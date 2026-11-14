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⚠️ New LA landscape & site design rules start Nov. 15, 2026
⚠️ New landscape design rules for LA development projects
The Landscape and Site Design Ordinance (LSDO) was recently adopted by the Los Angeles City Council and will take effect on November 15, 2026. It replaces the old 1996 Landscape Ordinance and sets new, objective standards to support high‑quality urban design and sustainable features.
If you’re planning a project in Los Angeles that needs landscape or site design approval:
Check if the rules apply
Review the “Which Projects Are Subject to the Ordinance” and “Requirements by Project Type” sections. For questions, contact a Development Services Center.
Review forms and instructions
Gather required plans and documents. Use the Citywide Tree Documentation Requirements Flowchart to see which tree forms or reports you need.
Use the online LSDO Calculator
Select mandatory and optional design features to meet standards and point requirements. The tool will create a completed Administrative Clearance (ADM) form (CP‑4106).
Submit your application
- Ministerial projects: Apply through the Online Application System (OAS) under Landscape and Site Design Approvals and upload the ADM form and plans.
- Discretionary projects: Include the ADM form with your City Planning Application.
More Info: Landscape and Site Design Ordinance | Los Angeles ...
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