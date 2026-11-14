Van Nuys has some very special dogs hoping for a second chance. Each one is waiting at East Valley Animal Care Center for a loving home to call their own.

Breed: Husky mix

Husky mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: White with black

White with black Shelter: East Valley Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services

Phone: (888) 452-7381

Jaiko is a handsome senior Husky mix with a striking white and black coat. He’s looking for a calm, caring home where he can enjoy his golden years in comfort and love. Senior dogs often settle in quickly and are usually past the wild puppy stage.

If you have room in your heart for an older gentleman, Jaiko could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet JAIKO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Maltese mix

Maltese mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: East Valley Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services

Phone: (888) 452-7381

Caspian is an adult Maltese mix with a soft brown coat and a sweet look about him. Adult dogs like Caspian are often easier to manage, with their personalities already shining through.

If you’re looking for a smaller companion to share your days, Caspian may be the one.

👉 Meet CASPIAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Wheaten Terrier

Wheaten Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White with black

White with black Shelter: East Valley Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services

Phone: (888) 452-7381

Bella is a young Wheaten Terrier with a fun white-and-black coat. Young dogs like Bella are full of energy and ready to learn, making them great for active families or adopters who enjoy training and playtime.

If you’re hoping for a lively best friend to grow up with you, Bella could be a wonderful choice.

👉 Meet BELLA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Van Nuys, CA, please consider visiting East Valley Animal Care Center or calling (888) 452-7381 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.