, caring home where she can feel safe and loved. Adult cats like Luna often settle in quickly and are past the wild kitten stage.

👉 Meet LUNA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Shelter: East Valley Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services

Phone: (888) 452-7381

LEA is a lovely tabby girl with a soft gray coat and classic stripes. She’s an adult cat, so her size and temperament are already known, making it easier to see if she’s a good fit for your home.

👉 Meet LEA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Shelter: East Valley Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services

Phone: (888) 452-7381

SALEM is a handsome black male cat hoping for a fresh start. Adult cats like Salem often make wonderful, steady companions.

👉 Meet SALEM and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Van Nuys, please consider visiting East Valley Animal Care Center or calling (888) 452-7381 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.