LA’s food scene is buzzing, and so is the hiring. From airport lounges to neighborhood cafés and buzzy Melrose hotspots, there are plenty of ways to get your foot in the door or level up into management.

Employer: Eurest USA (Compass Group)

Eurest USA (Compass Group) Location: Los Angeles, CA (LAX)

Los Angeles, CA (LAX) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $32.65/hour + weekly pay

Fine-dining style service in the Delta Sky Club at LAX. Monday–Friday schedule (with some weekends/holidays), strong benefits, and a polished guest-facing role in a premium lounge.

Employer: sbe Lifestyle Hospitality

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Type: Full-time

High-end, high-volume Japanese concept in Century City. Lead all restaurant operations, P&L, and a large team in a fast-paced, luxury environment with full benefits.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $32–$35/hour + bonus potential

Run a single Panda Express location, lead the team, and grow into a General Manager role with paid leadership training, strong benefits, and free meals.

Employer: McDonald’s

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $83,200–$95,680/year + incentives

Second-in-command at a busy McDonald’s: oversee training, food safety, inventory, and guest experience. Comes with solid benefits, paid vacation, and growth potential.

Employer: Riboli Family Wines

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $75,000–$80,000/year

Evening shift leader at a wine-focused bistro. Manage staff, closing procedures, events, and wine service for a historic, award-winning California winery.

Employer: gategroup

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $35.65/hour

Lead cook role in high-volume airline catering. Great if you like production cooking, recipe execution, and working behind the scenes to feed travelers.

Employer: Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Type: Full-time, early mornings (3:00am–11:30am)

Full-time, early mornings (3:00am–11:30am) Pay: $32.75–$33.91/hour

Hotel bakery role focused on breads and pastries for a luxury property. Strong benefits, free meals, and classic Four Seasons training.

Employer: Blai

Location: Woodland Hills, CA

Woodland Hills, CA Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $18.50–$22/hour

Entry-level friendly front-of-house role combining serving and bussing. Good fit if you want to learn the floor, work with guests, and grow your skills.

Employer: Fooda

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Type: Part-time (Mon–Thu 2–6pm, Fri 10am–2pm)

Support pop-up food events in offices: set up, tear down, light tech troubleshooting, and customer service. Includes PTO, 401(k) match, and free food.

Employer: Fooda

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Type: Part-time (Mon–Thu 6–10am, Fri 7–11am)

Similar to the afternoon role but early mornings. Great if you want steady hours, benefits like PTO and 401(k) match, and still have the rest of the day free.

Employer: Carmel Restaurant

Location: West Hollywood, CA

West Hollywood, CA Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $17.87–$20/hour + tips

Front desk at a buzzy Melrose spot inspired by Tel Aviv’s Carmel Market. Manage reservations, greet guests, and keep the flow smooth in a high-energy dining room.

Employer: Cold Stone Creamery

Location: West Hills, CA

West Hills, CA Type: Part-time/Other

Part-time/Other Pay: From $20/hour

Scooping, mixing, and guest service in a fast-paced ice cream shop. Flexible schedule and a good starter job if you’re new to hospitality.

Employer: One Piece Cafe

Location: Downtown Los Angeles, CA

Downtown Los Angeles, CA Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $20–$23/hour + tips

Lead-level cook role in an anime-themed café. You’ll run stations, help train staff, manage inventory, and keep standards high—perfect for serious cooks who also love One Piece.

Employer: Cotti Coffee

Location: Hollywood, CA

Hollywood, CA Type: Part-time/Other

Part-time/Other Pay: $18–$20/hour

Make espresso drinks on Sunset Blvd, work the POS, and keep the café clean. Good fit if you like a steady barista rhythm and a neighborhood vibe.

Employer: The Henry (Fox Restaurant Concepts)

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Type: Full-time

Sous role in a busy, polished neighborhood restaurant. You’ll manage shifts, coach the team, and drive food quality with benefits, dining discounts, and tuition help.

Employer: The Win~Dow

Location: Los Angeles, CA (West Adams)

Los Angeles, CA (West Adams) Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $24–$28/hour (with tips)

Front-of-house at a cult-favorite burger stand. Fast-paced, fun, and very guest-focused, with free meals and benefits for qualifying team members.

Employer: The Win~Dow

Location: Los Angeles, CA (West Adams)

Los Angeles, CA (West Adams) Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $23–$25/hour (with tips)

Cook in a scratch burger kitchen with serious standards. Great for line cooks who want speed, consistency, and a tight-knit team.

Employer: House of Galbi Korean BBQ

Location: Northridge, CA

Northridge, CA Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: From $17.87/hour

Back-of-house role at a Korean BBQ spot. Solid fit if you have at least a year of restaurant experience and want to build skills in a busy kitchen.

Employer: Smoothie Criminal

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $20/hour + tips

Make smoothies, bowls, coffee, and matcha while giving fast, friendly service. Flexible schedule, growth potential, and a health-focused menu.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh—LA moves fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.