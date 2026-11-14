LA’s creative scene is busy right now—brands, studios, and platforms are all hiring people who can blend art, content, and strategy. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Nothing Nice

Nothing Nice Location: Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA (in person, shoots around LA + possible US travel)

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 10am–6pm, some flexibility)

(Mon–Fri, 10am–6pm, some flexibility) Pay: $25/hour

You’ll work directly with the founder to shape influencers into full brands—pitching concepts, shooting, helping with styling (including sensual/lingerie shoots), and using fan data to guide what gets made next. Great fit if you have an art/design background, love experimenting with AI tools, and want to own projects end to end.

Employer: YouTube (Google)

Location: Los Angeles, CA (option to prefer San Bruno, CA or New York, NY)

(option to prefer San Bruno, CA or New York, NY) Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,000 – $166,000/year + 15% bonus target + equity + benefits

Lead scaled help content (written, video, graphics) for YouTube product launches and improvements, and help build an AI‑first content operations team. Ideal if you have 4+ years in PR/media/internal comms for tech products and are comfortable using data to shape content strategy.

Employer: BH Houses / BH Studio

Location: Los Angeles, CA (in person)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $150 – $300 per event / per day

Run day‑to‑day operations for a growing photo/video studio, manage client relationships, plan shoots and events, and handle social media. Great for someone with photography experience, strong people skills, and flexible availability on some evenings and Sundays (no Saturdays).

Employer: Renobook Interiors

Location: Los Angeles, CA 90006 (hybrid remote)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $25/hour, 16–24 hours/week

Work remotely most of the time while helping design high‑end, modern traditional homes—especially kitchens, cabinetry layouts, and custom millwork. You’ll source finishes and fixtures, create drawings and mood boards, and visit sites as needed; 2+ years in high‑end residential and AutoCAD skills are required.

Employer: NBCUniversal – UDX Franchise, Products & Partnerships

Location: Universal City, CA (hybrid, ~4 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $125,000/year + benefits

Lead design and development for collectibles tied to major Universal IP—from concept and trend research through approvals and final product. Best for someone with 5+ years in toys/collectibles or consumer products, a strong portfolio, and experience with licensed entertainment brands.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives you ideas on how to tailor your portfolio or resume.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.