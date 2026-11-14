Looking for a new four‑legged friend in San Pedro, CA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at your local shelter for a safe, loving home.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $102

Shelter: Harbor Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services

Phone: (888) 452-7381

Gunner is a handsome brown American Pit Bull Terrier who’s hoping for a fresh start with a caring family. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a stable home that will give him love, structure, and time.

👉 Meet GUNNER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Basenji

Basenji Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Harbor Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services

Phone: (888) 452-7381

Phil is a young Basenji pup with a soft tan-and-white coat and a bright future ahead of him. He’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of patience as he grows.

👉 Meet PHIL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Basenji

Basenji Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Harbor Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services

Phone: (888) 452-7381

Lil is a sweet Basenji puppy with a tan-and-white coat, ready to learn and bond with her new people. She’ll thrive with someone who can guide her through puppyhood with kindness and consistency.

👉 Meet LIL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near San Pedro, consider visiting Harbor Animal Care Center to meet these dogs in person. A quick call to (888) 452-7381 can help you confirm visiting hours and next steps for adoption.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.