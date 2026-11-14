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🚔 Multiple Public Safety & Security Jobs Around Los Angeles
Security and safety roles are busy right now in the LA area, from community centers to big commercial sites. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping spaces safe, these are worth a look.
Security Officer – Full Time Dispatch Operator
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (commercial real estate site)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.00/hour
- Schedule: Mix of afternoons (3pm–11pm) and day shifts, including weekends
You’ll patrol a commercial property, monitor access, respond to incidents, and handle dispatch-style communication while providing strong customer service. Comes with paid training, career growth paths, and access to health, dental, vision, retirement plan, and employee discounts.
Multi-Site Security Guards
- Employer: Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.
- Location: North Hollywood, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
This role covers multiple client sites, so it’s good if you like variety and can adapt quickly. You’ll patrol, control access, and respond to incidents while building experience that can lead to more advanced security roles.
Security Officer I
- Employer: Los Angeles LGBT Center
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time, union, non-exempt
- Schedule: Wed–Sun, 6am–2pm with weekend and evening/night shift differentials
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life, long-term disability, EAP, 403(b) retirement plan
- Pay: Not listed
You’ll help keep multiple Center locations safe for staff, clients, and visitors through patrols, incident response, and building checks. Great fit if you have a CA guard card, at least 1 year of security experience, and want to support the LGBT community in a mission-driven setting.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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