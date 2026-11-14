Los Angeles is busy hiring in education right now, from university program support to youth sports and tech training. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people learn and grow.

Employer: Loyola Marymount University

Loyola Marymount University Location: Los Angeles, CA (on campus, School of Education)

(on campus, School of Education) Type: Full-time, staff

Salary: $72,900 – $91,100/year (commensurate with experience)

Support LMU’s Counseling programs with scheduling, admissions coordination, accreditation paperwork, and faculty support. Great fit if you have higher-ed experience, strong organization skills, and want a stable campus role with room to grow.

Employer: Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles

Location: Los Angeles, CA (multiple club sites and schools)

(multiple club sites and schools) Type: Likely part-time , hours follow school calendar (evenings/weekends as needed)

Likely , hours follow school calendar (evenings/weekends as needed) Salary: Not listed

Help run youth tennis practices, drills, and matches while keeping kids safe and engaged. Ideal if you know tennis, enjoy working with youth of different ages and skill levels, and can travel between club locations.

Employer: PurelyWorks

Location: Los Angeles, CA 90041 (remote/hybrid in Southern California, in-person required)

(remote/hybrid in Southern California, in-person required) Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $170,000/year

Design and deliver training to help a large public agency roll out Oracle Primavera Unifier for its capital projects. Best for experienced software trainers or instructional designers with PMIS and construction/program management knowledge who want a high-impact, higher-pay role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—many employers can flex for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.