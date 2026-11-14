The Studio City Neighborhood Council will hold a special community forum on high LADWP bills during its November Board Meeting. The event will take place on Wednesday, November 18 at 7 PM at Radford Studio Center. A featured speaker, Jack Feldman, a retired LADWP senior manager and executive board member of Water and Power Associates, will talk about utility rates, billing, and accountability.

Neighbors can attend in person or join by Zoom using Meeting ID 821 2900 7655. The forum will look at why utility bills are so high, how rates are set, and what residents can do about rising costs. People are invited to bring questions and share concerns about an issue that affects every household.

This content is adapted from materials provided by EmpowerLA