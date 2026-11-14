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⚖️ Los Angeles Legal & Compliance Roles with Multiple $200K+ Openings
LA’s legal market is hot right now, especially for litigators, employment lawyers, and tech/privacy counsel. If you’re open to new work—remote, hybrid, or in-office—there are several strong options below.
Manufacturing Commercial Attorney
Employer: Axiom
Location: Los Angeles, CA (onsite/hybrid in major markets)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $104,500–$325,000 estimated total comp
Work as a commercial contracts attorney supporting manufacturing clients—drafting and negotiating MSAs, SOWs, NDAs, vendor/supplier and purchase agreements. Great fit if you have 5–10 years’ contracts + manufacturing experience and like high-volume, in-house style work with strong benefits.
Commercial Litigation Senior Counsel
Employer: Husch Blackwell
Location: Los Angeles, CA (or other offices/virtual)
Type: Full-time
Salary (CA): $170,000–$350,000
Senior role (8+ years) handling complex commercial litigation for the Healthcare, Life Sciences & Education group. You’ll run discovery, depositions, motions, mediations, and work in both state and federal court with a national Am Law platform and full benefits.
Director, Rights Administration
Employer: Iconic Artists Group
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $120,000–$160,000 + discretionary bonus
Lead global copyright and rights administration for major music catalogs (The Beach Boys, Wu-Tang Clan, etc.). Ideal for someone with 7+ years in music publishing/copyright law/rights admin who loves data, metadata, and PRO/CMO work; includes 100% employer-paid benefits and flexible time off.
Senior Employment & Commercial Litigation Counsel
Employer: TikTok USDS Joint Venture
Location: Los Angeles, CA (primarily in-person)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $217,360–$398,240 + bonus + RSUs
High-impact role (12+ years) leading employment litigation (single-plaintiff, class, PAGA) plus complex commercial disputes for TikTok’s US data security entity. You’ll own strategy, manage outside counsel, and oversee e-discovery with strong comp and day-one benefits.
Privacy & Cybersecurity Counsel
Employer: TikTok USDS Joint Venture
Location: Los Angeles, CA (primarily in-person)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $217,360–$398,240 + bonus + RSUs
Senior privacy leader (15+ years) focused on US privacy laws, AI governance, incident response, and cybersecurity. You’ll lead breach response, DPAs, vendor risk, and regulatory engagement, partnering closely with security and product teams.
Insurance Litigation Associate
Employer: Distinct (recruiting for a law firm)
Location: Los Angeles, CA (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $235,000–$365,000 (2–5 years’ experience band)
Defense-side insurance coverage and bad faith work with larger, more complex files and serious motion practice. Hybrid schedule (3 days in office) and strong pay for 2–5 years’ insurance or civil defense litigators with the California Bar.
Professional Liability Defense Associate
Employer: Distinct (recruiting for a law firm)
Location: California (Hybrid, within reach of a CA office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $150,000–$215,000
Defend professionals and general liability/premises cases, handling discovery, depos, experts, motions, and mediations. Great for attorneys with ~3+ years in professional or general liability and the California Bar.
Lead Counsel, Monetization
Employer: Meta
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $202,000–$274,000 + bonus + equity + benefits
Product counsel role at the intersection of AI, digital advertising, privacy, and consumer protection. You’ll advise on AI-driven ad products and user controls, build legal frameworks, and coordinate global strategy—ideal for lawyers with 5+ years’ tech/ad/AI experience.
Senior Creditors’ Rights Attorney – Bankruptcy
Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (recruiting for a boutique)
Location: Encino / Greater LA (Remote)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Up to $220,000 + bonus
Lead creditors-only commercial bankruptcy (Ch. 7, 11, 13), workouts, restructurings, and judgment enforcement at a long-standing boutique. Fully remote with real leadership and partner-track potential for 5+ year bankruptcy/creditors’ rights attorneys.
