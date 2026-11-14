Los Angeles is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from tech and media to healthcare and construction. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these openings span on-site, hybrid, and fully remote options.

Employer: PMCS Group, Inc.

Location: Los Angeles, CA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Seasoned builder? This role leads complex $20M+ commercial and public/education projects end-to-end, from pre-con to closeout. Ideal if you have 15–20 years in construction/project management and want full ownership of budget, schedule, and contractor performance.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Remote-first (includes LA; Pacific range)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $165,000 – $225,000 (CA/WA/NY/NJ/CT)

Lead company-wide security programs that protect products, systems, and data. Great fit if you have 8+ years driving complex technical/security initiatives and want remote flexibility, equity, and 100% paid medical for you and dependents.

Employer: Premier America Credit Union

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000 – $150,000

Run the enterprise portfolio across Agile, waterfall, and hybrid projects while leading PMs and Scrum Masters. Perfect if you’re PMP/Agile certified with 8+ years in project/program/portfolio management and want strong benefits and 401(k) with 6% match.

Employer: Kosas

Location: Los Angeles, CA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $200,000 + bonus

Own how all creative work moves through a fast-growing beauty brand—from launch calendars and scopes to budgets and resourcing. Great for someone with 8+ years in creative ops across digital, campaigns, packaging, and retail.

Employer: Crunchyroll

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $196,100 – $245,090

High-impact strategy role shaping Crunchyroll’s growth agenda across acquisitions, partnerships, and new businesses. Best for candidates with 12+ years in corporate strategy, corp dev, consulting, or investing who love media/entertainment.

Employer: Journal Technologies

Location: Los Angeles, CA (remote/office flexibility)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $120,000

Lead product strategy for court and justice system software used across the US, Canada, and Australia. Good fit if you have 2+ years in product management and want mission-driven work plus strong benefits and annual learning budget.

Employer: Roku

Location: Los Angeles, CA (hybrid; Mon–Thu in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $146,200 – $169,900 (CA)

Own the commerce financial platform that powers partner monetization, billing, and payouts. Ideal for someone with deep payments/fintech/compliance experience who wants to shape controls and roadmap at a major streaming platform.

Employer: Consertus

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $160,000 – $185,000 + annual bonus eligibility

Lead cost estimating for LA Metro and major transportation projects across rail, transit, and heavy civil. Great for 10–15 year estimators who want to work on big public infrastructure with robust benefits and PTO.

Employer: Kent Daniels & Associates, Inc. (for a law firm client)

Location: Downtown Los Angeles, CA (hybrid; 2 days on-site)

Type: Full-time, Direct hire

Salary: $60,000 – $65,000

Entry-level friendly project role supporting financial systems projects at a law firm. Good if you have 1+ year in professional services/legal, strong Excel, and want a path into project management.

Employer: L.A. Care Health Plan

Location: Los Angeles, CA (travel to offsite locations)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $149,502 – $254,152

Lead strategic relationships with hospitals, health systems, and medical groups for the nation’s largest public health plan. Best for leaders with 8+ years in health plans/systems and deep experience in value-based care and provider partnerships.

Employer: Suffolk Construction

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (competitive; varies by experience)

Run ground-up and complex healthcare construction projects, owning budget, schedule, contracts, and closeout. Ideal if you have 5+ years in construction PM and want to work for a top national contractor.

Employer: PPG (Aerospace)

Location: Sylmar, CA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,000 – $197,000 + up to 20% bonus

Lead the F-35 and fighter jet transparency manufacturing value stream, driving safety, quality, delivery, and cost. Great for 10+ year manufacturing leaders with aerospace/defense experience and strong Lean/Kaizen skills.

Employer: Guidehouse

Location: Los Angeles, CA (heavy travel; consulting)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $89,000 – $148,000

Early-career consulting role for current grad students (through Fall 2026) who will graduate by Summer 2027. You’ll help health systems improve care access, efficiency, and quality across the continuum.

Employer: FirstService Residential

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $95,000

Manage multiple HOA communities, advise boards, oversee budgets, vendors, and compliance, and possibly supervise on-site staff. Good for those with 2–3 years HOA experience who enjoy community-facing leadership.

Employer: Google

Location: Los Angeles, CA (also NY, Chicago, Mountain View, SF)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $186,000 – $269,000 + ~20% bonus + equity

Own third-party data strategy for key verticals (Legal, Finance, Health, etc.) to power Google’s AI and agentic experiences. Ideal for leaders with 8+ years in consulting/strategy/sales ops and experience structuring complex commercial agreements.

Employer: Turn Around Communications, Inc. (TACI)

Location: Remote (must be able to work on-site in Louisiana)

Type: Full-time, W2

Salary: $95,000 – $150,000 (DOE)

Lead hyperscale data center and AI infrastructure projects, focusing on high-count fiber, splicing, and structured cabling. Great for 6+ year PMs in data centers/telecom who want to stay hands-on with cutting-edge network builds.

Employer: Google

Location: Los Angeles, CA (also NY, Chicago, Mountain View, SF)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $234,000 – $325,000 + ~25% bonus + equity

Lead the strategic incubator for Google’s largest Ads business, shaping investments, AI-first GTM models, and cross-functional transformations. Best for senior leaders with 10+ years in strategy/consulting and 5+ years working with execs plus people management.

Employer: Right at School

Location: Los Angeles, CA (hybrid; multi-site)

Type: Full-time, Salaried exempt

Salary: $70,000 – $75,000

Oversee multiple before/after-school programs, managing 35–70 staff and site quality, P&L, and school relationships. Great for multi-site leaders with 3+ years managing 5+ locations who enjoy education and community work.

If one of these roles speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.