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🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in San Pedro
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in San Pedro, CA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at your local shelter for a safe, loving home.
GUNNER
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $102
- Shelter: Harbor Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services
- Phone: (888) 452-7381
Gunner is a handsome brown American Pit Bull Terrier who’s hoping for a fresh start with a caring family. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a stable home that will give him love, structure, and time.
👉 Meet GUNNER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PHIL
- Breed: Basenji
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Harbor Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services
- Phone: (888) 452-7381
Phil is a young Basenji pup with a soft tan-and-white coat and a bright future ahead of him. He’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of patience as he grows.
👉 Meet PHIL and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LIL
- Breed: Basenji
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Harbor Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services
- Phone: (888) 452-7381
Lil is a sweet Basenji puppy with a tan-and-white coat, ready to learn and bond with her new people. She’ll thrive with someone who can guide her through puppyhood with kindness and consistency.
👉 Meet LIL and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near San Pedro, consider visiting Harbor Animal Care Center to meet these dogs in person. A quick call to (888) 452-7381 can help you confirm visiting hours and next steps for adoption.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.