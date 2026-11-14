LA’s manufacturing scene is booming, especially around aerospace, defense, and advanced materials. If you like building real things—on the shop floor or leading teams—there’s a lot here for you.

Employer: Antares

Antares Location: Torrance, CA (Greater Los Angeles)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $41.40 – $59.60/hour (Machinist III–IV)

Work on multi‑axis CNC mills and lathes making parts for next‑gen nuclear microreactors. Great fit if you can read G‑code, handle exotic alloys, and want a high‑impact R&D shop role.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

Location: Canoga Park, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $88,000 – $164,000/year

Lead the CNC programming team for a major defense/space site on a 9/80 schedule (every other Friday off). Ideal for someone with Siemens NX/Mastercam experience and a background in operations leadership.

Employer: Hadrian

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (includes equity and full benefits)

Hands‑on R&D role supporting weld development for rockets, satellites, and more. Split your time between CAD/design and the shop floor, building tooling, fixtures, and automatable weld processes.

Employer: PPG (Aerospace)

Location: Sylmar, CA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Full-time, on-site Salary: $145,000 – $197,000/year + up to 20% bonus

Run raw material processing and thermoforming for aerospace transparencies (polycarbonate, acrylic, etc.). Great for seasoned manufacturing leaders with AS9100 and Lean/Six Sigma experience.

Employer: Machina Labs

Location: Chatsworth, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Range not listed (base + benefits + stock options)

Inspect high‑precision, flight‑critical metal parts using hand tools and inspection docs (FAI, NCRs, MES). Good step if you have 1–3 years in inspection or machine shop work and want to grow in aerospace quality.

Employer: PrintWorks

Location: Panorama City, CA

Type: Full-time, day shift (Mon–Fri)

Full-time, day shift (Mon–Fri) Salary: $25.00 – $27.00/hour

Coordinate direct mail jobs from pre‑press to mailing and handle estimating for key accounts. Nice fit if you know print production, USPS rules, and like steady weekday hours.

Employer: RPS Recruitment (for a precision manufacturer)

Location: Chatsworth, CA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Full-time, on-site Salary: Up to ~$85,000/year + bonus

Maintain and repair CNC grinders, lathes, mills, and manual machines in a high‑precision shop serving aerospace, defense, and medical. Great for mechanically strong techs who want long‑term growth.

Employer: Machina Labs

Location: Chatsworth, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (base + benefits + stock options)

Lead AS9100D quality systems, CAPA, FAI, MRB, and supplier quality for advanced robotic metal forming. Best for experienced aerospace quality engineers (7+ years) who like hands‑on problem solving.

Employer: O&S Precision Inc.

Location: Chatsworth, CA

Type: Full-time, day shift

Full-time, day shift Salary: From $22.00/hour (negotiable)

Keep a modern, air‑conditioned tool crib organized for an AS9100D aerospace machine shop. Perfect if you know cutting tools and like inventory, organization, and supporting CNC production.

Employer: Aspire Bakeries

Location: Van Nuys, CA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (6:00 AM – 2:30 PM, weekends required)

Full-time, 1st shift (6:00 AM – 2:30 PM, weekends required) Salary: $19.95 – $21.70/hour

Entry‑level packing role in a large commercial bakery, checking product quality, building cases, and palletizing. Good fit if you want steady hours, benefits, and can handle a fast‑paced production line.

Employer: Konnect Holdings, LLC (onsite for an engineered solutions provider)

Location: Chatsworth, CA

Type: Full-time, 3‑month contract, 1st shift (6:00 AM – 2:30 PM)

Full-time, 3‑month contract, 1st shift (6:00 AM – 2:30 PM) Salary: $19.00 – $20.00/hour

Assemble high‑reliability components from blueprints for semiconductor, medical, and aerospace customers, often in a clean room. Great if you have 2+ years assembly experience and like detailed, hands‑on work.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—LA manufacturing roles, especially in aerospace, tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.