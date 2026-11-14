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Los Angeles
🏥 Los Angeles Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
12 days ago
Healthcare hiring around Los Angeles is still strong, with options from bedside care to leadership and travel contracts. Here are several solid roles worth a quick look this week.
MRI Technologist
- Employer: RadNet
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25 – $40/hour
Work with advanced MRI technology in a patient-focused imaging center. Great fit if you’re ARRT(MR) or ARMRIT certified and want strong benefits, 401(k) match, and free imaging services for you and your immediate family.
Registered Dental Assistant – CCH
- Employer: Wesley Health Centers – JWCH Institute, Inc.
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Community-based role supporting low-income and homeless patients in FQHC clinics. Ideal if you’re a CA-licensed RDA (bilingual English/Spanish required) and want strong benefits, 401(k) with profit sharing, and mission-driven work.
Physical Therapist – Outpatient Ortho
- Employer: Spine & Sport Physical Therapy / PRN
- Location: Woodland Hills, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $92,000 – $125,000+ annually plus up to $32,000/yr incentives
Outpatient ortho clinic with big earning potential, student loan reimbursement options, and strong CE support. Great if you want a tech-forward setting that cuts documentation time so you can focus on patients.
Primary Care Nurse Practitioner – West Los Angeles
- Employer: CareMore Health
- Location: West Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time, outpatient
- Salary: $130,159 – $195,238 plus incentives
Monday–Friday, 8–5, no call, 100% outpatient primary care in a value-based model. Includes 20 days PTO, CME days and stipend, and 401(k) with match.
Registered Nurse – 5N Cardiac Telemetry (Nights)
- Employer: Cedars-Sinai
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time, 12-hr nights
- Pay: Not listed
64-bed cardiac telemetry/progressive care unit in a Magnet-designated hospital. Best for RNs with at least 1–3 years acute cardiac/tele experience who want a fast-paced, high-acuity environment.
Locum Physician – Internal Medicine (HIV/Primary Care)
- Employer: CompHealth
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Contract, locum tenens
- Pay: Not listed (CompHealth negotiates)
Weekdays only, 8:30–5:30, outpatient HIV and family medicine with up to 18 patients/day. CompHealth covers housing, travel, malpractice, and handles credentialing.
Supervisor Clinical Laboratory
- Employer: Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
- Location: Mission Hills (Los Angeles area), CA
- Type: Full-time, evening shift
- Pay Range: $69.85 – $110.28/hour
Lead day-to-day operations across multiple lab sections in a leadership-track role. Requires CA CLS (or related) license; Providence offers robust benefits and retirement.
Oncology Director of Nursing (West LA)
- Employer: The START Center for Cancer Research
- Location: West Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time, weekdays
- Salary: $220,000 – $240,000 plus significant annual bonus
Senior leadership role over clinic and infusion nurses, navigators, and scheduling at a Phase I oncology research site. Great for experienced oncology RNs with research and leadership background.
Nurse Practitioner – HouseCalls, Los Angeles County
- Employer: Optum – Home & Community Care
- Location: Los Angeles County, CA
- Type: Full-time, field-based
- Compensation: ~$120,000 – $170,000 total cash
In-home annual assessments for Medicare Advantage members, non-prescribing. Flexible scheduling between 8am–8pm, no call, no weekends, plus $40,000 loan repayment or $20,000 sign-on bonus for eligible candidates.
Local Contract Surgical Technician
- Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
- Location: Northridge, CA
- Type: Local contract, 13 weeks
- Pay: $31 – $35/hour
40 hours/week with flexible day/evening shifts. Comes with day-1 medical, 401(k) match, housing support, and travel-style perks while staying local.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $3,178/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks
- Pay: $3,178/week (36 hrs, nights)
Night-shift 12-hour travel contract with aggressive pay packages, day-1 benefits, and 401(k). Ideal for experienced Cath Lab techs wanting strong weekly pay.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $3,844/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks
- Pay: $3,844/week (40 hrs, nights)
Higher-hour night-shift Cath Lab contract (7p–3a) with day-1 health benefits and travel subsidies for those who qualify.
Locums Neurologist or Critical Care Medicine Physician
- Employer: CompHealth
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Locum tenens
- Pay: $200 – $275/hour
Hospital-based neurology coverage with CompHealth handling housing, travel, malpractice, and credentialing. Board certification and hospital privileges required.
Locums PA – Pediatrics
- Employer: CompHealth
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Locum tenens
- Pay: $70 – $92/hour
Weekday schedule in an FQHC/community health setting seeing 15–18 pediatric patients/day. Travel, housing, licensing, and malpractice are covered.
RN Registry – Telemetry (Up to $911/Shift)
- Employer: Healthcare Pros
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Registry/part-time, 12-hr shifts
- Pay: $836 – $911 per 12-hr shift
Pick up tele shifts across 15+ LA-area facilities with very flexible scheduling (minimum 3 shifts/month). Great for experienced Tele RNs who want control over their hours.
Locums PA – Orthopedic Surgery
- Employer: CompHealth
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Locum tenens
- Pay: $85 – $113/hour
Mix of clinic, OR (5–7 surgeries on surgical days), and inpatient rounding with weekday 4x10s plus call. Travel, housing, and malpractice are fully handled.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
- Employer: Park View Nursing and Subacute
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22 – $24/hour
SNF role focused on ADLs, transfers, and resident comfort in a team-oriented setting. Offers medical, dental, vision, education support, and early wage access via UKG Wallet.
Registered Nurse – NICCU (Nights)
- Employer: Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA)
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: 7p–7a, 36 hrs/week
- Pay: Not listed
Level IV 58-bed NICCU caring for critically ill newborns and infants, including ECMO and other advanced therapies. Best for RNs with at least 1 year experience who want high-acuity pediatrics and strong growth opportunities.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s still live.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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