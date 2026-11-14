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🔧 Los Angeles building & grounds jobs with multiple openings
Los Angeles is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who keep buildings, homes, and cars clean and in good shape. Here are several solid maintenance and cleaning roles hiring now around the city.
Custodian / Maintenance Worker – Extra Space Storage
- Employer: Extra Space Storage
- Location: San Pedro, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at $20.50/hour (posting also lists a range of $15.67–$17.77/hr)
- Daytime hours, with possible Sundays off depending on location. Mix of cleaning, light repairs, painting, and basic building upkeep across storage facilities. Includes PTO, 401(k) match, medical options, wellness program, and discounts.
EVS – Housekeeping (Hospital)
- Employer: Sherman Oaks Hospital
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (Sherman Oaks)
- Type: Per diem (as needed), variable shifts
- Pay: About $25.91/hour
- Hospital environmental services role keeping patient areas and buildings clean. Good fit if you have some hospital housekeeping experience and want flexible, shift-based work.
Professional Home Cleaner – Weekdays
- Employer: Meridian Cleaning Service
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (Westside areas)
- Type: Part-time (10–25 hrs/week)
- Pay: $22–$24/hour, W-2, plus paid drive time, mileage, tips, paid sick leave & training
- Weekday home cleaning in higher-end houses (Brentwood, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, etc.). You get your schedule in advance and often work solo or with one partner using a clear checklist.
EVS Director – Healthcare Facilities
- Employer: Servicon
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Around $85,000/year
- Senior leadership role running environmental services at one or more healthcare sites. You’ll lead managers and staff, oversee cleaning standards, budgets, KPIs, and safety programs. Requires several years of EVS/facility leadership and strong people-management skills.
Mobile Car Detailer
- Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Mobile auto detailing at clients’ homes or workplaces. You’ll need your own detailing equipment, reliable transportation, and enough stamina for washing, waxing, and interior deep cleans on the go.
Housekeeping & Laundry Aide – Part-time
- Employer: Crenshaw Nursing Home
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed (varies by shift, experience, and location)
- Nursing home housekeeping and laundry work: cleaning rooms and common areas, handling linens, and following infection-control rules. COVID-19 vaccination (including boosters) is required.
Maintenance & Repair Professionals – Residential
- Employer: Tenant Services, Inc. (TSI)
- Location: Greater Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $27/hour
- Field role doing repairs in homes across LA—plumbing, electrical, painting, drywall, carpentry, and general maintenance. Best for people with 5+ years in a trade and a solid repair background.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick, focused application today can turn into your next steady paycheck.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.