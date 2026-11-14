Retail and customer service roles are popping off all over Los Angeles right now, from malls to med spas to storage centers. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: Macy’s | Location: Los Angeles, CA (Sherman Oaks Fashion Square) | Type: Temporary, seasonal

Pay: Hourly + 1–2% commission on eligible sales

Help shoppers pick out fine jewelry and watches, earn commission, and work in a busy, upscale department. Great fit if you have 1–2 years sales experience, love luxury products, and can work holidays and weekends.

Employer: Equinox | Location: West LA | Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.97/hr + bonus and incentives

Lead the retail shop inside a high-end fitness club, coaching the sales team and keeping the shop running smoothly. Good for someone with retail leadership and a passion for fitness and premium brands.

Employer: U-Haul | Location: Northridge, CA | Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed; includes $100 hiring bonus + $300 certification bonus

Be the face of U-Haul, helping customers with rentals, returns, and equipment on the lot. Includes paid hands-on training, chances to learn propane/forklift, and lots of benefits.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market | Location: Los Angeles, CA | Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50–$29.15/hr

Help lead a busy meat & seafood department, from ordering and inventory to team training and customer service. Great for someone with 2+ years grocery/meat experience who wants leadership and strong benefits.

Employer: Whole Foods Market | Location: Los Angeles, CA | Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.25–$25.40/hr

Work the seafood counter, keep displays fresh, and help customers choose products. No prior retail experience required, and you get access to Whole Foods benefits and store discount.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc. | Location: Los Angeles, CA | Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.37–$19.87/hr

Front-line store leader role: open/close the store, supervise associates, and keep the floor safe and shoppable. Good step up if you have customer service + some supervisory experience.

Employer: Airport Marina Ford | Location: Los Angeles, CA | Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

High-paced dealership role where you manage repair orders and keep customers updated on their vehicles. Best for someone with Ford or automotive service advisor experience looking for growth, benefits, and bonuses.

Employer: Nick The Greek | Location: Woodland Hills, CA | Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00–$20.01/hr

Handle the register, help guests, and keep the front of house clean at a busy Greek spot. Comes with 401(k) and employee discount, ideal if you want steady part-time restaurant work.

Employer: Venchi | Location: Los Angeles, CA (Century City) | Type: Full-time

Pay: $21–$23/hr + tips + monthly incentives

Lead shifts at a premium Italian chocolate & gelato shop, coaching the team and handling cash, merchandising, and customer service. Includes 401(k) match, health benefits, PTO, and free gelato/espresso during shifts.

Employer: Sierra Foods Inc (Amar Apollo) | Location: Sherman Oaks, CA | Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $18.42/hr

Low-stress gas station/market cashier role with flexible hours, light cleaning, and friendly environment. Offers health insurance and 401(k) matching.

Employer: Soho Studios | Location: Los Angeles, CA (90025) | Type: Part-time

Pay: $18/hr

Welcome clients to a dance/fitness studio, handle check-ins, sales, and keep the space spotless. Great if you love health, dance, and studio vibes and can work weekends and varied shifts.

Employer: Modern Animal | Location: Los Angeles, CA (Glendale clinic) | Type: Not listed (onsite)

Pay: Not listed

Be a "Host" at a modern vet clinic—manage appointments, support the vet team, and represent the brand at local events. Strong fit if you love animals and customer service and want solid medical, vision, dental, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Public Storage | Location: Panorama City, CA | Type: Full-time (flexible schedule)

Pay: $19.50/hr + performance bonuses

Run storage properties, help customers with units, and keep the site clean and secure. You’ll work mostly independently, get benefits at 20+ hrs/week, and receive mileage reimbursement when traveling between sites.

Employer: Ace Cash Express | Location: Wilmington, CA | Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50–$19.50/hr + bonuses

Use your Spanish/English skills to help customers with financial services while earning hourly pay plus incentives. Sundays off, benefits, 401(k), and tuition reimbursement for full-time staff.

Employer: Spacetel LA, INC (Cricket Wireless) | Location: Los Angeles, CA | Type: Full-time

Pay: From $17.50/hr

Sell phones, plans, and accessories while building repeat customers for a Cricket dealer. Includes paid training, PTO, parental leave, relocation assistance, and employee discounts.

Employer: YoungLA | Location: Northridge / Canoga Park, CA | Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: Not listed

Help run YoungLA’s fitness apparel store at Topanga Mall—serve customers, run the POS, and rep the brand. Perfect if you’re into fitness clothing and want a 40% employee discount.

Employer: SIXT | Location: Los Angeles, CA (airport branch) | Type: Full-time

Pay: $25/hr + uncapped commission (avg. $112K–$250K)

High-earning sales role at the airport, matching customers with rental cars and upselling protections and upgrades. Best for strong closers who like commission-driven work and flexible shifts.

Employer: Forever Young by Rita | Location: Encino, CA | Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$28/hr + performance bonuses

Front desk + sales role at a luxury med spa, handling bookings, payments, and product/treatment upsells. Great for someone polished and sales-minded with beauty/med spa or luxury service experience.

If one of these feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—LA roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.