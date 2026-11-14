LA’s legal market is hot right now, especially for litigators, employment lawyers, and tech/privacy counsel. If you’re open to new work—remote, hybrid, or in-office—there are several strong options below.

Employer: Axiom

Location: Los Angeles, CA (onsite/hybrid in major markets)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $104,500–$325,000 estimated total comp

Work as a commercial contracts attorney supporting manufacturing clients—drafting and negotiating MSAs, SOWs, NDAs, vendor/supplier and purchase agreements. Great fit if you have 5–10 years’ contracts + manufacturing experience and like high-volume, in-house style work with strong benefits.

Employer: Husch Blackwell

Location: Los Angeles, CA (or other offices/virtual)

Type: Full-time

Salary (CA): $170,000–$350,000

Senior role (8+ years) handling complex commercial litigation for the Healthcare, Life Sciences & Education group. You’ll run discovery, depositions, motions, mediations, and work in both state and federal court with a national Am Law platform and full benefits.

Employer: Iconic Artists Group

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$160,000 + discretionary bonus

Lead global copyright and rights administration for major music catalogs (The Beach Boys, Wu-Tang Clan, etc.). Ideal for someone with 7+ years in music publishing/copyright law/rights admin who loves data, metadata, and PRO/CMO work; includes 100% employer-paid benefits and flexible time off.

Employer: TikTok USDS Joint Venture

Location: Los Angeles, CA (primarily in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $217,360–$398,240 + bonus + RSUs

High-impact role (12+ years) leading employment litigation (single-plaintiff, class, PAGA) plus complex commercial disputes for TikTok’s US data security entity. You’ll own strategy, manage outside counsel, and oversee e-discovery with strong comp and day-one benefits.

Employer: TikTok USDS Joint Venture

Location: Los Angeles, CA (primarily in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $217,360–$398,240 + bonus + RSUs

Senior privacy leader (15+ years) focused on US privacy laws, AI governance, incident response, and cybersecurity. You’ll lead breach response, DPAs, vendor risk, and regulatory engagement, partnering closely with security and product teams.

Employer: Distinct (recruiting for a law firm)

Location: Los Angeles, CA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $235,000–$365,000 (2–5 years’ experience band)

Defense-side insurance coverage and bad faith work with larger, more complex files and serious motion practice. Hybrid schedule (3 days in office) and strong pay for 2–5 years’ insurance or civil defense litigators with the California Bar.

Employer: Distinct (recruiting for a law firm)

Location: California (Hybrid, within reach of a CA office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$215,000

Defend professionals and general liability/premises cases, handling discovery, depos, experts, motions, and mediations. Great for attorneys with ~3+ years in professional or general liability and the California Bar.

Employer: Meta

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $202,000–$274,000 + bonus + equity + benefits

Product counsel role at the intersection of AI, digital advertising, privacy, and consumer protection. You’ll advise on AI-driven ad products and user controls, build legal frameworks, and coordinate global strategy—ideal for lawyers with 5+ years’ tech/ad/AI experience.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (recruiting for a boutique)

Location: Encino / Greater LA (Remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $220,000 + bonus

Lead creditors-only commercial bankruptcy (Ch. 7, 11, 13), workouts, restructurings, and judgment enforcement at a long-standing boutique. Fully remote with real leadership and partner-track potential for 5+ year bankruptcy/creditors’ rights attorneys.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a CA L&E firm)

Location: Los Angeles / OC / San Diego / SF (Remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $230,000 base + bonus

Join a specialist employer-side labor & employment firm handling wage & hour, PAGA, discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and class actions. Fully remote with about 1,800 billables and strong mentorship for 3–5 year L&E litigators.

Employer: BCG Attorney Search (for a law firm)

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $205,000–$235,000

Represent employers in state/federal employment litigation and counseling, including wage/hour, non-competes, and compliance work. Looking for 3–7 years’ substantive employment litigation, strong academics, and CA Bar.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a trial boutique)

Location: Los Angeles, CA (Remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,000+ base + uncapped profit share

Trial-heavy boutique doing complex commercial, policyholder-side insurance coverage, and multi-party litigation. Fully remote with real trial exposure and strategy work for attorneys with 4+ years complex litigation who want to actually try cases.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a boutique)

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $220,000–$250,000 base + origination

Senior role (7–10 years) at a commercial litigation boutique managing cases end-to-end, with ~1,400 billables + 400 contingency hours, 15% origination credit, and partial benefits coverage. Great if you want ownership and a path to build a book.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a plaintiff firm)

Location: Los Angeles, CA (Remote)

Type: Full-time

Comp: Up to $300,000 total compensation (incl. commission)

Plaintiff-side elder abuse, neglect, and wrongful death work under EADACPA, focused on nursing homes, assisted living, hospitals, and rehab centers. Strong fit for 3+ year litigators who want meaningful, client-facing trial work.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Los Angeles, CA (Remote-first, some in-person possible)

Type: Full-time

Salary (CA range): $185,000–$245,000 + equity + stipends + benefits

Transactional role negotiating vendor, SaaS, cloud, data, and marketing tech agreements for a fintech leader. Great for 5+ year tech/fintech commercial attorneys who like building playbooks, improving processes, and working closely with procurement and product.

Employer: Jobot (for a family law boutique)

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$250,000

Boutique family law & divorce firm serving high-profile and professional clients across Greater LA. Looking for 3+ years of family law and CA Bar, with a focus on personalized, high-impact counsel and room for growth.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a plaintiff firm)

Location: Greater Los Angeles, CA (Remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000–$170,000 base + bonus

Early-career role (1–3 years) on employment and consumer class/representative actions. You’ll draft pleadings and motions, handle discovery, and support hearings and mediations with strong training and full benefits.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a boutique)

Location: Greater Los Angeles, CA (Remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,000–$250,000 + bonuses

Blend of land use entitlements, zoning, CEQA strategy, and writs of mandate litigation. Low 1,200-hour billable target, clear advancement, and objective bonus structure—ideal for 3–15 year land use/CEQA lawyers who enjoy heavy writing.

Employer: Watts & Associates Recruitment (for an Am Law firm)

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $260,000–$390,000 + bonus

Join a national Am Law employment group advising major employers on discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, leave laws, and wage/hour compliance. Best for 3–5 year management-side L&E associates with strong academics.

Employer: Grifols

Location: Los Angeles, CA (Valley Blvd Manufacturing Plant)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Sr. Associate I: $90,000–$100,000; Sr. Associate II: $110,000–$115,000 + up to 8% bonus

GMP-focused quality and compliance auditor role in a global healthcare company. You’ll run internal and supplier audits, support regulatory inspections, analyze quality data, and travel up to 50%, ideal for those with 5+ years pharma/GMP experience.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply while it’s fresh—LA legal roles at this level tend to move quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.