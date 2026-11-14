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COVID-19 hospital and test data for L.A. County
L.A. County Public Health reports new COVID-19 data for the week of 11/7/2026. There were 201 people with COVID-19 in the hospital, including 17 in ICU, which is a 49% rise over the past 10 weeks. In past weeks, there were 56 hospital cases with 5 in ICU the week of 7/4/2026, 100 with 6 in ICU the week of 8/1/2026, and 129 with 4 in ICU the week of 8/29/2026.
About 3.8% of lab tests were positive in the past week, not counting home tests. In 7/2026 about 1.5% were positive, in 8/2026 about 4.2%, and in 9/2026 about 7.9%. Since the start of the 2026/2027 respiratory season, there have been 22 COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County, all in the past 5 weeks, and about 86% were people age 65 and older. Public Health says all people who can get the COVID-19 vaccine are urged to do so and to ask a doctor or pharmacist if they are not sure about eligibility. Select countywide data will stay online on the RESPWatch website.
This content is adapted from materials provided by EmpowerLA
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