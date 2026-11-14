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🚧 Multiple Skilled Trades Openings Around Los Angeles
Construction and trades work is busy across Los Angeles right now, with solid demand for people who can build, wire, and weld. Here are a few strong openings worth a look this week.
Welder
- Employer: Hermeus
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not listed (competitive pay + equity per posting)
Hands-on welder role helping build high-speed aerospace hardware for a venture-backed defense aviation company. You’ll do precision TIG/MIG/arc work on advanced alloys and collaborate closely with engineering and manufacturing teams.
Electrician
- Employer: WG Electric Inc.
- Location: North Hollywood, CA (Los Angeles County)
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour (per posting)
Multifamily residential electrician work across LA County with a company focused on apartment and condo projects. Good fit if you have your own tools, reliable transportation, and solid experience in multifamily wiring.
Field Technician (Low-Voltage)
- Employer: SCS Group Inc.
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (on the road)
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Pay: $22.00 – $28.00 per hour
- Expected Hours: 25 – 40 per week
Low-voltage field tech role installing home audio/video, Wi‑Fi, networking, security cameras, and smart lighting in new builds and remodels. Great if you like tech, clean install work, and moving between different job sites.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles often pop up from the same employers.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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