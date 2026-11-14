LA’s transportation scene is busy and hiring, from airport hangars to freeways to local shopping centers. If you like staying on the move, these roles cover very different lifestyles and schedules.

Employer: American Airlines

American Airlines Location: Los Angeles, CA (LAX)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $45.09/hour starting

Work on American Airlines aircraft to keep flights safe and on time—everything from inspections to repairs and towing planes. This role comes with travel perks, day-one health benefits, 401(k), and clear paths to grow your aviation career.

Employer: One Stop Swap, Inc. (Dragonfly Parking | Laurel Promenade)

Location: Studio City, CA

Type: Part-time, weekends

Pay: From $20/hour

Light valet role at a small shopping center where the focus is guest service, directions, and a friendly welcome—some days you may not park any cars. Great if you’re 21+, can drive stick, and want a simple, in-person weekend side job.

Employer: Rocket Turtle Trucking LLC

Location: Based in Los Angeles, CA (OTR, on the road)

Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor

Pay: $2,500–$3,700 per week

Run OTR dry van in 2023+ Freightliner Cascadias with no forced dispatch and consistent miles. Solo drivers can earn up to $0.85/mile, teams up to $1.00/mile (split), with weekly direct deposit and 3 weeks out / 3–4 days home.

If one of these fits your lifestyle—airport, local, or long-haul—click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.