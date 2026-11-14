Healthcare hiring around Los Angeles is still strong, with options from bedside care to leadership and travel contracts. Here are several solid roles worth a quick look this week.

Employer: RadNet

RadNet Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $25 – $40/hour

Work with advanced MRI technology in a patient-focused imaging center. Great fit if you’re ARRT(MR) or ARMRIT certified and want strong benefits, 401(k) match, and free imaging services for you and your immediate family.

Employer: Wesley Health Centers – JWCH Institute, Inc.

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Community-based role supporting low-income and homeless patients in FQHC clinics. Ideal if you’re a CA-licensed RDA (bilingual English/Spanish required) and want strong benefits, 401(k) with profit sharing, and mission-driven work.

Employer: Spine & Sport Physical Therapy / PRN

Location: Woodland Hills, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $92,000 – $125,000+ annually plus up to $32,000/yr incentives

Outpatient ortho clinic with big earning potential, student loan reimbursement options, and strong CE support. Great if you want a tech-forward setting that cuts documentation time so you can focus on patients.

Employer: CareMore Health

Location: West Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time, outpatient

Full-time, outpatient Salary: $130,159 – $195,238 plus incentives

Monday–Friday, 8–5, no call, 100% outpatient primary care in a value-based model. Includes 20 days PTO, CME days and stipend, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Cedars-Sinai

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time, 12-hr nights

Full-time, 12-hr nights Pay: Not listed

64-bed cardiac telemetry/progressive care unit in a Magnet-designated hospital. Best for RNs with at least 1–3 years acute cardiac/tele experience who want a fast-paced, high-acuity environment.

Employer: CompHealth

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Contract, locum tenens

Contract, locum tenens Pay: Not listed (CompHealth negotiates)

Weekdays only, 8:30–5:30, outpatient HIV and family medicine with up to 18 patients/day. CompHealth covers housing, travel, malpractice, and handles credentialing.

Employer: Providence Holy Cross Medical Center

Location: Mission Hills (Los Angeles area), CA

Type: Full-time, evening shift

Full-time, evening shift Pay Range: $69.85 – $110.28/hour

Lead day-to-day operations across multiple lab sections in a leadership-track role. Requires CA CLS (or related) license; Providence offers robust benefits and retirement.

Employer: The START Center for Cancer Research

Location: West Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time, weekdays

Full-time, weekdays Salary: $220,000 – $240,000 plus significant annual bonus

Senior leadership role over clinic and infusion nurses, navigators, and scheduling at a Phase I oncology research site. Great for experienced oncology RNs with research and leadership background.

Employer: Optum – Home & Community Care

Location: Los Angeles County, CA

Type: Full-time, field-based

Full-time, field-based Compensation: ~$120,000 – $170,000 total cash

In-home annual assessments for Medicare Advantage members, non-prescribing. Flexible scheduling between 8am–8pm, no call, no weekends, plus $40,000 loan repayment or $20,000 sign-on bonus for eligible candidates.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Location: Northridge, CA

Type: Local contract, 13 weeks

Local contract, 13 weeks Pay: $31 – $35/hour

40 hours/week with flexible day/evening shifts. Comes with day-1 medical, 401(k) match, housing support, and travel-style perks while staying local.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks

Travel contract, 13 weeks Pay: $3,178/week (36 hrs, nights)

Night-shift 12-hour travel contract with aggressive pay packages, day-1 benefits, and 401(k). Ideal for experienced Cath Lab techs wanting strong weekly pay.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks

Travel contract, 13 weeks Pay: $3,844/week (40 hrs, nights)

Higher-hour night-shift Cath Lab contract (7p–3a) with day-1 health benefits and travel subsidies for those who qualify.

Employer: CompHealth

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Locum tenens

Locum tenens Pay: $200 – $275/hour

Hospital-based neurology coverage with CompHealth handling housing, travel, malpractice, and credentialing. Board certification and hospital privileges required.

Employer: CompHealth

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Locum tenens

Locum tenens Pay: $70 – $92/hour

Weekday schedule in an FQHC/community health setting seeing 15–18 pediatric patients/day. Travel, housing, licensing, and malpractice are covered.

Employer: Healthcare Pros

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Registry/part-time, 12-hr shifts

Registry/part-time, 12-hr shifts Pay: $836 – $911 per 12-hr shift

Pick up tele shifts across 15+ LA-area facilities with very flexible scheduling (minimum 3 shifts/month). Great for experienced Tele RNs who want control over their hours.

Employer: CompHealth

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Locum tenens

Locum tenens Pay: $85 – $113/hour

Mix of clinic, OR (5–7 surgeries on surgical days), and inpatient rounding with weekday 4x10s plus call. Travel, housing, and malpractice are fully handled.

Employer: Park View Nursing and Subacute

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $22 – $24/hour

SNF role focused on ADLs, transfers, and resident comfort in a team-oriented setting. Offers medical, dental, vision, education support, and early wage access via UKG Wallet.

Employer: Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA)

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: 7p–7a, 36 hrs/week

7p–7a, 36 hrs/week Pay: Not listed

Level IV 58-bed NICCU caring for critically ill newborns and infants, including ECMO and other advanced therapies. Best for RNs with at least 1 year experience who want high-acuity pediatrics and strong growth opportunities.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.