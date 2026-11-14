⚠️ Metrolink keeps full train schedule for FY 2027

Metrolink’s Board has approved a $508.8 million budget for Fiscal Year 2027 that keeps the current train schedule in place, avoiding weekday and weekend service cuts that had been proposed.

A $20 million grant from the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA), using flexible State Rail Assistance funds through FY 2028, helped close the gap so Metrolink could maintain service for the nearly 700,000 riders each month.

The new budget:

Is a 0.65% increase over FY 2026

over FY 2026 Dedicates $355.3 million to operations and $153.5 million to capital projects

and Keeps Metrolink’s workforce headcount flat

Prioritizes safety, including law enforcement partnerships, security staff, fleet maintenance, and rail infrastructure

Metrolink serves Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura and San Diego counties. Riders can continue using their usual trains without schedule changes while the agency works on long‑term funding solutions.