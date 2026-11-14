⚠️ New landscape design rules for LA development projects

The Landscape and Site Design Ordinance (LSDO) was recently adopted by the Los Angeles City Council and will take effect on November 15, 2026. It replaces the old 1996 Landscape Ordinance and sets new, objective standards to support high‑quality urban design and sustainable features.

If you’re planning a project in Los Angeles that needs landscape or site design approval: