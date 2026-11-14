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🏗️ Multiple High-Paying Engineering Roles in Los Angeles ($80K–$270K+)
LA’s engineering scene is buzzing right now—especially around space, defense, and infrastructure. If you’re an architect or engineer, there are plenty of ways to level up your career without leaving the metro area.
Senior Test Engineer - Space
Employer: Antares
Location: Los Angeles, CA (Torrance facility)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $140,000 – $190,000
Own end-to-end testing for space nuclear power systems—avionics, electrical subsystems, and thermal hardware. Ideal if you have 5+ years in avionics/electronics testing, Python/LabVIEW/MATLAB, and want hands-on work with TVAC, vibration, and EMI/EMC.
Test Technician IV (R1 Reactor)
Employer: Antares
Location: Los Angeles, CA (Torrance, CA facility)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $48.60 – $59.60/hour
Hands-on role building and operating test rigs for a next-gen microreactor. Great fit for techs with 5+ years experience in test labs, instrumentation (thermocouples, pressure transducers, strain gauges), and shop tools who like being on the floor, not behind a desk.
Senior Electrical Engineer
Employer: KDG Construction Consulting
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $249,000 – $273,000
Lead electrical and utility coordination for major infrastructure and transportation projects (think airports and large transit). Best for engineers with 15+ years experience, strong agency/utility negotiation skills, and deep knowledge of LADWP, CPUC, Caltrans, Metro, and similar.
R&D Engineer, Welding
Employer: Hadrian
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (includes equity + benefits)
Split your time between CAD and the shop floor, helping build an advanced weld development center for aerospace/defense parts. Great for mechanical/manufacturing engineers (2+ years) who like tooling/fixtures, automation concepts, and hands-on welding development.
Manager Systems Engineering 2 – Sensor Systems
Employer: Northrop Grumman
Location: Woodland Hills, CA
Type: Full-time, onsite (9/80 schedule)
Salary: $161,100 – $241,700
Manage a team developing inertial navigation sensors for aerospace/defense. You’ll handle staffing, proposals, and technical leadership—ideal if you have 8+ years in advanced sensors and systems engineering and can obtain a Secret clearance.
Manager Systems Engineering 2 – MBSE Requirements & Architectures
Employer: Northrop Grumman
Location: Woodland Hills, CA
Type: Full-time, onsite (9/80 schedule)
Salary: $161,100 – $241,700
Lead a systems team focused on Model-Based Systems Engineering for inertial navigation systems. Perfect if you’re strong in MBSE tools, DOORS/MS Project, and want to manage engineers while shaping digital engineering processes.
Lead Structural Engineer
Employer: Rocketdyne
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Be the go-to structural analysis lead across aerospace programs—strength, fatigue, fracture mechanics, and dynamics. Great for senior analysts comfortable with ANSYS, NASGRO, and mentoring others while owning analysis plans and reviews.
Entry-Level Engineer, Building Technology
Employer: Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH)
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $83,200 – $88,400 + $5,000 sign-on bonus
Perfect for new grads (0–5 years) in architectural, civil, or structural engineering. Work on building envelopes, investigations, and repair design, with strong training, profit sharing/401(k), and lots of field work.
Civil Engineer – Transit
Employer: Kimley-Horn
Location: Downtown Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time, in-office
Salary: $105,000 – $175,000
Join a transit design team focused on BRT and LRT corridors—track/guideway, roadway, and station/park-and-ride design. Best for PEs with 4+ years transit experience and strong Civil 3D skills.
Principal / Senior Principal Mechanical Design Engineer
Employer: Northrop Grumman
Location: Woodland Hills, CA (or Salt Lake City, UT)
Type: Full-time, 100% onsite
Salary: $89,400 – $167,500 (depending on level)
Design military avionics hardware (inertial navigation, mission computers) using Siemens NX and Teamcenter. Requires active Secret clearance, strong GD&T, and experience taking designs through the full lifecycle.
Senior Guidance & Control Systems Engineer (Spacecraft)
Employer: Oho Group (recruiting for a space startup)
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Own GNC algorithms for a high-agility spacecraft—6-DOF modeling, Kalman filters, and flight software in C++/Rust. Great for control engineers (5+ years) from UAVs, missiles, or robotics looking to jump into space.
FPGA Engineer – Space Radios
Employer: AnySignal
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $130,000 – $170,000 + equity
Design SystemVerilog gateware for space RF products, focusing on FPGA-based DSP. Ideal if you have 2+ years with Xilinx tools, strong verification habits, and interest in high-speed interfaces and radios.
Principal Propulsion Engineer
Employer: Heaviside Industries
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Set technical direction for gasoline two-stroke propulsion on autonomous munitions. Best for propulsion experts (8+ years) with deep small-engine experience, dyno testing, and CAD/GD&T skills.
Spacecraft & Satellite Configuration Design Engineer
Employer: CyberCoders (for a space startup)
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $110,000 – $175,000
Own spacecraft configuration from CAD layout and mass properties to TVAC/vibe test planning and launch vehicle integration. Great for engineers with 3+ years on satellites/spacecraft and strong 3D CAD skills (SolidWorks/Creo/NX/CATIA).
Electrical Engineer III (Honeybee Robotics)
Employer: Blue Origin – Honeybee Robotics
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $130,706 – $182,987.70
Lead avionics and electrical design for planetary exploration hardware—PCBs, EGSE, and flight electronics. Good fit if you have 5+ years across the full hardware lifecycle and enjoy hands-on testing in labs.
Hardware Component Engineer – Electrical
Employer: Silvus Technologies (Motorola Solutions)
Location: West Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time, 100% onsite
Salary: $95,000 – $125,000
Own component selection and lifecycle for advanced MANET/MIMO radios—connectors, cables, RF/digital parts. Great for EEs with 3–5 years in component or hardware engineering and interest in defense comms.
Data Center Electrical Engineer
Employer: Google
Location: Los Angeles, CA (and other US sites)
Type: Full-time, high travel (50%+)
Salary: $144,000 – $208,000 + 15% bonus + equity
Be the lead electrical POC on data center builds—LV/MV power, NEC/NFPA compliance, and contractor oversight. Ideal for EEs with 5+ years on mission-critical facilities and strong field/construction experience.
Junior Electrical Engineering Test Technician (RF & Environmental)
Employer: PlaneWave, Inc.
Location: Reseda, CA (Los Angeles area)
Type: Full-time, in-person
Salary: $55,000 – $65,000
Entry-level RF/environmental test role working with antennas and microwave components. Great for recent grads with basic EE knowledge who want hands-on lab work and exposure to vibration, thermal cycling, and TVAC.
Senior Propulsion Engineer – Components
Employer: Varda Space Industries
Location: El Segundo, CA (Los Angeles area)
Type: Full-time, onsite
Salary: $140,333 – $179,314
Own fluid components (valves, regulators, filters, manifolds) for orbital vehicles using HTP biprop systems. Best for engineers with 3+ years on high-pressure propulsion components and experience with SMC-S-016 testing.
Principal Propulsion Engineer – Components
Employer: Varda Space Industries
Location: El Segundo, CA
Type: Full-time, onsite
Salary: $181,913 – $232,444
Senior-level version of the role above, leading design and qualification of propulsion components and supplier strategy. Ideal if you have 6–10+ years in spacecraft/launch vehicle fluid components and want broad technical ownership.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and throw your hat in the ring while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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