Employment Defense Associate
Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a CA L&E firm)
Location: Los Angeles / OC / San Diego / SF (Remote)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Up to $230,000 base + bonus
Join a specialist employer-side labor & employment firm handling wage & hour, PAGA, discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and class actions. Fully remote with about 1,800 billables and strong mentorship for 3–5 year L&E litigators.
Labor and Employment Associate Attorney
Employer: BCG Attorney Search (for a law firm)
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $205,000–$235,000
Represent employers in state/federal employment litigation and counseling, including wage/hour, non-competes, and compliance work. Looking for 3–7 years’ substantive employment litigation, strong academics, and CA Bar.
Complex Litigation Attorney
Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a trial boutique)
Location: Los Angeles, CA (Remote)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $200,000+ base + uncapped profit share
Trial-heavy boutique doing complex commercial, policyholder-side insurance coverage, and multi-party litigation. Fully remote with real trial exposure and strategy work for attorneys with 4+ years complex litigation who want to actually try cases.
Senior Commercial Litigation Attorney
Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a boutique)
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $220,000–$250,000 base + origination
Senior role (7–10 years) at a commercial litigation boutique managing cases end-to-end, with ~1,400 billables + 400 contingency hours, 15% origination credit, and partial benefits coverage. Great if you want ownership and a path to build a book.
Elder Abuse Litigation Attorney
Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a plaintiff firm)
Location: Los Angeles, CA (Remote)
Type: Full-time
Comp: Up to $300,000 total compensation (incl. commission)
Plaintiff-side elder abuse, neglect, and wrongful death work under EADACPA, focused on nursing homes, assisted living, hospitals, and rehab centers. Strong fit for 3+ year litigators who want meaningful, client-facing trial work.
Counsel II, Vendor
Employer: Affirm
Location: Los Angeles, CA (Remote-first, some in-person possible)
Type: Full-time
Salary (CA range): $185,000–$245,000 + equity + stipends + benefits
Transactional role negotiating vendor, SaaS, cloud, data, and marketing tech agreements for a fintech leader. Great for 5+ year tech/fintech commercial attorneys who like building playbooks, improving processes, and working closely with procurement and product.
Family Law Attorney
Employer: Jobot (for a family law boutique)
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $150,000–$250,000
Boutique family law & divorce firm serving high-profile and professional clients across Greater LA. Looking for 3+ years of family law and CA Bar, with a focus on personalized, high-impact counsel and room for growth.
Junior Plaintiff Employment & Consumer Class Action Associate
Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a plaintiff firm)
Location: Greater Los Angeles, CA (Remote)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $130,000–$170,000 base + bonus
Early-career role (1–3 years) on employment and consumer class/representative actions. You’ll draft pleadings and motions, handle discovery, and support hearings and mediations with strong training and full benefits.
Land Use & CEQA Attorney
Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a boutique)
Location: Greater Los Angeles, CA (Remote)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $180,000–$250,000 + bonuses
Blend of land use entitlements, zoning, CEQA strategy, and writs of mandate litigation. Low 1,200-hour billable target, clear advancement, and objective bonus structure—ideal for 3–15 year land use/CEQA lawyers who enjoy heavy writing.
Mid-Level Labor & Employment Associate
Employer: Watts & Associates Recruitment (for an Am Law firm)
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $260,000–$390,000 + bonus
Join a national Am Law employment group advising major employers on discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, leave laws, and wage/hour compliance. Best for 3–5 year management-side L&E associates with strong academics.
Sr. Compliance Associate (Compliance Auditor)
Employer: Grifols
Location: Los Angeles, CA (Valley Blvd Manufacturing Plant)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Sr. Associate I: $90,000–$100,000; Sr. Associate II: $110,000–$115,000 + up to 8% bonus
GMP-focused quality and compliance auditor role in a global healthcare company. You’ll run internal and supplier audits, support regulatory inspections, analyze quality data, and travel up to 50%, ideal for those with 5+ years pharma/GMP experience.
If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply while it’s fresh—LA legal roles at this level tend to move quickly.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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