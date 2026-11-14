Office and front desk roles are popping up all over Los Angeles right now, from clinics and schools to nonprofits and finance. If you’re organized and good with people, this week has some solid options.

Employer: J.R. Berry Search Group, Inc. (global finance firm)

J.R. Berry Search Group, Inc. (global finance firm) Location: Downtown Los Angeles, CA (4 days onsite, 1 day remote)

(4 days onsite, 1 day remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $135,000 base + overtime + bonus + benefits

Support senior leaders with complex calendars, travel, expenses, and projects in a high-end finance environment. Great fit if you have 7–10+ years supporting executives and want top pay plus strong benefits.

Employer: Antelope Valley Union High School District

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Keep student transcripts and permanent records accurate and organized for a high school district. Good for someone with 1+ year of clerical experience in education and solid typing and record-keeping skills.

Employer: Worldline Express (courier service)

(courier service) Location: Encino, CA

Type: Part-time (potential to go full-time)

(potential to go full-time) Pay: $25.28 – $30.44 per hour

Mix of admin, dispatch support, QuickBooks, and social media/digital marketing. Great if you like variety, are tech-savvy, and want room to grow into a full-time role.

Employer: Palladium Alliance, LLC

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, in person)

Pay: $18.42 – $20.00 per hour

Behind-the-scenes office role handling calls, emails, filing, invoices, and vendor coordination for residential and commercial properties. Good for detail-oriented folks who like a steady, office-based routine.

Employer: Los Angeles LGBT Center

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time, union, in person (Mon–Fri 10:30am–7:30pm)

Pay: Not listed (includes benefits + $2/hr evening differential )

Not listed (includes ) Rotate between front desk, phones, and medical records at a large LGBTQ-focused health center. Strong fit if you want mission-driven work, can handle high client volume, and are open to evenings.

Employer: ICON CDC (nonprofit)

(nonprofit) Location: Van Nuys, CA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, in person)

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour

Support the Executive Director and HR with calendars, HR admin, events, and special projects. Comes with 401(k) + match, health, vision, dental, PTO, and more—nice package for someone with 3–5 years of executive support.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, in person)

Pay: From $20.00 per hour

Greet patients, answer phones, and support check-in at a medical office. Perfect if you’re fluent in Korean and English and want a stable front-desk healthcare role.

Employer: First Family Dental

Location: Los Angeles, CA 90010

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, in person)

Pay: From $22.50 per hour

Welcome patients, manage calls and appointments, and handle basic office tasks using Microsoft Office. Good for someone with front desk or clerical experience who wants a single-location, in-person role.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Part-time (28–32 hrs/week, in person)

Pay: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour

Classic office support role: phones, scheduling, data entry, QuickBooks, and client communication. Nice option if you want steady hours but not full-time, plus 401(k).

Employer: First Family Dental

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, in person)

Pay: $19.00 – $23.00 per hour

Front desk role focused on kids and families—check-in, phones, scheduling, and insurance verification. Great if you like a fast-paced, kid-friendly environment and have strong attention to detail.

Employer: Hoag Health System

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time or part-time (20–40 hrs/week, in person)

Pay: $26.06 – $31.38 per hour

Greet patients, manage phones, and keep the reception area running smoothly at a major health system. Higher pay range for someone with strong customer service and admin skills.

Employer: Not listed (entrepreneur/content creator)

Not listed (entrepreneur/content creator) Location: Los Angeles, CA 90048 (hybrid in-person)

Type: Contract, flexible schedule

Pay: From $15.00 per hour (daily or weekly cash pay)

Support a busy creator with email, scheduling, errands, and social media/content creation. Good for a very organized, creative person who wants flexible hours and doesn’t mind contract work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible if you bring the right attitude and core skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.