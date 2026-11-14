Los Angeles is busy hiring in HR right now, from hands-on coordinators to senior leaders and specialists. If you work with people, data, and compliance, there’s a solid mix of options here.

Employer: Sidley Austin LLP

Sidley Austin LLP Location: Los Angeles, CA (California offices)

(California offices) Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $72,000 (CA)

Support day-to-day HR operations for a major law firm, with a focus on Workday data, onboarding, I‑9s, records, and HR reporting. Good fit if you have 1–2 years in a corporate role, strong Excel/Workday skills, and want to grow your HR career in a structured, professional setting.

Employer: Fox Corporation

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time, onsite 4 days/week

Salary: $128,000 – $170,000 annually + annual discretionary bonus & benefits

High-impact HR Director role advising senior leaders across Fox One and Fox Finance. You’ll drive people strategy, org design, talent management, and employee relations in a fast-moving media environment—ideal if you have 10+ years of progressive HR experience and are comfortable influencing executives.

Employer: JD.com

Location: Los Angeles, CA, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Specialized role owning US work visa processing (H‑1B, L‑1), I‑9 and E‑Verify compliance, and immigration guidance for a global tech and logistics company. Best for someone with 3–5 years of US immigration experience who enjoys detailed compliance work and cross-border collaboration.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.