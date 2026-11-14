LA’s engineering scene is buzzing right now—especially around space, defense, and infrastructure. If you’re an architect or engineer, there are plenty of ways to level up your career without leaving the metro area.

Employer: Antares

Location: Los Angeles, CA (Torrance facility)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $190,000

Own end-to-end testing for space nuclear power systems—avionics, electrical subsystems, and thermal hardware. Ideal if you have 5+ years in avionics/electronics testing, Python/LabVIEW/MATLAB, and want hands-on work with TVAC, vibration, and EMI/EMC.

Employer: Antares

Location: Los Angeles, CA (Torrance, CA facility)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $48.60 – $59.60/hour

Hands-on role building and operating test rigs for a next-gen microreactor. Great fit for techs with 5+ years experience in test labs, instrumentation (thermocouples, pressure transducers, strain gauges), and shop tools who like being on the floor, not behind a desk.

Employer: KDG Construction Consulting

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $249,000 – $273,000

Lead electrical and utility coordination for major infrastructure and transportation projects (think airports and large transit). Best for engineers with 15+ years experience, strong agency/utility negotiation skills, and deep knowledge of LADWP, CPUC, Caltrans, Metro, and similar.

Employer: Hadrian

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes equity + benefits)

Split your time between CAD and the shop floor, helping build an advanced weld development center for aerospace/defense parts. Great for mechanical/manufacturing engineers (2+ years) who like tooling/fixtures, automation concepts, and hands-on welding development.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Location: Woodland Hills, CA

Type: Full-time, onsite (9/80 schedule)

Salary: $161,100 – $241,700

Manage a team developing inertial navigation sensors for aerospace/defense. You’ll handle staffing, proposals, and technical leadership—ideal if you have 8+ years in advanced sensors and systems engineering and can obtain a Secret clearance.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Location: Woodland Hills, CA

Type: Full-time, onsite (9/80 schedule)

Salary: $161,100 – $241,700

Lead a systems team focused on Model-Based Systems Engineering for inertial navigation systems. Perfect if you’re strong in MBSE tools, DOORS/MS Project, and want to manage engineers while shaping digital engineering processes.

Employer: Rocketdyne

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the go-to structural analysis lead across aerospace programs—strength, fatigue, fracture mechanics, and dynamics. Great for senior analysts comfortable with ANSYS, NASGRO, and mentoring others while owning analysis plans and reviews.

Employer: Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH)

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $83,200 – $88,400 + $5,000 sign-on bonus

Perfect for new grads (0–5 years) in architectural, civil, or structural engineering. Work on building envelopes, investigations, and repair design, with strong training, profit sharing/401(k), and lots of field work.

Employer: Kimley-Horn

Location: Downtown Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: $105,000 – $175,000

Join a transit design team focused on BRT and LRT corridors—track/guideway, roadway, and station/park-and-ride design. Best for PEs with 4+ years transit experience and strong Civil 3D skills.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Location: Woodland Hills, CA (or Salt Lake City, UT)

Type: Full-time, 100% onsite

Salary: $89,400 – $167,500 (depending on level)

Design military avionics hardware (inertial navigation, mission computers) using Siemens NX and Teamcenter. Requires active Secret clearance, strong GD&T, and experience taking designs through the full lifecycle.

Employer: Oho Group (recruiting for a space startup)

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own GNC algorithms for a high-agility spacecraft—6-DOF modeling, Kalman filters, and flight software in C++/Rust. Great for control engineers (5+ years) from UAVs, missiles, or robotics looking to jump into space.

Employer: AnySignal

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $170,000 + equity

Design SystemVerilog gateware for space RF products, focusing on FPGA-based DSP. Ideal if you have 2+ years with Xilinx tools, strong verification habits, and interest in high-speed interfaces and radios.

Employer: Heaviside Industries

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Set technical direction for gasoline two-stroke propulsion on autonomous munitions. Best for propulsion experts (8+ years) with deep small-engine experience, dyno testing, and CAD/GD&T skills.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a space startup)

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $175,000

Own spacecraft configuration from CAD layout and mass properties to TVAC/vibe test planning and launch vehicle integration. Great for engineers with 3+ years on satellites/spacecraft and strong 3D CAD skills (SolidWorks/Creo/NX/CATIA).

Employer: Blue Origin – Honeybee Robotics

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,706 – $182,987.70

Lead avionics and electrical design for planetary exploration hardware—PCBs, EGSE, and flight electronics. Good fit if you have 5+ years across the full hardware lifecycle and enjoy hands-on testing in labs.

Employer: Silvus Technologies (Motorola Solutions)

Location: West Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time, 100% onsite

Salary: $95,000 – $125,000

Own component selection and lifecycle for advanced MANET/MIMO radios—connectors, cables, RF/digital parts. Great for EEs with 3–5 years in component or hardware engineering and interest in defense comms.

Employer: Google

Location: Los Angeles, CA (and other US sites)

Type: Full-time, high travel (50%+)

Salary: $144,000 – $208,000 + 15% bonus + equity

Be the lead electrical POC on data center builds—LV/MV power, NEC/NFPA compliance, and contractor oversight. Ideal for EEs with 5+ years on mission-critical facilities and strong field/construction experience.

Employer: PlaneWave, Inc.

Location: Reseda, CA (Los Angeles area)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $55,000 – $65,000

Entry-level RF/environmental test role working with antennas and microwave components. Great for recent grads with basic EE knowledge who want hands-on lab work and exposure to vibration, thermal cycling, and TVAC.

Employer: Varda Space Industries

Location: El Segundo, CA (Los Angeles area)

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $140,333 – $179,314

Own fluid components (valves, regulators, filters, manifolds) for orbital vehicles using HTP biprop systems. Best for engineers with 3+ years on high-pressure propulsion components and experience with SMC-S-016 testing.

Employer: Varda Space Industries

Location: El Segundo, CA

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $181,913 – $232,444

Senior-level version of the role above, leading design and qualification of propulsion components and supplier strategy. Ideal if you have 6–10+ years in spacecraft/launch vehicle fluid components and want broad technical ownership.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and throw your hat in the ring while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.