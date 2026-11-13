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California
State warns of El Niño storm and flood risks
11 days ago
El Niño is active and may change weather over the Pacific, raising the chance of stronger storms, coastal flooding, and other weather impacts in California. Residents are urged to take simple steps now to prepare and stay safe; find tips and safety steps at https://t.co/UUUgOfeAkd.
This content is adapted from materials provided by LA City Emergency Management Department (EMD)
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.