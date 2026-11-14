Los Angeles logistics is busy right now—warehouses, delivery networks, and supply teams are all hiring. If you like fast-paced work and keeping things moving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Aramark

Aramark Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.50/hour

Hands-on warehouse role: receive and store products, pick and pack orders, and run equipment like forklifts and pallet jacks. Good fit if you’re okay with lifting up to 50 lbs, working flexible hours, and want steady, physical work with a big national employer.

Employer: POVISON

POVISON Location: Los Angeles, CA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$26/hour , about 40 hours/week

, about Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, flexible schedule

Office-based logistics role tracking shipments from warehouse to final delivery, with a focus on DTC and white-glove home delivery. Great if you’re detail-oriented, strong in Excel, and can communicate in both Mandarin and English while juggling multiple shipments and exceptions.

Employer: Nox Metals

Location: Los Angeles, CA or Ferndale, MI (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $90,000–$110,000/year

Benefits: Equity, company-paid medical, dental, vision

High-impact analytics role building demand forecasts and inventory models for aerospace and defense metal supply. Ideal if you’re strong with SQL and Python, love data-driven decisions, and want to shape how a fast-moving industrial supply chain buys and holds material.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like this tend to open up in clusters. Take 10 minutes, polish your resume, and send in an application while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.