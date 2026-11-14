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Los Angeles
🏭 Los Angeles Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings Up to $197K
12 days ago
LA’s manufacturing scene is booming, especially around aerospace, defense, and advanced materials. If you like building real things—on the shop floor or leading teams—there’s a lot here for you.
R&D Machinist III–IV
- Employer: Antares
- Location: Torrance, CA (Greater Los Angeles)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $41.40 – $59.60/hour (Machinist III–IV)
Work on multi‑axis CNC mills and lathes making parts for next‑gen nuclear microreactors. Great fit if you can read G‑code, handle exotic alloys, and want a high‑impact R&D shop role.
Associate Manager, Operations Management (CNC Programming)
- Employer: L3Harris Technologies
- Location: Canoga Park, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $88,000 – $164,000/year
Lead the CNC programming team for a major defense/space site on a 9/80 schedule (every other Friday off). Ideal for someone with Siemens NX/Mastercam experience and a background in operations leadership.
Manufacturing Engineer, Welding
- Employer: Hadrian
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (includes equity and full benefits)
Hands‑on R&D role supporting weld development for rockets, satellites, and more. Split your time between CAD/design and the shop floor, building tooling, fixtures, and automatable weld processes.
Operations Manager, Start Center – Aerospace Materials
- Employer: PPG (Aerospace)
- Location: Sylmar, CA
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: $145,000 – $197,000/year + up to 20% bonus
Run raw material processing and thermoforming for aerospace transparencies (polycarbonate, acrylic, etc.). Great for seasoned manufacturing leaders with AS9100 and Lean/Six Sigma experience.
Quality Inspector – Aerospace and Defense
- Employer: Machina Labs
- Location: Chatsworth, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not listed (base + benefits + stock options)
Inspect high‑precision, flight‑critical metal parts using hand tools and inspection docs (FAI, NCRs, MES). Good step if you have 1–3 years in inspection or machine shop work and want to grow in aerospace quality.
Print & Direct Mail Production Coordinator/Estimator
- Employer: PrintWorks
- Location: Panorama City, CA
- Type: Full-time, day shift (Mon–Fri)
- Salary: $25.00 – $27.00/hour
Coordinate direct mail jobs from pre‑press to mailing and handle estimating for key accounts. Nice fit if you know print production, USPS rules, and like steady weekday hours.
CNC Maintenance Technician
- Employer: RPS Recruitment (for a precision manufacturer)
- Location: Chatsworth, CA
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: Up to ~$85,000/year + bonus
Maintain and repair CNC grinders, lathes, mills, and manual machines in a high‑precision shop serving aerospace, defense, and medical. Great for mechanically strong techs who want long‑term growth.
Quality Engineer – Aerospace & Defense
- Employer: Machina Labs
- Location: Chatsworth, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (base + benefits + stock options)
Lead AS9100D quality systems, CAPA, FAI, MRB, and supplier quality for advanced robotic metal forming. Best for experienced aerospace quality engineers (7+ years) who like hands‑on problem solving.
Tool Crib Attendant – Machine Shop / Manufacturing Environment
- Employer: O&S Precision Inc.
- Location: Chatsworth, CA
- Type: Full-time, day shift
- Salary: From $22.00/hour (negotiable)
Keep a modern, air‑conditioned tool crib organized for an AS9100D aerospace machine shop. Perfect if you know cutting tools and like inventory, organization, and supporting CNC production.
General Labor, Bakery – Packing – 1st Shift
- Employer: Aspire Bakeries
- Location: Van Nuys, CA
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift (6:00 AM – 2:30 PM, weekends required)
- Salary: $19.95 – $21.70/hour
Entry‑level packing role in a large commercial bakery, checking product quality, building cases, and palletizing. Good fit if you want steady hours, benefits, and can handle a fast‑paced production line.
Assembler (Assembly Technician I)
- Employer: Konnect Holdings, LLC (onsite for an engineered solutions provider)
- Location: Chatsworth, CA
- Type: Full-time, 3‑month contract, 1st shift (6:00 AM – 2:30 PM)
- Salary: $19.00 – $20.00/hour
Assemble high‑reliability components from blueprints for semiconductor, medical, and aerospace customers, often in a clean room. Great if you have 2+ years assembly experience and like detailed, hands‑on work.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—LA manufacturing roles, especially in aerospace, tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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