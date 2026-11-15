Los Angeles neighbors are giving away all kinds of free items this week, from moving boxes to sports gear and home goods. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available right now.

Item: Various sizes of cardboard moving boxes

Condition: Not stated, but described as ideal for moving or storage

Location: Beverly Ridge Drive, Sherman Oaks, CA (near Beverly Glen & Mulholland)

Source: nextdoor.com

A set of 19 moving boxes in different sizes. Good for packing up a home, organizing a garage, or storing seasonal items.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Black BMX bicycle

Condition: Used, with wear on the seat and handlebars

Location: Florence West, Los Angeles, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

A BMX bike that’s suitable for casual riding. Expect some cosmetic wear, especially on the seat and handlebars.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Adjustable portable basketball hoop with base

Condition: Not stated

Location: Country Club Park, Los Angeles, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Great for a driveway or backyard. The hoop is height-adjustable and has a base you can fill for stability.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Grandfather clock

Condition: Used – fair

Location: Tujunga, CA

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Classic tall grandfather clock listed in fair used condition. The poster asks you to send an offer, but it’s in the free section, so check the listing for details and any terms.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Holy Land / Judaean pottery collection

Condition: Not fully detailed; inherited collection

Location: Sherman Oaks - Tyrone Group, Van Nuys, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

A collection of ancient-style pottery and artifacts from the Holy Land, originally obtained via vendors connected to an archaeological dig (Leon Levy Expedition to Ashkelon in the 1990s). Some pieces have pen markings and export-cleared history described in the post.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: “Solo leveling” collectible (listed under Antiques & Collectibles)

Condition: Mint / New

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

A mint, new item titled “Solo leveling”, offered as a collectible. Check the listing photos to see exactly what’s included.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Diapers (multiple packs)

Condition: New, some packs opened

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Free diapers for a mom in need. Some packs are opened because the baby didn’t finish the box. Pickup only.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Desk table / computer desk

Condition: Used – Good

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Simple desk that can be used as a table or computer desk. Listed in good used condition, suitable for a home office or study space.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Washing machine

Condition: Not stated

Location: Los Angeles, California

Source: trashnothing.com

A free washing machine for someone who genuinely needs it. First come, first served. The poster asks you to send a private message for more details and has shared photos in the listing.

Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/TAViA8w

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Offer: Free sandbags or wall clock in exchange for a truck ride

Location: Boyle Heights Northeast, Los Angeles, CA

Route: From BH Soto/Chavez to DTLA 1st St

Source: nextdoor.com

Neighbor needs a truck with a bed to go fill or pick up sandbags. They’re offering free sandbags or a wall clock in trade for the ride. Contact them via Nextdoor message or email (listed in the post) to coordinate.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free items in Los Angeles tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.