📢 Author interview shares sepsis warning signs for families

The Los Angeles Public Library has published an interview with author Audrey Leishman, who survived sepsis in 2015 and later founded the Begin Again Foundation with her husband.

She explains that, according to the CDC, sepsis is the body’s extreme response to an infection and is a life‑threatening emergency. It affects about 1.7 million Americans each year, including around 18,000 children.

Leishman talks about:

Her year‑long recovery and post‑sepsis syndrome

How any infection (often lung, kidney infections, or UTIs ) can lead to sepsis

(often lung, kidney infections, or ) can lead to sepsis The importance of early treatment , since each hour untreated can raise the risk of death by up to 8%

, since each hour untreated can raise the risk of death by How simply asking a doctor, “Could this be sepsis?” can change care

Her nonprofit offers emergency financial help to sepsis survivors and families, and she’s written a children’s book, Katie Koala’s Biggest Fight, to teach kids and parents about speaking up when they feel very sick.