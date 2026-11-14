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🚚 Multiple LA Supply Chain & Logistics Jobs, $22–$110K+
Los Angeles logistics is busy right now—warehouses, delivery networks, and supply teams are all hiring. If you like fast-paced work and keeping things moving, these roles are worth a look.
Warehouse Worker
- Employer: Aramark
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.50/hour
Hands-on warehouse role: receive and store products, pick and pack orders, and run equipment like forklifts and pallet jacks. Good fit if you’re okay with lifting up to 50 lbs, working flexible hours, and want steady, physical work with a big national employer.
Logistics Operations Coordinator
- Employer: POVISON
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23–$26/hour, about 40 hours/week
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, flexible schedule
Office-based logistics role tracking shipments from warehouse to final delivery, with a focus on DTC and white-glove home delivery. Great if you’re detail-oriented, strong in Excel, and can communicate in both Mandarin and English while juggling multiple shipments and exceptions.
Purchasing Quantitative
- Employer: Nox Metals
- Location: Los Angeles, CA or Ferndale, MI (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $90,000–$110,000/year
- Benefits: Equity, company-paid medical, dental, vision
High-impact analytics role building demand forecasts and inventory models for aerospace and defense metal supply. Ideal if you’re strong with SQL and Python, love data-driven decisions, and want to shape how a fast-moving industrial supply chain buys and holds material.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like this tend to open up in clusters. Take 10 minutes, polish your resume, and send in an application while they’re fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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