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🚌 Los Angeles Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings This Week
LA’s transportation scene is busy and hiring, from airport hangars to freeways to local shopping centers. If you like staying on the move, these roles cover very different lifestyles and schedules.
Aviation Maintenance Technician
- Employer: American Airlines
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (LAX)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $45.09/hour starting
Work on American Airlines aircraft to keep flights safe and on time—everything from inspections to repairs and towing planes. This role comes with travel perks, day-one health benefits, 401(k), and clear paths to grow your aviation career.
Weekend Valet / Guest Service Attendant
- Employer: One Stop Swap, Inc. (Dragonfly Parking | Laurel Promenade)
- Location: Studio City, CA
- Type: Part-time, weekends
- Pay: From $20/hour
Light valet role at a small shopping center where the focus is guest service, directions, and a friendly welcome—some days you may not park any cars. Great if you’re 21+, can drive stick, and want a simple, in-person weekend side job.
CDL A Driver – OTR Dry Van (Up to $3,700/Week)
- Employer: Rocket Turtle Trucking LLC
- Location: Based in Los Angeles, CA (OTR, on the road)
- Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor
- Pay: $2,500–$3,700 per week
Run OTR dry van in 2023+ Freightliner Cascadias with no forced dispatch and consistent miles. Solo drivers can earn up to $0.85/mile, teams up to $1.00/mile (split), with weekly direct deposit and 3 weeks out / 3–4 days home.
If one of these fits your lifestyle—airport, local, or long-haul—click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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