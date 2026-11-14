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Los Angeles
Harry Bridges Blvd and Alameda St now open
12 days ago
Harry Bridges Boulevard and Alameda Street are now open to traffic in both directions after water was cleared from the road, but lanes are reduced in the northbound direction. Check real-time traffic conditions at https://t.co/VnGKVAoBl3.
This content is adapted from materials provided by LA City Emergency Management Department (EMD)
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.