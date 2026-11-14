LA’s tech scene is buzzing right now – from streaming giants to AI hardware startups, there’s a lot hiring. Here are several solid IT roles across support, data, cloud, security, and leadership.

Employer: Right Balance ®

Location: Los Angeles, CA (On-site, local only)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle imaging, onboarding/offboarding, inventory, and Level 2 deskside support in a mostly macOS shop using Jamf / Iru / Kandji. Good fit if you have 1+ year in IT support and want to grow your skills in a fast media environment.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary (CA): $127,395 – $261,970

Lead cybersecurity and tech risk programs, ITGC/SOX work, and AI governance for big-name clients. Ideal if you have 5+ years in cyber/IT risk, strong framework knowledge (NIST, ISO 27001, SOC), and certifications like CISSP/CISM/CISA.

Employer: Nominal

Location: Los Angeles, CA (In-office 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $179,000 – $210,000

Own AWS, Kubernetes, CI/CD, IaC, observability for an AI platform used by aerospace, defense, and robotics teams. Great for 4+ YOE DevOps/infra engineers who like high-scale systems and are okay with some travel to customer sites.

Employer: EY

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary (SoCal): $158,200 – $269,000

Design and run PKI and certificate management at global scale (Microsoft AD CS, OCSP, HSMs, Venafi, Intune). Good for someone deep in crypto, X.509, and automation who wants complex, global infrastructure work.

Employer: Everpure (formerly Pure Storage)

Location: Los Angeles, CA (regional travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $171,500 – $283,500

Senior pre-sales role leading cyber resilience solutions for public sector clients. You’ll create field content, run demos/POCs, and guide deals around NIST CSF, backup tools, and security stacks.

Employer: Nominal

Location: Los Angeles, CA (In-office 5 days/week, up to 50% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,000 – $205,000

Bridge Nominal’s platform with real-world hardware programs (rockets, aircraft, vehicles, energy systems). Mix of customer-facing deployment, data workflows, and project leadership—great if you’ve worked in hardware + data.

Employer: Nominal

Location: Los Angeles, CA (In-office 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $220,000 – $325,000

Zero-to-one role building AI/ML infrastructure, agents, retrieval, and data systems for engineering telemetry and time-series data. Best for senior engineers (5+ years) who’ve shipped ML/AI products and like ambiguous, high-impact work.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $207,000

Implement and integrate OneStream for budgeting and planning in the federal space. You’ll lead technical design, integrations, and agile delivery; Secret clearance eligibility and EPM experience are key.

Employer: Roku

Location: Los Angeles, CA (Hybrid: Mon–Thu in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary (CA): $169,928 – $189,650

Join the Core Analytics team to shape Roku’s Home screen and discovery experience. Heavy SQL/Python/R, A/B testing, dashboards, and product analytics for a massive streaming user base.

Employer: MongoDB

Location: Los Angeles, CA (Pacific/Mountain time; hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary (US): $137,000 – $270,000

Lead a global team managing macOS, Windows, Linux, and mobile endpoints, MDM/UEM, zero-touch provisioning, and DEX telemetry. Great for someone with 8+ years in endpoint engineering and 3+ years leading teams.

(Duplicate listing detected; only included once.)

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Los Angeles, CA (Hybrid, some travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $141,200 – $278,300

Manage eDiscovery, unstructured data, and AI-driven analytics projects using tools like Relativity, NLP/ML, and visualization platforms. Good fit if you have 6+ years in forensics/eDiscovery and enjoy leading technical teams.

Employer: AXS

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $165,000 – $185,000 + bonus

Lead fullstack work on high-traffic ticketing platforms using React/TypeScript plus Java or C#/.NET. You’ll set engineering standards, mentor devs, and ship features that power concerts, sports, and live events.

Employer: Salesforce (MuleSoft)

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary (CA range): $124,670 – $198,170

Pre-sales role designing integration and data architectures with MuleSoft, APIs, and cloud platforms. You’ll run discovery, build POCs, and whiteboard solutions for enterprise customers.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for AI/healthcare client)

Location: Los Angeles, CA (Hybrid, 3–4 days/week onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $240,000 + equity

Hands-on data engineering role building pipelines on AWS, Snowflake, MySQL, Python, SQL for AI/healthcare products. Strong fit if you’ve done high-volume ingestion, CDC, and care about data quality and compliance.

Employer: Netflix

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $420,000 – $630,000

Senior TPM role owning big, cross-team programs that power how Netflix catalogs, promotes, and launches content. You’ll shape long-term technical strategy and drive multi-quarter initiatives across product and engineering.

Employer: PwC

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000

Lead SAP master data governance projects (MDG, S/4HANA, data quality, metadata) across finance and supply chain. Great for SAP folks who like data, controls, and mentoring teams.

Employer: PwC

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000

Own SAP Analytics Cloud, Datasphere, and BDC solution design and delivery. You’ll connect planning, reporting, and data management and lead client-facing analytics architecture work.

Employer: PwC

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000

Senior leader for SAP S/4 data migration programs—strategy, mapping, cleansing, reconciliation, and cutover. Ideal if you’ve led large SAP transformations and like complex data work.

Employer: Netflix

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $170,000 – $250,000

Help keep Netflix games stable and launch-ready by managing incidents, dashboards, and postmortems across titles. Great for folks from SRE/incident management/live ops who love games and reliability.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—LA tech roles move fast, and it’s a good time to put your resume out there.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.