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Los Angeles
🍽️ Los Angeles Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $95K+
12 days ago
LA’s food scene is buzzing, and so is the hiring. From airport lounges to neighborhood cafés and buzzy Melrose hotspots, there are plenty of ways to get your foot in the door or level up into management.
Hospitality Ambassador – Delta Sky Club
- Employer: Eurest USA (Compass Group)
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (LAX)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $32.65/hour + weekly pay
Fine-dining style service in the Delta Sky Club at LAX. Monday–Friday schedule (with some weekends/holidays), strong benefits, and a polished guest-facing role in a premium lounge.
General Manager – Katsuya Century City
- Employer: sbe Lifestyle Hospitality
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
High-end, high-volume Japanese concept in Century City. Lead all restaurant operations, P&L, and a large team in a fast-paced, luxury environment with full benefits.
Store Manager
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $32–$35/hour + bonus potential
Run a single Panda Express location, lead the team, and grow into a General Manager role with paid leadership training, strong benefits, and free meals.
Assistant General Manager
- Employer: McDonald’s
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $83,200–$95,680/year + incentives
Second-in-command at a busy McDonald’s: oversee training, food safety, inventory, and guest experience. Comes with solid benefits, paid vacation, and growth potential.
Closing Restaurant Manager – 1917 Wine Bar & Bistro
- Employer: Riboli Family Wines
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $75,000–$80,000/year
Evening shift leader at a wine-focused bistro. Manage staff, closing procedures, events, and wine service for a historic, award-winning California winery.
Cook – $35.65/hr
- Employer: gategroup
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $35.65/hour
Lead cook role in high-volume airline catering. Great if you like production cooking, recipe execution, and working behind the scenes to feed travelers.
AM Baker – Bread & Croissants
- Employer: Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time, early mornings (3:00am–11:30am)
- Pay: $32.75–$33.91/hour
Hotel bakery role focused on breads and pastries for a luxury property. Strong benefits, free meals, and classic Four Seasons training.
Server/Busser
- Employer: Blai
- Location: Woodland Hills, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18.50–$22/hour
Entry-level friendly front-of-house role combining serving and bussing. Good fit if you want to learn the floor, work with guests, and grow your skills.
Event Coordinator (Afternoon/Evening)
- Employer: Fooda
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Part-time (Mon–Thu 2–6pm, Fri 10am–2pm)
Support pop-up food events in offices: set up, tear down, light tech troubleshooting, and customer service. Includes PTO, 401(k) match, and free food.
Event Coordinator (Morning)
- Employer: Fooda
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Part-time (Mon–Thu 6–10am, Fri 7–11am)
Similar to the afternoon role but early mornings. Great if you want steady hours, benefits like PTO and 401(k) match, and still have the rest of the day free.
Host
- Employer: Carmel Restaurant
- Location: West Hollywood, CA
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $17.87–$20/hour + tips
Front desk at a buzzy Melrose spot inspired by Tel Aviv’s Carmel Market. Manage reservations, greet guests, and keep the flow smooth in a high-energy dining room.
Crew Member
- Employer: Cold Stone Creamery
- Location: West Hills, CA
- Type: Part-time/Other
- Pay: From $20/hour
Scooping, mixing, and guest service in a fast-paced ice cream shop. Flexible schedule and a good starter job if you’re new to hospitality.
Master Cook – One Piece Café LA
- Employer: One Piece Cafe
- Location: Downtown Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $20–$23/hour + tips
Lead-level cook role in an anime-themed café. You’ll run stations, help train staff, manage inventory, and keep standards high—perfect for serious cooks who also love One Piece.
Barista
- Employer: Cotti Coffee
- Location: Hollywood, CA
- Type: Part-time/Other
- Pay: $18–$20/hour
Make espresso drinks on Sunset Blvd, work the POS, and keep the café clean. Good fit if you like a steady barista rhythm and a neighborhood vibe.
Sous Chef
- Employer: The Henry (Fox Restaurant Concepts)
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
Sous role in a busy, polished neighborhood restaurant. You’ll manage shifts, coach the team, and drive food quality with benefits, dining discounts, and tuition help.
Service Team Member – West Adams
- Employer: The Win~Dow
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (West Adams)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $24–$28/hour (with tips)
Front-of-house at a cult-favorite burger stand. Fast-paced, fun, and very guest-focused, with free meals and benefits for qualifying team members.
Line Cook – West Adams
- Employer: The Win~Dow
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (West Adams)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $23–$25/hour (with tips)
Cook in a scratch burger kitchen with serious standards. Great for line cooks who want speed, consistency, and a tight-knit team.
Line Cook / Prep Cook
- Employer: House of Galbi Korean BBQ
- Location: Northridge, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $17.87/hour
Back-of-house role at a Korean BBQ spot. Solid fit if you have at least a year of restaurant experience and want to build skills in a busy kitchen.
Smooth Operator (Team Member)
- Employer: Smoothie Criminal
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $20/hour + tips
Make smoothies, bowls, coffee, and matcha while giving fast, friendly service. Flexible schedule, growth potential, and a health-focused menu.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh—LA moves fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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