Los Angeles is buzzing with sales and marketing openings right now, from music and beauty to tech, food, and law. If you like fast-paced work and building relationships, this week’s list is stacked.

Employer: Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Location: Los Angeles, CA (4 days/week in office)

(4 days/week in office) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $150,000 – $200,000/year

Lead global, culture-shaping campaigns for hip-hop, R&B, Afrobeats and more. High-visibility role owning 12+ month roadmaps, P&L, and cross-functional strategy for emerging artists and icons.

Employer: tvg

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Run the calendar for a 750-capacity venue in a historic warehouse. You’ll curate a diverse lineup, manage holds and Ticketmaster listings, and work closely with promoters—plus 100% employer-covered health insurance, 4% 401(k) match, and flexible PTO.

Employer: O'Gara Coach

Location: Beverly Hills / Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $75,000 – $95,000/year + commission

Lead sales for a new ultra-luxury pre-owned showroom (Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Ferrari, Lamborghini, and more). You’ll manage the team, inventory, appraisals, and high-net-worth client relationships.

Employer: Purple Hires Inc.

Location: Los Angeles, CA (must be LA-based)

(must be LA-based) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Grow freight brokerage business in the LA market using your Mandarin + English skills. Focus on lead gen, customer acquisition, and negotiations in logistics and transportation.

Employer: SHEIN U.S.

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $78,000 – $128,200/year

Own North America influencer strategy for a fast-growing Gen Z beauty brand. Manage paid campaigns, gifting, creator events, and reporting—plus broad benefits, 401(k) match, and lots of on-site perks.

Employer: Quince

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $165,000 – $195,000/year (bonus + potential equity)

Build and lead Quince’s global organic social strategy across all major platforms. This is a “player-coach” role with weekly reporting tied to revenue, installs, and growth.

Employer: Third Bridge Group

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Total First-Year Comp: $96,000 – $127,000 (includes $75,000 base + uncapped bonus)

Entry-level, high-energy client services/sales role calling industry experts for top investment clients. Clear path to management in ~2 years with strong training and benefits.

Employer: Paychex

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Comp Range (base + commission): $57,000 – $110,000/year

Work with CPAs and small businesses to sell payroll, HR, and benefits solutions. High-activity, short sales cycles, uncapped earnings, and a deep benefits package.

Employer: Crawford Thomas Recruiting (for a private aviation client)

(for a private aviation client) Location: West Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Comp: $70,000 base + uncapped 10% commission

Entry-level sales role booking private jet charters end-to-end. Great fit if you’re polished, detail-oriented, and ready to build a high-value client book.

Employer: Edelman

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $80,000 – $110,000/year

Lead multicultural PR strategy for a major food & beverage client, with a focus on Hispanic/Latino audiences. Requires professional fluency in English and Spanish and strong earned media chops.

Employer: CarGurus

Location: Los Angeles, CA (heavy travel, up to 75%)

(heavy travel, up to 75%) Type: Full-time

Full-time OTE Range: $111,000 – $139,000/year (base + on-target commission)

Senior, consultative role advising high-value auto dealers on strategy and CarGurus product adoption. Lots of travel, public speaking, and executive-level relationship building.

Employer: Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $68,500 – $75,000/year

Music-focused PR role for artists and cultural clients. You’ll drive media strategy, album/tour campaigns, red carpets, and mentor junior staff.

Employer: USC Viterbi School of Engineering

Location: Los Angeles, CA (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $132,562.81 – $148,831.35/year

Senior fundraising role managing ~75 major gift prospects at $250K–$5M+. You’ll craft proposals, partner with the Dean and faculty, and travel for donor meetings.

Employer: JLA Trust & Services

Location: Los Angeles, CA (remote-first, SoCal preferred)

Type: Part-time internship (4–12 hrs/week, Feb–May 2027)

Part-time internship (4–12 hrs/week, Feb–May 2027) Compensation: Small monthly stipend

Support a disability-focused nonprofit with email, social, events, and analytics. Great for students wanting hands-on nonprofit and B2C marketing experience.

Employer: Keck Medicine of USC

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Plan and run events for university stakeholders—coordinating volunteers, vendors, A/V, and post-event feedback. Requires 2+ years in events, fundraising, or alumni/volunteer relations.

Employer: Soil Direct

Location: Sun Valley (Los Angeles), CA – on-site

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $30 – $35/hour (about $62K–$73K/year, 40–45 hrs/week)

Own digital marketing for an e-commerce bulk materials company. You’ll shoot and edit video, run Google & Meta ads, manage social, and handle analytics and tracking.

Employer: Community Provisions, LLC

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time (outside sales)

Full-time (outside sales) Salary: $75,000 – $100,000/year (plus incentives)

Hunt and grow restaurant and catering accounts across LA, selling premium produce and foodservice products. Ideal if you know the LA restaurant scene and love working with chefs.

Employer: PikaCard

Location: Los Angeles, CA (in person)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $20 – $40/hour

On-camera role hosting live shopping streams, engaging viewers, and driving sales. No prior streaming experience required—just strong energy and comfort on camera.

Employer: Google

Location: Los Angeles, CA (also options in NY, Chicago, SF)

(also options in NY, Chicago, SF) Type: Full-time

Full-time Base Salary Range (US): $161,000 – $234,000/year + 75% bonus target + equity

Senior LCS role selling Google’s programmatic and media solutions to large advertisers. You’ll own C-suite relationships, joint business plans, and data-driven pitches.

Employer: Finitetek

Location: Los Angeles, CA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $150,000 – $175,000/year

Build a law firm’s marketing engine from scratch—attorney referral programs, PR, podcast growth, events, vendor management, and budget/ROI reporting.

If one of these roles speaks to you, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.