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Los Angeles
📣 Multiple High-Paying Sales & Marketing Roles in Los Angeles
12 days ago
Los Angeles is buzzing with sales and marketing openings right now, from music and beauty to tech, food, and law. If you like fast-paced work and building relationships, this week’s list is stacked.
Vice President, Marketing Strategy (Urban Music)
- Employer: Warner Music Group
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (4 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000 – $200,000/year
Lead global, culture-shaping campaigns for hip-hop, R&B, Afrobeats and more. High-visibility role owning 12+ month roadmaps, P&L, and cross-functional strategy for emerging artists and icons.
Programming Manager – Pacific Electric Music Venue
- Employer: tvg
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run the calendar for a 750-capacity venue in a historic warehouse. You’ll curate a diverse lineup, manage holds and Ticketmaster listings, and work closely with promoters—plus 100% employer-covered health insurance, 4% 401(k) match, and flexible PTO.
Luxury Pre-Owned Sales Manager
- Employer: O'Gara Coach
- Location: Beverly Hills / Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000 – $95,000/year + commission
Lead sales for a new ultra-luxury pre-owned showroom (Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Ferrari, Lamborghini, and more). You’ll manage the team, inventory, appraisals, and high-net-worth client relationships.
Bilingual Business Development Specialist – Mandarin | Logistics & Freight
- Employer: Purple Hires Inc.
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (must be LA-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Grow freight brokerage business in the LA market using your Mandarin + English skills. Focus on lead gen, customer acquisition, and negotiations in logistics and transportation.
Influencer Marketing Manager (SHEGLAM Beauty)
- Employer: SHEIN U.S.
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $78,000 – $128,200/year
Own North America influencer strategy for a fast-growing Gen Z beauty brand. Manage paid campaigns, gifting, creator events, and reporting—plus broad benefits, 401(k) match, and lots of on-site perks.
Director, Global Social Media
- Employer: Quince
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $165,000 – $195,000/year (bonus + potential equity)
Build and lead Quince’s global organic social strategy across all major platforms. This is a “player-coach” role with weekly reporting tied to revenue, installs, and growth.
Associate, Client Services – April 2027 Start
- Employer: Third Bridge Group
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Total First-Year Comp: $96,000 – $127,000 (includes $75,000 base + uncapped bonus)
Entry-level, high-energy client services/sales role calling industry experts for top investment clients. Clear path to management in ~2 years with strong training and benefits.
Channel Sales Associate – CPA
- Employer: Paychex
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Comp Range (base + commission): $57,000 – $110,000/year
Work with CPAs and small businesses to sell payroll, HR, and benefits solutions. High-activity, short sales cycles, uncapped earnings, and a deep benefits package.
PJ Sales Executive – Private Aviation
- Employer: Crawford Thomas Recruiting (for a private aviation client)
- Location: West Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Comp: $70,000 base + uncapped 10% commission
Entry-level sales role booking private jet charters end-to-end. Great fit if you’re polished, detail-oriented, and ready to build a high-value client book.
Senior Account Supervisor, Multicultural (Impact)
- Employer: Edelman
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000 – $110,000/year
Lead multicultural PR strategy for a major food & beverage client, with a focus on Hispanic/Latino audiences. Requires professional fluency in English and Spanish and strong earned media chops.
Senior Dealer Performance Partner
- Employer: CarGurus
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (heavy travel, up to 75%)
- Type: Full-time
- OTE Range: $111,000 – $139,000/year (base + on-target commission)
Senior, consultative role advising high-value auto dealers on strategy and CarGurus product adoption. Lots of travel, public speaking, and executive-level relationship building.
Senior Account Executive, Music, Culture & Entertainment
- Employer: Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $68,500 – $75,000/year
Music-focused PR role for artists and cultural clients. You’ll drive media strategy, album/tour campaigns, red carpets, and mentor junior staff.
Director, Advancement – Major Gifts
- Employer: USC Viterbi School of Engineering
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $132,562.81 – $148,831.35/year
Senior fundraising role managing ~75 major gift prospects at $250K–$5M+. You’ll craft proposals, partner with the Dean and faculty, and travel for donor meetings.
Spring 2027 Marketing Intern
- Employer: JLA Trust & Services
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (remote-first, SoCal preferred)
- Type: Part-time internship (4–12 hrs/week, Feb–May 2027)
- Compensation: Small monthly stipend
Support a disability-focused nonprofit with email, social, events, and analytics. Great for students wanting hands-on nonprofit and B2C marketing experience.
Events Coordinator
- Employer: Keck Medicine of USC
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Plan and run events for university stakeholders—coordinating volunteers, vendors, A/V, and post-event feedback. Requires 2+ years in events, fundraising, or alumni/volunteer relations.
Digital Marketing & Content Manager
- Employer: Soil Direct
- Location: Sun Valley (Los Angeles), CA – on-site
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30 – $35/hour (about $62K–$73K/year, 40–45 hrs/week)
Own digital marketing for an e-commerce bulk materials company. You’ll shoot and edit video, run Google & Meta ads, manage social, and handle analytics and tracking.
Food Service Sales Executive
- Employer: Community Provisions, LLC
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time (outside sales)
- Salary: $75,000 – $100,000/year (plus incentives)
Hunt and grow restaurant and catering accounts across LA, selling premium produce and foodservice products. Ideal if you know the LA restaurant scene and love working with chefs.
Livestream Host – TikTok
- Employer: PikaCard
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (in person)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $20 – $40/hour
On-camera role hosting live shopping streams, engaging viewers, and driving sales. No prior streaming experience required—just strong energy and comfort on camera.
Principal Programmatic Media Account Executive, TLS, Large Customer Sales
- Employer: Google
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (also options in NY, Chicago, SF)
- Type: Full-time
- Base Salary Range (US): $161,000 – $234,000/year + 75% bonus target + equity
Senior LCS role selling Google’s programmatic and media solutions to large advertisers. You’ll own C-suite relationships, joint business plans, and data-driven pitches.
Director of Marketing
- Employer: Finitetek
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000 – $175,000/year
Build a law firm’s marketing engine from scratch—attorney referral programs, PR, podcast growth, events, vendor management, and budget/ROI reporting.
If one of these roles speaks to you, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while they’re fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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