Security and safety roles are busy right now in the LA area, from community centers to big commercial sites. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping spaces safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Los Angeles, CA (commercial real estate site)

(commercial real estate site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00/hour

Schedule: Mix of afternoons (3pm–11pm) and day shifts, including weekends

You’ll patrol a commercial property, monitor access, respond to incidents, and handle dispatch-style communication while providing strong customer service. Comes with paid training, career growth paths, and access to health, dental, vision, retirement plan, and employee discounts.

Employer: Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Securitas Security Services USA, Inc. Location: North Hollywood, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

This role covers multiple client sites, so it’s good if you like variety and can adapt quickly. You’ll patrol, control access, and respond to incidents while building experience that can lead to more advanced security roles.

Employer: Los Angeles LGBT Center

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time, union, non-exempt

Schedule: Wed–Sun, 6am–2pm with weekend and evening/night shift differentials

with weekend and evening/night Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life, long-term disability, EAP, 403(b) retirement plan

Medical, dental, vision, life, long-term disability, EAP, Pay: Not listed

You’ll help keep multiple Center locations safe for staff, clients, and visitors through patrols, incident response, and building checks. Great fit if you have a CA guard card, at least 1 year of security experience, and want to support the LGBT community in a mission-driven setting.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.