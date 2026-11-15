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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Los Angeles This Week
Los Angeles neighbors are giving away all kinds of free items this week, from moving boxes to sports gear and home goods. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available right now.
FREE 19 Moving Boxes (Beverly Glen & Mulholland)
Item: Various sizes of cardboard moving boxes
Condition: Not stated, but described as ideal for moving or storage
Location: Beverly Ridge Drive, Sherman Oaks, CA (near Beverly Glen & Mulholland)
Source: nextdoor.com
A set of 19 moving boxes in different sizes. Good for packing up a home, organizing a garage, or storing seasonal items.
Used BMX Bicycle
Item: Black BMX bicycle
Condition: Used, with wear on the seat and handlebars
Location: Florence West, Los Angeles, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
A BMX bike that’s suitable for casual riding. Expect some cosmetic wear, especially on the seat and handlebars.
Portable Basketball Hoop
Item: Adjustable portable basketball hoop with base
Condition: Not stated
Location: Country Club Park, Los Angeles, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Great for a driveway or backyard. The hoop is height-adjustable and has a base you can fill for stability.
Grandfather Clock
Item: Grandfather clock
Condition: Used – fair
Location: Tujunga, CA
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Classic tall grandfather clock listed in fair used condition. The poster asks you to send an offer, but it’s in the free section, so check the listing for details and any terms.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Collection of Ancient Pottery and Artifacts
Item: Holy Land / Judaean pottery collection
Condition: Not fully detailed; inherited collection
Location: Sherman Oaks - Tyrone Group, Van Nuys, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
A collection of ancient-style pottery and artifacts from the Holy Land, originally obtained via vendors connected to an archaeological dig (Leon Levy Expedition to Ashkelon in the 1990s). Some pieces have pen markings and export-cleared history described in the post.
Solo leveling
Item: “Solo leveling” collectible (listed under Antiques & Collectibles)
Condition: Mint / New
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
A mint, new item titled “Solo leveling”, offered as a collectible. Check the listing photos to see exactly what’s included.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Diapers
Item: Diapers (multiple packs)
Condition: New, some packs opened
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Free diapers for a mom in need. Some packs are opened because the baby didn’t finish the box. Pickup only.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Desk / Computer Table – FREE
Item: Desk table / computer desk
Condition: Used – Good
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Simple desk that can be used as a table or computer desk. Listed in good used condition, suitable for a home office or study space.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Washing machine (Los Angeles)
Item: Washing machine
Condition: Not stated
Location: Los Angeles, California
Source: trashnothing.com
A free washing machine for someone who genuinely needs it. First come, first served. The poster asks you to send a private message for more details and has shared photos in the listing.
Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/TAViA8w
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Trade: Free Sandbags or Wall Clock for Truck Ride
Offer: Free sandbags or wall clock in exchange for a truck ride
Location: Boyle Heights Northeast, Los Angeles, CA
Route: From BH Soto/Chavez to DTLA 1st St
Source: nextdoor.com
Neighbor needs a truck with a bed to go fill or pick up sandbags. They’re offering free sandbags or a wall clock in trade for the ride. Contact them via Nextdoor message or email (listed in the post) to coordinate.
Free items in Los Angeles tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.