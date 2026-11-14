Construction and trades work is busy across Los Angeles right now, with solid demand for people who can build, wire, and weld. Here are a few strong openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Hermeus

Hermeus Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (competitive pay + equity per posting)

Hands-on welder role helping build high-speed aerospace hardware for a venture-backed defense aviation company. You’ll do precision TIG/MIG/arc work on advanced alloys and collaborate closely with engineering and manufacturing teams.

Employer: WG Electric Inc.

WG Electric Inc. Location: North Hollywood, CA (Los Angeles County)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour (per posting)

Multifamily residential electrician work across LA County with a company focused on apartment and condo projects. Good fit if you have your own tools, reliable transportation, and solid experience in multifamily wiring.

Employer: SCS Group Inc.

SCS Group Inc. Location: Los Angeles, CA (on the road)

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $22.00 – $28.00 per hour

Expected Hours: 25 – 40 per week

Low-voltage field tech role installing home audio/video, Wi‑Fi, networking, security cameras, and smart lighting in new builds and remodels. Great if you like tech, clean install work, and moving between different job sites.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles often pop up from the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.