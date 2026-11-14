Los Angeles has a steady flow of roles for people who like helping others, from seniors and families to neighbors coming out of homelessness. Here are a few solid options if you want your work to really matter.

Employer: Advanced Medical Care, Inc.

Advanced Medical Care, Inc. Location: Los Angeles, CA (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.42–$20.00 per hour

Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off

This role plans and leads fun, engaging activities for seniors, including those with Alzheimer’s or dementia. Great fit if you speak Mandarin/English, enjoy creative programming, and want hands-on experience in senior care and recreational therapy.

Employer: Two Peas & a Caregiver

Two Peas & a Caregiver Location: Los Angeles, CA (in-home)

(in-home) Type: Part-time

Pay: $25.00 per hour, paid biweekly via Zelle

This family is looking for a female caregiver to handle morning school routines, afternoon care, and optional Sunday hours for two young kids (ages 3 and 1). Ideal if you’re experienced with toddlers, have a clean driving record, and want steady, predictable hours with one family.

(Note: The second Babysitter/Nanny listing is a duplicate of this same role, so it’s not repeated here.)

Employer: The People Concern

Location: Van Nuys & North Hollywood, CA (100% onsite, field + office)

(100% onsite, field + office) Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm

Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 403(b) with match, paid holidays, vacation, sick time, EAP, FSA, life and disability options, discounts, internal training programs

Work with justice-involved clients moving from jail and homelessness into permanent supportive housing. You’ll manage a small caseload, link people to health and recovery services, attend court as needed, and help clients build skills to stay housed.

Employer: Union Station Homeless Services

Location: Los Angeles, CA (interim and family housing sites)

(interim and family housing sites) Type: Full-time, entry-level, non-exempt

Pay: $21.00 per hour

Training: 40-hour onboarding; CPR and Security Guard training within 60 days

This is a front-line role supporting people in shelter—doing wellness rounds, safety checks, basic admin, and helping keep the site calm and welcoming. No prior experience required, so it’s a strong entry point into homeless services if you’re calm under pressure and care about this work.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good community roles in LA tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.