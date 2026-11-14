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Los Angeles
Harry Bridges Blvd and Alameda St now open
11 days ago
Harry Bridges Boulevard and Alameda Street are now open to traffic in both directions after water was removed from the roadway, with lane reductions in the northbound direction still in place. Check real-time road conditions at QuickMap.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Port of Los Angeles
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