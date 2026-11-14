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💻 Los Angeles IT Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Openings
LA’s tech scene is buzzing right now – from streaming giants to AI hardware startups, there’s a lot hiring. Here are several solid IT roles across support, data, cloud, security, and leadership.
Junior IT Support Technician
Employer: Right Balance ®
Location: Los Angeles, CA (On-site, local only)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
You’ll handle imaging, onboarding/offboarding, inventory, and Level 2 deskside support in a mostly macOS shop using Jamf / Iru / Kandji. Good fit if you have 1+ year in IT support and want to grow your skills in a fast media environment.
Manager, Cyber and Technology Risk
Employer: KPMG US
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary (CA): $127,395 – $261,970
Lead cybersecurity and tech risk programs, ITGC/SOX work, and AI governance for big-name clients. Ideal if you have 5+ years in cyber/IT risk, strong framework knowledge (NIST, ISO 27001, SOC), and certifications like CISSP/CISM/CISA.
Cloud Infrastructure Engineer
Employer: Nominal
Location: Los Angeles, CA (In-office 5 days/week)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $179,000 – $210,000
Own AWS, Kubernetes, CI/CD, IaC, observability for an AI platform used by aerospace, defense, and robotics teams. Great for 4+ YOE DevOps/infra engineers who like high-scale systems and are okay with some travel to customer sites.
PKI Engineer
Employer: EY
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary (SoCal): $158,200 – $269,000
Design and run PKI and certificate management at global scale (Microsoft AD CS, OCSP, HSMs, Venafi, Intune). Good for someone deep in crypto, X.509, and automation who wants complex, global infrastructure work.
Consulting Field Solutions Architect, Cyber Resilience – SLED West
Employer: Everpure (formerly Pure Storage)
Location: Los Angeles, CA (regional travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $171,500 – $283,500
Senior pre-sales role leading cyber resilience solutions for public sector clients. You’ll create field content, run demos/POCs, and guide deals around NIST CSF, backup tools, and security stacks.
Mission Operations Engineer
Employer: Nominal
Location: Los Angeles, CA (In-office 5 days/week, up to 50% travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $145,000 – $205,000
Bridge Nominal’s platform with real-world hardware programs (rockets, aircraft, vehicles, energy systems). Mix of customer-facing deployment, data workflows, and project leadership—great if you’ve worked in hardware + data.
Software Engineer, AI Platform
Employer: Nominal
Location: Los Angeles, CA (In-office 5 days/week)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $220,000 – $325,000
Zero-to-one role building AI/ML infrastructure, agents, retrieval, and data systems for engineering telemetry and time-series data. Best for senior engineers (5+ years) who’ve shipped ML/AI products and like ambiguous, high-impact work.
OneStream Developer Senior Consultant
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $105,000 – $207,000
Implement and integrate OneStream for budgeting and planning in the federal space. You’ll lead technical design, integrations, and agile delivery; Secret clearance eligibility and EPM experience are key.
Senior Data Scientist
Employer: Roku
Location: Los Angeles, CA (Hybrid: Mon–Thu in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary (CA): $169,928 – $189,650
Join the Core Analytics team to shape Roku’s Home screen and discovery experience. Heavy SQL/Python/R, A/B testing, dashboards, and product analytics for a massive streaming user base.
Manager, Client Platform Engineering
Employer: MongoDB
Location: Los Angeles, CA (Pacific/Mountain time; hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary (US): $137,000 – $270,000
Lead a global team managing macOS, Windows, Linux, and mobile endpoints, MDM/UEM, zero-touch provisioning, and DEX telemetry. Great for someone with 8+ years in endpoint engineering and 3+ years leading teams.
(Duplicate listing detected; only included once.)
Manager Risk and Forensics – Data Management
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Los Angeles, CA (Hybrid, some travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $141,200 – $278,300
Manage eDiscovery, unstructured data, and AI-driven analytics projects using tools like Relativity, NLP/ML, and visualization platforms. Good fit if you have 6+ years in forensics/eDiscovery and enjoy leading technical teams.
Lead Software Engineer – Fullstack
Employer: AXS
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $165,000 – $185,000 + bonus
Lead fullstack work on high-traffic ticketing platforms using React/TypeScript plus Java or C#/.NET. You’ll set engineering standards, mentor devs, and ship features that power concerts, sports, and live events.
Senior/Lead Platform Solution Engineer – Data Foundations
Employer: Salesforce (MuleSoft)
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary (CA range): $124,670 – $198,170
Pre-sales role designing integration and data architectures with MuleSoft, APIs, and cloud platforms. You’ll run discovery, build POCs, and whiteboard solutions for enterprise customers.
Senior Data Engineer – Hybrid
Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for AI/healthcare client)
Location: Los Angeles, CA (Hybrid, 3–4 days/week onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $150,000 – $240,000 + equity
Hands-on data engineering role building pipelines on AWS, Snowflake, MySQL, Python, SQL for AI/healthcare products. Strong fit if you’ve done high-volume ingestion, CDC, and care about data quality and compliance.
Technical Program Manager 6 – Content Promotion & Distribution
Employer: Netflix
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $420,000 – $630,000
Senior TPM role owning big, cross-team programs that power how Netflix catalogs, promotes, and launches content. You’ll shape long-term technical strategy and drive multi-quarter initiatives across product and engineering.
SAP MDG Manager / General SAP Data Governance – Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $99,000 – $232,000
Lead SAP master data governance projects (MDG, S/4HANA, data quality, metadata) across finance and supply chain. Great for SAP folks who like data, controls, and mentoring teams.
SAP Analytics Architect – SAC/Datasphere/BDC – Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $99,000 – $232,000
Own SAP Analytics Cloud, Datasphere, and BDC solution design and delivery. You’ll connect planning, reporting, and data management and lead client-facing analytics architecture work.
SAP S/4 Data Migration / Conversion – Senior Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $124,000 – $280,000
Senior leader for SAP S/4 data migration programs—strategy, mapping, cleansing, reconciliation, and cutover. Ideal if you’ve led large SAP transformations and like complex data work.
Game Reliability Manager
Employer: Netflix
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $170,000 – $250,000
Help keep Netflix games stable and launch-ready by managing incidents, dashboards, and postmortems across titles. Great for folks from SRE/incident management/live ops who love games and reliability.
If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—LA tech roles move fast, and it’s a good time to put your resume out there.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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