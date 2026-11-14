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🛒 Los Angeles Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Retail and customer service roles are popping off all over Los Angeles right now, from malls to med spas to storage centers. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, there’s a lot to pick from.
Seasonal Retail Commission Sales Associate – Fine Jewelry
Employer: Macy’s | Location: Los Angeles, CA (Sherman Oaks Fashion Square) | Type: Temporary, seasonal
Pay: Hourly + 1–2% commission on eligible sales
Help shoppers pick out fine jewelry and watches, earn commission, and work in a busy, upscale department. Great fit if you have 1–2 years sales experience, love luxury products, and can work holidays and weekends.
Retail Shop Manager on Duty, Sports Club LA
Employer: Equinox | Location: West LA | Type: Full-time
Pay: $20.97/hr + bonus and incentives
Lead the retail shop inside a high-end fitness club, coaching the sales team and keeping the shop running smoothly. Good for someone with retail leadership and a passion for fitness and premium brands.
Customer Service Representative
Employer: U-Haul | Location: Northridge, CA | Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed; includes $100 hiring bonus + $300 certification bonus
Be the face of U-Haul, helping customers with rentals, returns, and equipment on the lot. Includes paid hands-on training, chances to learn propane/forklift, and lots of benefits.
Assistant Meat/Seafood Manager
Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market | Location: Los Angeles, CA | Type: Full-time
Pay: $19.50–$29.15/hr
Help lead a busy meat & seafood department, from ordering and inventory to team training and customer service. Great for someone with 2+ years grocery/meat experience who wants leadership and strong benefits.
Seafood Team Member (Service Counter) – Full Time
Employer: Whole Foods Market | Location: Los Angeles, CA | Type: Full-time
Pay: $19.25–$25.40/hr
Work the seafood counter, keep displays fresh, and help customers choose products. No prior retail experience required, and you get access to Whole Foods benefits and store discount.
Area Supervisor
Employer: Ross Stores, Inc. | Location: Los Angeles, CA | Type: Full-time
Pay: $19.37–$19.87/hr
Front-line store leader role: open/close the store, supervise associates, and keep the floor safe and shoppable. Good step up if you have customer service + some supervisory experience.
Experienced Service Advisor
Employer: Airport Marina Ford | Location: Los Angeles, CA | Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
High-paced dealership role where you manage repair orders and keep customers updated on their vehicles. Best for someone with Ford or automotive service advisor experience looking for growth, benefits, and bonuses.
Cashier
Employer: Nick The Greek | Location: Woodland Hills, CA | Type: Part-time
Pay: $20.00–$20.01/hr
Handle the register, help guests, and keep the front of house clean at a busy Greek spot. Comes with 401(k) and employee discount, ideal if you want steady part-time restaurant work.
Shift Supervisor – Century City Mall
Employer: Venchi | Location: Los Angeles, CA (Century City) | Type: Full-time
Pay: $21–$23/hr + tips + monthly incentives
Lead shifts at a premium Italian chocolate & gelato shop, coaching the team and handling cash, merchandising, and customer service. Includes 401(k) match, health benefits, PTO, and free gelato/espresso during shifts.
Cashier/Customer Service
Employer: Sierra Foods Inc (Amar Apollo) | Location: Sherman Oaks, CA | Type: Full-time or Part-time
Pay: From $18.42/hr
Low-stress gas station/market cashier role with flexible hours, light cleaning, and friendly environment. Offers health insurance and 401(k) matching.
Front Desk Staff
Employer: Soho Studios | Location: Los Angeles, CA (90025) | Type: Part-time
Pay: $18/hr
Welcome clients to a dance/fitness studio, handle check-ins, sales, and keep the space spotless. Great if you love health, dance, and studio vibes and can work weekends and varied shifts.
Veterinary Customer Service Representative – Glendale
Employer: Modern Animal | Location: Los Angeles, CA (Glendale clinic) | Type: Not listed (onsite)
Pay: Not listed
Be a "Host" at a modern vet clinic—manage appointments, support the vet team, and represent the brand at local events. Strong fit if you love animals and customer service and want solid medical, vision, dental, and 401(k) match.
Customer Service – Self Storage Manager
Employer: Public Storage | Location: Panorama City, CA | Type: Full-time (flexible schedule)
Pay: $19.50/hr + performance bonuses
Run storage properties, help customers with units, and keep the site clean and secure. You’ll work mostly independently, get benefits at 20+ hrs/week, and receive mileage reimbursement when traveling between sites.
Bilingual Sales Associate
Employer: Ace Cash Express | Location: Wilmington, CA | Type: Full-time
Pay: $18.50–$19.50/hr + bonuses
Use your Spanish/English skills to help customers with financial services while earning hourly pay plus incentives. Sundays off, benefits, 401(k), and tuition reimbursement for full-time staff.
Sales Representative
Employer: Spacetel LA, INC (Cricket Wireless) | Location: Los Angeles, CA | Type: Full-time
Pay: From $17.50/hr
Sell phones, plans, and accessories while building repeat customers for a Cricket dealer. Includes paid training, PTO, parental leave, relocation assistance, and employee discounts.
Seasonal Retail Team Member – Topanga Mall
Employer: YoungLA | Location: Northridge / Canoga Park, CA | Type: Part-time, seasonal
Pay: Not listed
Help run YoungLA’s fitness apparel store at Topanga Mall—serve customers, run the POS, and rep the brand. Perfect if you’re into fitness clothing and want a 40% employee discount.
Rental Sales Agent
Employer: SIXT | Location: Los Angeles, CA (airport branch) | Type: Full-time
Pay: $25/hr + uncapped commission (avg. $112K–$250K)
High-earning sales role at the airport, matching customers with rental cars and upselling protections and upgrades. Best for strong closers who like commission-driven work and flexible shifts.
Luxury Med Spa Front Desk & Patient Coordinator
Employer: Forever Young by Rita | Location: Encino, CA | Type: Full-time
Pay: $23–$28/hr + performance bonuses
Front desk + sales role at a luxury med spa, handling bookings, payments, and product/treatment upsells. Great for someone polished and sales-minded with beauty/med spa or luxury service experience.
If one of these feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—LA roles like these tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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