Los Angeles is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who keep buildings, homes, and cars clean and in good shape. Here are several solid maintenance and cleaning roles hiring now around the city.

Employer: Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Location: San Pedro, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $20.50/hour (posting also lists a range of $15.67–$17.77/hr)

(posting also lists a range of $15.67–$17.77/hr) Daytime hours, with possible Sundays off depending on location. Mix of cleaning, light repairs, painting, and basic building upkeep across storage facilities. Includes PTO, 401(k) match, medical options, wellness program, and discounts.

Employer: Sherman Oaks Hospital

Location: Los Angeles, CA (Sherman Oaks)

Type: Per diem (as needed), variable shifts

Pay: About $25.91/hour

Hospital environmental services role keeping patient areas and buildings clean. Good fit if you have some hospital housekeeping experience and want flexible, shift-based work.

Employer: Meridian Cleaning Service

Meridian Cleaning Service Location: Los Angeles, CA (Westside areas)

Type: Part-time (10–25 hrs/week)

Pay: $22–$24/hour , W-2 , plus paid drive time, mileage, tips, paid sick leave & training

, , plus paid drive time, mileage, tips, paid sick leave & training Weekday home cleaning in higher-end houses (Brentwood, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, etc.). You get your schedule in advance and often work solo or with one partner using a clear checklist.

Employer: Servicon

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Around $85,000/year

Senior leadership role running environmental services at one or more healthcare sites. You’ll lead managers and staff, oversee cleaning standards, budgets, KPIs, and safety programs. Requires several years of EVS/facility leadership and strong people-management skills.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Mobile auto detailing at clients’ homes or workplaces. You’ll need your own detailing equipment, reliable transportation, and enough stamina for washing, waxing, and interior deep cleans on the go.

Employer: Crenshaw Nursing Home

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (varies by shift, experience, and location)

Not listed (varies by shift, experience, and location) Nursing home housekeeping and laundry work: cleaning rooms and common areas, handling linens, and following infection-control rules. COVID-19 vaccination (including boosters) is required.

Employer: Tenant Services, Inc. (TSI)

Location: Greater Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27/hour

Field role doing repairs in homes across LA—plumbing, electrical, painting, drywall, carpentry, and general maintenance. Best for people with 5+ years in a trade and a solid repair background.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick, focused application today can turn into your next steady paycheck.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.