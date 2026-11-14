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🤝 Several Community & Social Service Jobs in Los Angeles Hiring Now
Los Angeles has a steady flow of roles for people who like helping others, from seniors and families to neighbors coming out of homelessness. Here are a few solid options if you want your work to really matter.
Activities Coordinator – ADHC (Bilingual Mandarin/English)
- Employer: Advanced Medical Care, Inc.
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.42–$20.00 per hour
- Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off
This role plans and leads fun, engaging activities for seniors, including those with Alzheimer’s or dementia. Great fit if you speak Mandarin/English, enjoy creative programming, and want hands-on experience in senior care and recreational therapy.
Babysitter / Part-Time Family Caregiver
- Employer: Two Peas & a Caregiver
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (in-home)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $25.00 per hour, paid biweekly via Zelle
This family is looking for a female caregiver to handle morning school routines, afternoon care, and optional Sunday hours for two young kids (ages 3 and 1). Ideal if you’re experienced with toddlers, have a clean driving record, and want steady, predictable hours with one family.
(Note: The second Babysitter/Nanny listing is a duplicate of this same role, so it’s not repeated here.)
Case Manager – ODR, Sherman Way & Vanowen
- Employer: The People Concern
- Location: Van Nuys & North Hollywood, CA (100% onsite, field + office)
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 403(b) with match, paid holidays, vacation, sick time, EAP, FSA, life and disability options, discounts, internal training programs
Work with justice-involved clients moving from jail and homelessness into permanent supportive housing. You’ll manage a small caseload, link people to health and recovery services, attend court as needed, and help clients build skills to stay housed.
Resident Advisor – Interim & Family Housing
- Employer: Union Station Homeless Services
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (interim and family housing sites)
- Type: Full-time, entry-level, non-exempt
- Pay: $21.00 per hour
- Training: 40-hour onboarding; CPR and Security Guard training within 60 days
This is a front-line role supporting people in shelter—doing wellness rounds, safety checks, basic admin, and helping keep the site calm and welcoming. No prior experience required, so it’s a strong entry point into homeless services if you’re calm under pressure and care about this work.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good community roles in LA tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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